Champions leave it late

Manchester City have shortened to 4/91.44 to win the Premier League title after beating Everton 2-0 on Saturday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola left a number of his stars - including Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Kyle Walker - on the bench with Tuesday's Champions League first leg tie against FC Copenhagen in mind, and the much-changed starting XI struggled to breach a stubborn Toffees defence.

The Citizens failed to register a single shot on target in the first half, and it was only when De Bruyne and Walker had entered the action that they made the breakthrough; Erling Haaland smashing the ball home with around 20 minutes remaining.

Haaland wrapped up the victory 10 minutes later when he latched on to a sublime De Bruyne through ball before finishing in the far corner.

The reigning champions have now won 10 consecutive games in all competitions, and the six straight Premier League victories has them second in the table, two points behind Liverpool with a game in hand.

Reds see off struggling Clarets

Following Man City's brief visit to the top of the table Liverpool returned to the summit thanks to a 3-1 win over relegation-threatened Burnley.

Like City, the Reds went into the interval level after Dara O'Shea's excellent header had cancelled out Diego Jota's opener. But second half goals from Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez sealed the points for Jurgen Klopp's men.

The Reds have won five of their last six Premier League games and they are the clear second favourites at 13/53.60 for the title.

Liverpool host Man City four weeks to the day on Sunday 10 March.

Late winner helps Spurs' top four hopes

Tottenham are 33/134.00 to win the title and perhaps a more realistic target is a Top 4 Finish, for which they can be backed at 4/71.57 following a dramatic late win over Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

Spurs had to come from a goal down against the Seagulls, but second half goals from midfielder Pape Sarr and substitute Brennan Johnson - the winner coming in the 96th minute - secured a vital three points for Ange Postecoglou's men.

Tottenham moved up to fourth in the table with the win, seven points behind leaders Liverpool and one ahead of Aston Villa in fifth who host Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

Villa can be backed at 11/102.11 to finish in the top four this season.

Luton odds-on for drop

Luton Town are back to odds-on at 10/111.91 in the Relegation market following a surprise 1-3 home defeat to rock bottom Sheffield United.

The Hatters had been in decent form going into the game, going unbeaten in six in all competitions, but their luck ran out against a much-improved Blades side.

Luton sit just outside of the drop zone in 17th position, one point above Everton and seven above both Burnley and Sheffield United.

The Blades remain unbackable at 1/80 for the drop, while Burnley are also massively fancied to go down at 1/16.

Nottingham Forest are just shy of 2/13.00 on the Betfair Exchange to be relegated following their 2-3 home defeat to Newcastle in Saturday's late game, a result that leaves them 16th in the table, just two points above the drop zone.

