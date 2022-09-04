</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Premier League Results & Odds: Betting suspended on Rodgers leaving after Foxes thrashed
Mike Norman
04 September 2022
5:00 min read "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-results-betting-rodgers-1-5-in-sack-race-after-leicester-thrashed-030922-200.html", "datePublished": "2022-09-04T18:33:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-09-04T18:35:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/00561cbc84e58c9a30852aa4d463c1bc14074f59.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "After a weekend of VAR controversy and dropped points for the main title challengers, Mike Norman updates the latest odds in some of the Premier League's significant markets... Premier League Results - Game Week 6 A weekend of VAR controversy Saturday Everton 0 - 0 LiverpoolBrentford 5 - 2 LeedsChelsea 2 - 1 West HamNewcastle 0 - 0 Crystal PalaceNottm Forest 2 - 3 BournemouthTottenham 2 - 1 FulhamWolves 1 - 0 SouthamptonAston Villa 1 - 1 Man City Sunday Brighton 5 - 2 LeicesterMan Utd 3 - 1 Arsenal Exchange PL Winner Odds Exchange Relegation Odds No way back for Rodgers as betting suspended on him being next PL manager sacked Brendan Rodgers was initially cut to 1/5 on the Betfair Sportsbook in the Next Premier Leauge Manager to Leave market after Leicester were soundly beaten 5-2 by impressive Brighton on Sunday afternoon. But just shortly after the price move, betting was suspended on Rodgers being the next manage to leave with @Betfair tweeting "We think it's the end of Rodgers at Leicester". We think it's the end of Rodgers at Leicester.#LCFC | #BHALEI pic.twitter.com/pTOxji6yws -- Betfair (@Betfair) September 4, 2022 The Foxes got off to the perfect start when scoring inside the first minute, but they were soon pegged back and trailed 2-1 as the Seagulls looked like they could score every time they attacked. To their credit, Rodgers' men battled back and went into the interval all-square at 2-2, but it's their second half performance that will have fans worried as Brighton tore them apart, scoring a further three goals and looking like they could have scored at least double that amount. Alexis Mac Allister was the star of the show among many excellent Brighton performances, with the Argentine scoring two goals - one a 25-yard stunning free-kick - while he also had a brilliant long-range pile driver disallowed for an off-side in the build up. Brighton are fourth in the table and trading at [3.2] to record a Top 6 Finish. United win thriller to make it four on the spin After a dreadful start to the season Manchester United are now up to fifth in the table, just three points off the top, after beating Arsenal 3-1 in an entertaining affair at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon. Erik ten Hag's men - who were matched at [250.0] to win the title after their 4-0 defeat at Brentford - survived some excellent Arsenal pressure before new big-money signing Antony gave United a slender 1-0 half-time lead. The Gunners dominated the early stages of the second half and deservedly levelled through Bukayo Saka and at that stage they looked the more likely team to go on and take all three points. But it was United that scored next when they hit Arsenal on the counter attack with Marcus Rashford finishing into the bottom corner after a superb pass from Bruno Fernandes. And it was Rashford who wrapped up the points when United hit Arsenal on the counter attack again, this time tucking home after a neat pass from Christian Eriksen. United are into [24.0] to win the Premier League while Arsenal, who suffered their first defeat of the season, are out to [17.0]. Merseyside derby finishes all square but Chelsea get lucky For the fourth time in just six games Liverpool dropped points when they were held to a goalless draw in a thrilling Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. It's not often that a 0-0 outcome is a contender for game of the day but this was a match that had everything; passion, a great atmosphere, almost 40 shots between the two teams, yellow cards, great saves, a disallowed goal and a controversial VAR incident. Jordan Pickford was the goalkeeper making the majority of the saves, while new signing Conor Coady was the man to have his goal correctly chalked off for straying marginallly offside. And it was Virgil van Dijk who some will argue was lucky to escape a red card for a dangerous looking tackle on Everton's Amadou Onana? Van Dijk's studs were definitely showing as his foot went into the lower leg of Onana but VAR deemed that the on-field decision to show just a yellow card was correct. The Reds have won just two of their opening six game and currently sit six points behind leaders Arsenal. Jurgen Klopp's men can be backed at [9.2] in the Premier League Winner market. There was more VAR controvery at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea got the better of West Ham 2-1 in a game that left both David Moyes and Declan Rice fuming at the decision to rule out a late Hammers equaliser. Michail Antonio had given West Ham the lead just after the hour mark before substitutes Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz swung the game in Chelsea's favour, but as full-time approached the