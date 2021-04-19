Premier League Review: United keep slim title hopes alive

1) United couldn't win the title, could they?

When Manchester City opened up a 14-point lead over their neighbours just a few weeks ago, it hardly seemed possible that United would have a chance of winning the title. It's a very slim chance, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have a chance nonetheless.

United's 3-1 win over Burnley at Old Trafford reduced the gap to eight points with six games to play. It's a shame there isn't another Manchester derby to look forward to.

Manchester United are now unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League games

The victory means the Red Devils have now lost just once in their last 20 games in all competitions while City have now lost two of their last three league and cup games. Could City possibly surrender their place at the top of the table? While there is still hope, United will do all they can to chase their rivals down.

Manchester City's recent stumbles might alert layers looking to cash in while United will do all they can to chase their rivals down.

City travel to a well-rested Aston Villa next while United go to Elland Road for a league game against Leeds for the first time since October 2003 when Roy Keane scored the only goal.

2) Late equaliser floors Fulham at the Emirates

Fulham were 60 seconds away from claiming arguably their biggest win of the season when they entered the seventh minute of injury time leading 1-0. But Eddie Nketiah was in the right place at the right time to break Fulham's hearts and earn Arsenal a point in a 1-1 draw.

Had Scott Parker's side held on, they would have given themselves a great chance of staying up. The gap between them and Burnley, who lost 3-1 at Old Trafford immediately after Fulham's defeat, would have been four points.

In their last three games, Fulham have conceded five goals in the final 12 minutes costing them six valuable points.

As it is, the deficit between the Cottagers and safety is back to six points. However, with one game fewer to play than their rivals, time is running out on Fulham.

Parker now has a fortnight before his players host Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on May 1 and Fulham's great escape to avoid relegation.

3) Can Salah capitalise on Kane injury?

Harry Kane's two goals at Goodison Park on Friday night moved the Tottenham striker two goals clear of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in the race for this season's Golden Boot award. But the Spurs man limped off the pitch in the closing stages with an ankle injury.

Kane has scored 21 goals and has six league games left. Salah has scored 19 goals and has seven league games left.

Ankle injuries are nothing new to Kane who has missed a number of games over the last few seasons because of them. His club will hope this latest setback, innocently inflicted by Richarlison while defending a corner, will not sideline their talisman for long.

Spurs face Manchester City in the final of the Carabao Cup on Sunday and Tottenham's chances of lifting their first trophy in 13 years will be improved if Kane is fit to play.

If Kane misses out, then City's odds of picking up one of the three trophies available to them will be shortened.

Kane can be backed to win the Golden Boot award, but if he is to face time on the sidelines, Salah offers better value to have his name inscribed on the award for a third time. Salah has one game more to play and he will hope to find the net at Leeds tonight.

4) Newcastle win big at the foot of the table

In the weekend when Sheffield United's relegation was finally confirmed, Newcastle were the only team in the bottom eight to win. Because of the FA Cup semi-finals, several teams were not in league action, so the Magpies' 3-2 win over 10-man West Ham was vital.

Steve Bruce's side are now eight points clear of Fulham in 18th place and with six games remaining, Newcastle are close to being able to prepare for life back in the Premier League next season.

Newcastle are finding a little bit of momentum at the right time of the season and having lost just one of their last seven league games, they will be confident of securing their survival in the next game or two.

However, Newcastle face Manchester City, Leicester and Liverpool in their next four games.

Bruce has not been able to select his first choice front three of Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximim for much of the season, and these three players will have big roles to play for the Magpies before the season ends.

5) Hammers blow chance to go third

While Leicester and Chelsea booked their place in the final of the FA Cup, West Ham had a glorious opportunity to move into third spot for the first time since September 2015 when Slaven Bilic was manager.

At St James' Park, David Moyes' side were looking to make it three successive wins, but the game turned in the 36th minute when Issa Diop's own goal gave Newcastle the lead.

Hammers defender Craig Dawson received a second yellow card for a challenge in the build up to the goal and was sent off. Despite getting back on level terms at 2-2, West Ham conceded a winner to Joe Willock in the 82nd minute.

It highlighted once again that while the Hammers have had a great season, they are not quite ready to mix it with the big boys just yet. But considering where they came from last season, they should be proud of what they have done this season.

West Ham's last four league games have produced a league high total of 21 goals.

Will this defeat have a lingering effect on the Hammers? We'll find out when they host Chelsea at the London Stadium on Saturday. The Hammers remain fourth, but they have played a game more than those around them and their focus now will be to make sure they don't drop out of the top six.