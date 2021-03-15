Premier League Review: Hammers fail to keep pace in top four battle

1) Lack of belief could cost Hammers Champions League spot

If West Ham miss out on a place in next season's Champions League by the smallest of margins, then they should look no further than this game as to why. Three days after Manchester United conceded a last gasp equaliser to AC Milan in the Europa League, United were there for the taking.

Hammers manager David Moyes set his side up in a defensive manner at Old Trafford perhaps hoping for a draw on his return to the club who believed he could be Sir Alex Ferguson's replacement. For 53 minutes plan 'A' was going to plan, but when Craig Dawson put through his own net, the home side gained the initiative to win 1-0.

The problem for West Ham was that they had no plan 'B' and they rarely troubled Dean Henderson in the home side's goal. The performance suggested that Moyes' side are not quite ready yet to be mixing with the best teams in Europe, but with a few shrewd signings in the off-season, there is no reason why the Hammers can't challenge again next season.

West Ham ended the weekend three points behind Chelsea who occupy fourth spot, but the Hammers do have a game in hand.

Moyes and co will not give up on a top four spot where they can be backed at 6.25/1, but with three of their next four home games against sides in the top six, their form at the London Stadium could make or break their European dreams. Securing a top six finish might be as good as things get for the Hammers who are 1.758/11 to do so.

2) Derby defeat proves damaging for sloppy Spurs

Jose Mourinho's pre-match words about not looking down the table at Tottenham's north London rivals Arsenal came back to bite him after the Gunners came from a goal down to win 2-1 at the Emirates. Defeat leaves Spurs seventh and they could drop to eighth if Liverpool beat Wolves at Molineux tonight.

Arsenal's victory gave them a little glimmer of hope that they could not only climb above their neighbours but also press for a top four finish according to their manager Mikel Arteta who has been doing the maths. The Gunners are 25.024/1 to fulfil their manager's optimistic hopes and guarantee themselves a place in next season's Champions League.

As for Spurs, their five-game winning streak came to an end despite taking the lead at the Emirates, but they lacked a creative edge. A trip to Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday awaits Tottenham who might need to win the Europa League to secure their place in Europe's elite club competition next season. Spurs are 5.49/2 to win the Europa League and they can be backed at 2.01/1 to finish in the top six.

Since the start of the Premier League, Tottenham have dropped 45 points from winning positions against Arsenal and this season Spurs have squandered 13 points from winning positions.

3) Brighton's survival hopes boosted by St Mary's win

If ever Brighton needed a win, it was on Sunday when they beat Southampton 2-1 at St Mary's. The win opened up a three-point gap between Graham Potter's side and Fulham who suffered a 3-0 loss at home to Manchester City on Saturday evening.

The cushion is not enough to completely ease any relegation fears at the Amex Stadium, but it will lift the mood ahead of a massive game on the south coast on Saturday when fellow strugglers Newcastle are the visitors.

A Brighton win will move Potter's side four points clear of Steve Bruce's struggling Magpies, who are without a win in their last five league games, and edge the Seagulls closer to avoiding relegation; they are currently 14.013/1 to lay.

Brighton's win at Southampton was the first time in 11 games - and the seventh time all season - that Potter's side had managed to score multiple goals in a league game.

4) Everton top six hopes blunted by Burnley

It was a bad weekend for the four sides chasing fourth spot as none of them managed a win. Everton looked well placed a few weeks ago to crack the top four, but their focus now is to secure a top six spot. The Toffees will drop out of the top six if Liverpool pick up maximum points at Wolves this evening.

Everton's hopes of improving their poor home form were dealt a blow as Burnley were the recipients of the three points which makes life a little easier for the Clarets at the wrong end of the table. Everton have now failed to win nine of their 14 home league games this campaign.

Carlo Ancelotti's side never recovered from conceding two goals in the opening 25 minutes and while they pulled a goal back through Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the home side came up a goal short.

The defeat was Everton's seventh this season at home and three of them have come against sides in the bottom six. Those defeats could prove costly if Everton fail to achieve their goals this season.

The Toffees occupied fourth spot after their 1-0 win at Sheffield United on Boxing Day, but they have not returned to the top four since and unless they find a way to win more games at home, they may miss out on European football next season. Everton can be backed at 4.03/1 to finish in the top six while Burnley should be safe from relegation; they are currently 25.024/1 to lay.

Everton face Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday and winning that competition would help Ancelotti bring a major trophy to Goodison Park for the first time since Joe Royle's side won the same competition in 1996. Ancelotti's side are 17.5 to win the FA Cup.

5) Baggies and Blades battle to avoid bottom spot

Chris Wilder's departure from Sheffield United on the eve of their trip to the King Power Stadium will go down as perhaps the worst preparation for a Premier League game ever. Leicester went on to win 5-0 to compound the misery at Bramall Lane.

Clubs in danger of being relegated change their manager in the hope that a new boss with fresh ideas will bring an immediate change of fortune. In fact, the opposite occurred as United suffered their heaviest defeat since September 2008.

Paul Heckingbottom is in charge of the Blades until the end of the season and while relegation is drawing ever closer, the new boss' sole aim will be to pick up enough points to avoid finishing bottom of the table. Right now, it seems to be a straight shoot-out between United and West Brom who lost 1-0 at Crystal Palace.

Sam Allardyce's side hold a four-point advantage over the abject Blades and the Baggies are 2.68/5 to finish bottom of the table while United can be backed at 1.618/13.