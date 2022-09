Premier League Results - Game Week 6 A weekend of VAR controversy Saturday Everton 0 - 0 Liverpool

Brentford 5 - 2 Leeds

Chelsea 2 - 1 West Ham

Newcastle 0 - 0 Crystal Palace

Nottm Forest 2 - 3 Bournemouth

Tottenham 2 - 1 Fulham

Wolves 1 - 0 Southampton

Aston Villa 1 - 1 Man City Sunday Brighton 5 - 2 Leicester

Man Utd 3 - 1 Arsenal Exchange PL Winner Odds

Exchange Relegation Odds

No way back for Rodgers as betting suspended on him being next PL manager sacked

Brendan Rodgers was initially cut to 1/5 on the Betfair Sportsbook in the Next Premier Leauge Manager to Leave market after Leicester were soundly beaten 5-2 by impressive Brighton on Sunday afternoon.

But just shortly after the price move, betting was suspended on Rodgers being the next manage to leave with @Betfair tweeting "We think it's the end of Rodgers at Leicester".

The Foxes got off to the perfect start when scoring inside the first minute, but they were soon pegged back and trailed 2-1 as the Seagulls looked like they could score every time they attacked.

To their credit, Rodgers' men battled back and went into the interval all-square at 2-2, but it's their second half performance that will have fans worried as Brighton tore them apart, scoring a further three goals and looking like they could have scored at least double that amount.

Alexis Mac Allister was the star of the show among many excellent Brighton performances, with the Argentine scoring two goals - one a 25-yard stunning free-kick - while he also had a brilliant long-range pile driver disallowed for an off-side in the build up.

Brighton are fourth in the table and trading at 3.211/5 to record a Top 6 Finish.

United win thriller to make it four on the spin

After a dreadful start to the season Manchester United are now up to fifth in the table, just three points off the top, after beating Arsenal 3-1 in an entertaining affair at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Erik ten Hag's men - who were matched at 250.0249/1 to win the title after their 4-0 defeat at Brentford - survived some excellent Arsenal pressure before new big-money signing Antony gave United a slender 1-0 half-time lead.

The Gunners dominated the early stages of the second half and deservedly levelled through Bukayo Saka and at that stage they looked the more likely team to go on and take all three points.

But it was United that scored next when they hit Arsenal on the counter attack with Marcus Rashford finishing into the bottom corner after a superb pass from Bruno Fernandes.

And it was Rashford who wrapped up the points when United hit Arsenal on the counter attack again, this time tucking home after a neat pass from Christian Eriksen.

United are into 24.023/1 to win the Premier League while Arsenal, who suffered their first defeat of the season, are out to 17.016/1.

Merseyside derby finishes all square but Chelsea get lucky

For the fourth time in just six games Liverpool dropped points when they were held to a goalless draw in a thrilling Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

It's not often that a 0-0 outcome is a contender for game of the day but this was a match that had everything; passion, a great atmosphere, almost 40 shots between the two teams, yellow cards, great saves, a disallowed goal and a controversial VAR incident.

Jordan Pickford was the goalkeeper making the majority of the saves, while new signing Conor Coady was the man to have his goal correctly chalked off for straying marginallly offside.

And it was Virgil van Dijk who some will argue was lucky to escape a red card for a dangerous looking tackle on Everton's Amadou Onana? Van Dijk's studs were definitely showing as his foot went into the lower leg of Onana but VAR deemed that the on-field decision to show just a yellow card was correct.

The Reds have won just two of their opening six game and currently sit six points behind leaders Arsenal. Jurgen Klopp's men can be backed at 9.28/1 in the Premier League Winner market.

There was more VAR controvery at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea got the better of West Ham 2-1 in a game that left both David Moyes and Declan Rice fuming at the decision to rule out a late Hammers equaliser.

Michail Antonio had given West Ham the lead just after the hour mark before substitutes Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz swung the game in Chelsea's favour, but as full-time approached the Hammers thought they'd earned a point when Maxwel Cornet scored after Edouard Mendy appeared to spill the ball into his path.

However, referee Andrew Madley was told to go and look at the pitchside monitor by the VAR before incredibly disallowing the goal because of a Jarrod Bowen foul - who brushed Mendy with his trailing foot after the ball had already been spilled - on the goalkeeper in the build up.

That's up there with one of the worst VAR decisions made since it's come into the game. Shambles -- Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) September 3, 2022

Understandably Rice took to Twitter to vent his fury, calling the decision a shambles, while Moyes didn't hold back in his interview after the game, labelling the decision as scandulous.

Chelsea sit sixth in the table, one point ahead of Liverpool, and can be backed at 42.041/1 to win the title and at 2.3211/8 to record a Top 4 Finish.

City held but Spurs record narrow win

Manchester City remain the 1.444/9 favourites in the Premier League Winner market despite being held to a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa.

The Citizens struggled to play their free-flowing football in the first half but they were much better in the second half with that man Erling Haaland scoring his 10th goal of the season after a sublime Kevin De Bruyne cross.

Haaland had some glorious chances to wrap the game up but was denied on at least two occasions by Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez while De Bruyne hit the crossbar with a free-kick from just outside the box.

And City were made to pay for not putting the game to bed when Leon Bailey superbly guided a side-footed shot into the top corner with just over 75 minutes to go.

The result leaves Villa just outside the relegation zone but the performance will have delighted Steven Gerrard and his men are now trading at 6.411/2 in the Relegation market.

Tottenham remain third in the table, level on points with title favourites Man City, after recording a narrow 2-1 victory over Fulham on Saturday.

The scoreline flatters the Cottagers slighly as Spurs were much the better team and should have had more than the two goals scored by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Kane.

Antonio Conte's men - who face Manchester City and Arsenal in their next two away games - can be backed at 18.017/1 for the title and at 1.618/13 to finish in the top four.

*below odds correct as of 18:30 Sunday 4 September

Team Winner Odds Top 4 Finish Odds Man City 1.44 1.02 Liverpool 9.2 1.37 Arsenal 17.0 1.65 Tottenham 18.0 1.61 Man Utd 24.0 2.3 Chelsea 42.0 2.32

99/1 Cherries pick off Forest in battle of relegation favourites

In the game of the day featuring teams expected to struggle this term, Bournemouth produced a sensational second half performance to come from 2-0 down to beat Nottingham Forest 2-3 at the City ground.

Forest appeared to be cruising at the interval thanks to goals from Cheikhou Kouyate and Brennan Johnson meaning they were trading at 1.091/11 in the Match Odds while the Cherries were being matched at 100.099/1 to win the game.

But back came manager-less Bournemouth in the second half, stunning the Forest faithful with goals from Philip Billing, Dominic Solanke and Jaidon Anthony to record an unlikely victory.

Despite the win and being three points above the drop zone Bournemouth remain odds-on at 1.511/2 in the Relegation market while Forest became the second team to trade at odds-on, currently available at 1.8910/11 to go down.