Hammers thought they'd earned a point when Maxwel Cornet scored after Edouard Mendy appeared to spill the ball into his path. However, referee Andrew Madley was told to go and look at the pitchside monitor by the VAR before incredibly disallowing the goal because of a Jarrod Bowen foul - who brushed Mendy with his trailing foot after the ball had already been spilled - on the goalkeeper in the build up. That's up there with one of the worst VAR decisions made since it's come into the game. Shambles -- Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) September 3, 2022 Understandably Rice took to Twitter to vent his fury, calling the decision a shambles, while Moyes didn't hold back in his interview after the game, labelling the decision as scandulous. Chelsea sit sixth in the table, one point ahead of Liverpool, and can be backed at [42.0] to win the title and at [2.32] to record a Top 4 Finish. City held but Spurs record narrow win Manchester City remain the [1.44] favourites in the Premier League Winner market despite being held to a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa. The Citizens struggled to play their free-flowing football in the first half but they were much better in the second half with that man Erling Haaland scoring his 10th goal of the season after a sublime Kevin De Bruyne cross. Haaland had some glorious chances to wrap the game up but was denied on at least two occasions by Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez while De Bruyne hit the crossbar with a free-kick from just outside the box. And City were made to pay for not putting the game to bed when Leon Bailey superbly guided a side-footed shot into the top corner with just over 75 minutes to go. The result leaves Villa just outside the relegation zone but the performance will have delighted Steven Gerrard and his men are now trading at [6.4] in the Relegation market. Tottenham remain third in the table, level on points with title favourites Man City, after recording a narrow 2-1 victory over Fulham on Saturday. The scoreline flatters the Cottagers slighly as Spurs were much the better team and should have had more than the two goals scored by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Kane. Antonio Conte's men - who face Manchester City and Arsenal in their next two away games - can be backed at [18.0] for the title and at [1.61] to finish in the top four. *below odds correct as of 18:30 Sunday 4 September TeamWinner OddsTop 4 Finish Odds Man City 1.44 1.02 Liverpool 9.2 1.37 Arsenal 17.0 1.65 Tottenham 18.0 1.61 Man Utd 24.0 2.3 Chelsea 42.0 2.32 99/1 Cherries pick off Forest in battle of relegation favourites In the game of the day featuring teams expected to struggle this term, Bournemouth produced a sensational second half performance to come from 2-0 down to beat Nottingham Forest 2-3 at the City ground. Forest appeared to be cruising at the interval thanks to goals from Cheikhou Kouyate and Brennan Johnson meaning they were trading at [1.09] in the Match Odds while the Cherries were being matched at [100.0] to win the game. But back came manager-less Bournemouth in the second half, stunning the Forest faithful with goals from Philip Billing, Dominic Solanke and Jaidon Anthony to record an unlikely victory. Despite the win and being three points above the drop zone Bournemouth remain odds-on at [1.51] in the Relegation market while Forest became the second team to trade at odds-on, currently available at [1.89] to go down. To be Relegated: - Bournemouth [1.51]- Nottm Forest [1.89]- Leicester [3.1]- Everton [4.0]- Fulham [4.1]- Leeds [4.9]- Southampton [5.0]- Wolves [5.7]- Aston Villa [6.6] *odds correct as of 18:30 Sunday 4 September ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/00561cbc84e58c9a30852aa4d463c1bc14074f59.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Mike Norman" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/00561cbc84e58c9a30852aa4d463c1bc14074f59.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/00561cbc84e58c9a30852aa4d463c1bc14074f59.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/00561cbc84e58c9a30852aa4d463c1bc14074f59.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/00561cbc84e58c9a30852aa4d463c1bc14074f59.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Brendan Rodgers is long odds-on in the Next PL Manager to Leave market</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"English Premier League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.199506934","entry_title":"Premier League Results & Odds: Betting suspended on Rodgers leaving after Foxes thrashed"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Premier%20League%20Results%20%26%20Odds%3A%20%20Betting%20suspended%20on%20Rodgers%20leaving%20after%20Foxes%20thrashed&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-results-betting-rodgers-1-5-in-sack-race-after-leicester-thrashed-030922-200.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-results-betting-rodgers-1-5-in-sack-race-after-leicester-thrashed-030922-200.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-results-betting-rodgers-1-5-in-sack-race-after-leicester-thrashed-030922-200.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-results-betting-rodgers-1-5-in-sack-race-after-leicester-thrashed-030922-200.