Premier League Review: Five things we learnt from Gameweek 7

1) Liverpool's title defence is gathering pace

After seven rounds of fixtures, the champions are back on top. And not only that, Liverpool has a two-point lead over the rest of the league following their 2-1 win over West Ham on Saturday.

For the second week running, the Reds came from behind to secure their fifth win from seven games while their neighbours and joint leaders Everton slipped to defeat at Newcastle by the same score.

Jurgen Klopp's side can be backed at 11/53.2 to retain their Premier League title, but those odds will change if they beat the current favourites Manchester City when the last two champions meet at the Etihad on Sunday.

The Reds may not have kept a clean sheet in their last five league games, but at the other end of the pitch, Diogo Jota is proving to be the signing of the season so far. Jota scored his third league goal of the season against the Hammers and the former Wolves forward was the match-winner for the second week running.

2) Arsenal back on track after recent blips

A trip to Manchester United may not be the best fixture to prepare for following two successive 1-0 defeats, but Mikel Arteta's side avoided a third loss at Old Trafford by winning 1-0.

It might not have been pretty, but a penalty by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was enough to get their season back on track and plunge Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United into more turmoil sitting 15th in the table. The Red Devils are 11/2 to finish in the bottom half. Ole is 9/43.25 to be the next Premier League manager out of a job.

The Gunners are only four points behind the leaders and have a home game against an out-of-sorts Aston Villa this weekend to keep the pressure on Liverpool at the top of the table. Despite their recent blip, Arsenal should be able to string a run of results together and challenge for a top three finish for the first time in five seasons. The Gunners can be backed at 5/15.8 to finish third or better.

3) Bad habits return to haunt Villa

Aston Villa were the penultimate team to lose a game this season, and that was quickly followed by another defeat when Southampton beat them 4-3, which was priced at 90/1 prior to kick-off.

Dean Smith's side were the surprise package in the early stages of this season, but they have fallen back into the bad habits that saw them battling against relegation last season.

In their opening four league fixtures, Villa conceded just two goals, but in their last two games they have picked the ball out of their net seven times. A top six finish can still be backed at 10/111.0, but Villa will hope they can secure a top 10 position at the end of the season which is available at 9/52.8.

Villa will hope the last two results are nothing more than just a blip in their season, but a third straight loss at Arsenal this weekend will raise more questions.

4) Balanced Chelsea can be Liverpool's main rivals

When Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was allowed to spend over £220m in the transfer window, it came with high expectations to challenge for the title. With so much talent to choose from, it took a while for the pieces to fall into place at Stamford Bridge.

Scoring goals was not an issue for the Blues with 16 goals scored in their first seven games. It was their defence that had questions asked about them. But four straight clean sheets, two in the league and two in the Champions League, Chelsea look to be a well-balanced team right now.

The Blues are unbeaten in their last five league games, but three of those have been draws. Not even the disruption caused by losing Christian Pulisic in the warm-up could stop them from rolling over Burnley 3-0 at Turf Moor with Hakim Ziyech scoring his first Premier League goal.

Chelsea can be backed at 8/52.6 to finish in the top two, but those odds will shorten if they can find a way past a Sheffield United team that has taken just one point from their last 10 league games.

5) Dyche's legacy in danger of turning bitter

While Chelsea departed Turf Moor with the three points, Sean Dyche's side were left to lick their wounds after another defeat. Suddenly the goodwill that fans had for Dyche, is fading as the team's search for their first league win of the season continues.

Things have turned bitter and that's nothing to do with the ale being served in the The Royal Dyche pub near the ground which might need renaming if the manager is unable to turn the club's fortunes around.

Burnley, who were playing European football just three seasons ago, are in the relegation zone with just one point from their six matches so far and the Clarets can be backed at 1/12.0 in the bottom three market.

The club were the only team not to strengthen their squad in the transfer window and a takeover has been talked about. That could be just what this club needs to climb their way up the table to safety. But will Dyche still be the man in charge?