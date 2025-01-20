Premier League Sack Race Betting: Postecoglou 2/7 on Exchange after Goodison horror show

Spurs lose again to leave Postecoglou fighting for his job

Tottenham boss as short as 2/7 1.29 in Sack Race betting

Van Nistelrooy also under pressure after another Foxes defeat

Ange in big trouble after defeat to Everton

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is under huge pressure to keep his job if the Betfair Exchange is to be believed.

The Spurs boss shortened to 1.21/5 in the Next Premier League Manager to Leave market when the north London side were trailing 3-0 to Everton at Goodison Park.

For 75 minutes it was a horror performance by the Lilywhites as they continually gifted chances to an Everton side who had previously struggled to score goals. The Toffees went into the game as the second lowest-scoring team in the Premier League and they have failed to score in nine of their previous 11 league matches.

But the home side looked a threat every time they went forward against a Tottenham defence that looked hugely disorganised, and they went into the interval 3-0 up, much to the dismay of the away faithful.

Postecoglou's men improved slightly in the second half, and they grabbed two late consolation goals to make the score look much more respectable, but in truth they were second best for much of the game and the Toffees ran out deserved 3-2 winners.

The defeat means Tottenham have taken just a single point from the last 15 available and they're now 15th in the table, just eight points above the drop zone.

Postecoglou's price to be the next manger sacked settled at around the 1.282/7 mark shortly after the game but even those odds suggest that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has a big decision to make in the coming days.

If or when Postecoglou is sacked, former Borussia Dortmund boss Ediz Terzic is the early favourite to be the Next Permanent Tottenham Manager, just ahead of current Fulham boss Marco Silva.

Van Nistelrooy also under pressure

If Postecoglou is to survive this latest defeat and remain as Tottenham manager for the next few weeks at least then Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy could well be the next manager to be sacked.

The Foxes manager, who was only appointed in late November, has seen his team slip to 19th in the table after seven straight league defeats.

Leicester are now trading at around 1.121/8 in the Relegation market, and Van Nistelrooy is the second favourite at 4.03/1 to be the Next Premier League Manager to Leave. Tottenham incidentally can be backed at around 20.019/1 to go down this season.