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-results-betting-rodgers-1-5-in-sack-race-after-leicester-thrashed-030922-200.html&text=Premier%20League%20Results%20%26%20Odds%3A%20%20Betting%20suspended%20on%20Rodgers%20leaving%20after%20Foxes%20thrashed" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>After a weekend of VAR controversy and dropped points for the main title challengers, Mike Norman updates the latest odds in some of the Premier League's significant markets...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Premier League Results - Game Week 6</h3> <h4>A weekend of VAR controversy</h4> <p><strong>Saturday</strong></p> <p>Everton 0 - 0 Liverpool<br>Brentford 5 - 2 Leeds<br>Chelsea 2 - 1 West Ham<br>Newcastle 0 - 0 Crystal Palace<br>Nottm Forest 2 - 3 Bournemouth<br>Tottenham 2 - 1 Fulham<br>Wolves 1 - 0 Southampton<br>Aston Villa 1 - 1 Man City</p> <p><strong>Sunday</strong></p> <p>Brighton 5 - 2 Leicester<br>Man Utd 3 - 1 Arsenal</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934">Exchange PL Winner Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545841">Exchange Relegation Odds</a></li> </ul> </div><h2>No way back for Rodgers as betting suspended on him being next PL manager sacked</h2><p></p><p><strong>Brendan Rodgers</strong> was initially cut to 1/5 on the Betfair Sportsbook in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/next-english-premier-league-manager-to-leave-their-club-2nd/924.323166656">Next Premier Leauge Manager to Leave</a> market after <strong>Leicester </strong>were soundly beaten 5-2 by impressive Brighton on Sunday afternoon.</p><p>But just shortly after the price move, betting was suspended on Rodgers being the next manage to leave with <strong>@Betfair</strong> tweeting "We think it's the end of Rodgers at Leicester".</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr"><br><br>We think it's the end of Rodgers at Leicester.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LCFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LCFC</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BHALEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BHALEI</a> <a href="https://t.co/pTOxji6yws">pic.twitter.com/pTOxji6yws</a></p> -- Betfair (@Betfair) <a href="https://twitter.com/Betfair/status/1566446615715618816?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 4, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>The Foxes got off to the perfect start when scoring inside the first minute, but they were soon pegged back and <strong>trailed 2-1 </strong>as the Seagulls looked like they could score every time they attacked.</p><p>To their credit, Rodgers' men battled back and went into the interval all-square at 2-2, but it's their second half performance that will have fans worried as <strong>Brighton</strong> tore them apart, scoring a further three goals and looking like they could have scored at least double that amount.</p><p><span><strong>Alexis Mac Allister</strong> was the star of the show among many excellent Brighton performances, with the Argentine scoring two goals - one a 25-yard stunning free-kick - while he also had <strong>a brilliant long-range pile driver</strong> disallowed for an off-side in the build up.</span></p><blockquote> <p>Brighton are fourth in the table and trading at <b class="inline_odds" title="11/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/5</span></b> to record a <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199748028">Top 6 Finish</a>.</p> </blockquote><h2>United win thriller to make it four on the spin</h2><p></p><p>After a dreadful start to the season <strong>Manchester United</strong> are now up to fifth in the table, just three points off the top, after beating <strong>Arsenal</strong> 3-1 in an entertaining affair at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.</p><p><strong>Erik ten Hag</strong>'s men - who were matched at <b class="inline_odds" title="249/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">250.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">249/1</span></b> to win the title after their 4-0 defeat at Brentford - survived some excellent Arsenal pressure before new big-money signing <strong>Antony</strong> gave United a slender 1-0 half-time lead.</p><p>The Gunners dominated the early stages of the second half and deservedly levelled through <strong>Bukayo Saka</strong> and at that stage they looked the more likely team to go on and take all three points.</p><p>But it was United that scored next when they hit Arsenal on the counter attack with <strong>Marcus Rashford</strong> finishing into the bottom corner after a superb pass from <strong>Bruno Fernandes</strong>.</p><p>And it was Rashford who wrapped up the points when United hit Arsenal on the counter attack again, this time tucking home after a neat pass from <strong>Christian Eriksen</strong>.</p><p>United are into <b class="inline_odds" title="23/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">24.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">23/1</span></b> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934">to win the Premier League</a> while Arsenal, who suffered their first defeat of the season, are out to <b class="inline_odds" title="16/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">17.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/1</span></b>.</p><h2>Merseyside derby finishes all square but Chelsea get lucky</h2><p></p><p>For the fourth time in just six games <strong>Liverpool</strong> dropped points when they were held to a goalless draw in a thrilling <strong>Merseyside derby</strong> at Goodison Park.</p><p>It's not often that a 0-0 outcome is a contender for <strong>game of the day</strong> but this was a match that had everything; passion, a great atmosphere, <strong>almost 40 shots between the two teams</strong>, yellow cards, great saves, a disallowed goal and a controversial VAR incident.</p><p><strong>Jordan Pickford</strong> was the goalkeeper making the majority of the saves, while new signing <strong>Conor Coady</strong> was the man to have his goal correctly chalked off for straying marginallly offside.</p><p><img alt="JordanPickfordEverton1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/JordanPickfordEverton1280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>And it was <strong>Virgil van Dijk</strong> who some will argue was lucky to escape a red card for a dangerous looking tackle on <strong>Everton's Amadou Onana</strong>? Van Dijk's studs were definitely showing as his foot went into the lower leg of Onana but VAR deemed that the on-field decision to show just a yellow card was correct.</p><p>The Reds have won just two of their opening six game and currently sit six points behind leaders Arsenal. <strong>Jurgen Klopp</strong>'s men can be backed at <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b> in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934">Premier League Winner</a> market.</p><p>There was more VAR controvery at Stamford Bridge as <strong>Chelsea</strong> got the better of <strong>West Ham</strong> 2-1 in a game that left both <strong>David Moyes</strong> and <strong>Declan Rice</strong> fuming at the decision to rule out a late Hammers equaliser.</p><p><strong>Michail Antonio</strong> had given West Ham the lead just after the hour mark before substitutes <strong>Ben Chilwell</strong> and <strong>Kai Havertz</strong> swung the game in Chelsea's favour, but as full-time approached the Hammers thought they'd earned a point when <strong>Maxwel Cornet</strong> scored after <strong>Edouard Mendy</strong> appeared to spill the ball into his path.</p><p>However, referee <strong>Andrew Madley</strong> was told to go and look at the pitchside monitor by the VAR before incredibly disallowing the goal because of a <strong>Jarrod Bowen</strong> foul - who brushed Mendy with his trailing foot after the ball had already been spilled - on the goalkeeper in the build up.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">That's up there with one of the worst VAR decisions made since it's come into the game. Shambles</p> -- Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) <a href="https://twitter.com/_DeclanRice/status/1566110529801838592?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 3, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>Understandably Rice took to Twitter to vent his fury, calling the decision a <strong>shambles</strong>, while Moyes didn't hold back in his interview after the game, labelling the decision as <strong>scandulous</strong>.</p><p>Chelsea sit sixth in the table, one point ahead of Liverpool, and can be backed at <b class="inline_odds" title="41/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">42.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">41/1</span></b> to win the title and at <b class="inline_odds" title="11/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.32</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/8</span></b> to record a <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545792">Top 4 Finish</a>.</p><h2>City held but Spurs record narrow win</h2><p></p><p><strong>Manchester City</strong> remain the <b class="inline_odds" title="4/9"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.44</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/9</span></b> favourites in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934">Premier League Winner</a> market despite being held to a 1-1 draw at <strong>Aston Villa</strong>.</p><p>The Citizens struggled to play their free-flowing football in the first half but they were much better in the second half with that man <strong>Erling Haaland</strong> scoring his 10th goal of the season after a sublime <strong>Kevin De Bruyne</strong> cross.</p><p>Haaland had some glorious chances to wrap the game up but was denied on at least two occasions by Villa keeper <span><strong>Emiliano Martinez</strong> while De Bruyne hit the crossbar with a free-kick from just outside the box.</span></p><p><span><img alt="KevinDeBruyne1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/KevinDeBruyne1280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></span></p><p>And City were made to pay for not putting the game to bed when <strong>Leon Bailey</strong> superbly guided a side-footed shot into the top corner with just over 75 minutes to go.</p><p>The result leaves Villa just outside the relegation zone but the performance will have delighted <strong>Steven Gerrard</strong> and his men are now trading at <b class="inline_odds" title="11/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/2</span></b> in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934">Relegation</a> market.</p><p><strong>Tottenham</strong> remain third in the table, level on points with title favourites Man City, after recording a narrow 2-1 victory over <strong>Fulham</strong> on Saturday.</p><p>The scoreline flatters the Cottagers slighly as Spurs were much the better team and should have had more than the two goals scored by <span><strong>Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg</strong> and <strong>Harry Kane</strong>.</span></p><p><span><strong>Antonio Conte</strong>'s men - who face Manchester City and Arsenal in their next two away games - can be backed at <b class="inline_odds" title="17/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">18.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">17/1</span></b> for the title and at <b class="inline_odds" title="8/13"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.61</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/13</span></b> to finish in the top four.</span></p><p><em>*below odds correct as of 18:30 Sunday 4 September</em></p><div class="tipster_table"> <table> <thead> <tr><th>Team</th><th>Winner Odds</th><th>Top 4 Finish Odds</th></tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Man City</td> <td><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934">1.44</a></td> <td><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545792">1.02</a></td> </tr> <tr> <td>Liverpool</td> <td><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934">9.2</a></td> <td><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545792">1.37</a></td> </tr> <tr> <td>Arsenal</td> <td><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934">17.0</a></td> <td><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545792">1.65</a></td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tottenham</td> <td><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934">18.0</a></td> <td><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545792">1.61</a></td> </tr> <tr> <td>Man Utd</td> <td><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934">24.0</a></td> <td><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545792">2.3</a></td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chelsea</td> <td><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934">42.0</a></td> <td><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545792">2.32</a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div><h2>99/1 Cherries pick off Forest in battle of relegation favourites</h2><p></p><p>In the game of the day featuring teams expected to struggle this term, <strong>Bournemouth</strong> produced a sensational second half performance to come from 2-0 down to beat <strong>Nottingham Forest</strong> 2-3 at the City ground.</p><p>Forest appeared to be cruising at the interval thanks to goals from <span><strong>Cheikhou Kouyate</strong> and <strong>Brennan Johnson</strong> meaning they were trading at <b class="inline_odds" title="1/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.09</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/11</span></b> in the Match Odds while the Cherries were being matched at <b class="inline_odds" title="99/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">100.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">99/1</span></b> to win the game.</span></p><p><span>But back came manager-less Bournemouth in the second half, stunning the Forest faithful with goals from <strong>Philip Billing</strong>, <strong>Dominic Solanke</strong> and <strong>Jaidon Anthony</strong> to record an unlikely victory.</span></p><p><span>Despite the win and being three points above the drop zone Bournemouth remain odds-on at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545841"><b class="inline_odds" title="1/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.51</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/2</span></b> in the Relegation market</a> while Forest became the second team to trade at <strong>odds-on</strong>, currently available at <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.89</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b> to go down.</span></p><blockquote> <p><strong>To be Relegated:</strong></p> <p>- Bournemouth <b class="inline_odds" title="1/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.51</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/2</span></b><br>- Nottm Forest <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.89</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b><br>- Leicester <b class="inline_odds" title="85/40"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">85/40</span></b><br>- Everton <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b><br>- Fulham 4.1<br>- Leeds <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.9</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b><br>- Southampton <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b><br>- Wolves <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b><br>- Aston Villa <b class="inline_odds" title="11/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/2</span></b></p> <p><em>*odds correct as of 18:30 Sunday 4 September</em></p> </blockquote><p><em></em></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Bet 5 Get 5</h2> <p><span>You can get a <strong>£5 Free Bet</strong> when you place a <strong>£5 Bet Builder</strong> on selected Football matches this season. Keep an eye on the Betfair site for more info. T&Cs apply. 