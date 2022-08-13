</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Premier League Results and Betting: Jesus leads the way with home debut brace
Nathan Joyes
13 August 2022
4:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-results-and-betting-jesus-leads-the-way-with-home-debut-brace-120822-1057.html", "datePublished": "2022-08-13T17:15:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-08-13T17:20:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Gabriel Jesus Arsenal celebration.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The second round of fixtures has concluded in the new Premier League season, and here to report on the results and update the significant market changes is Nathan Joyes... Premier League Results - Game Week 2 Everton lose again, Man City breeze past Bournemouth, Jesus on fire Saturday Aston Villa - EvertonArsenal - LeicesterBrighton - NewcastleMan City - BournemouthSouthampton - LeedsWolves - FulhamBrentford - Man Utd Exchange PL Winner Odds Exchange Relegation Odds More blues as Everton suffer second defeat Everton fell to a second straight Premier League defeat at the hands of Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon. As a result, they are now [4.0] in the Premier League Relegation market and the pressure is firmly on Frank Lampard to turn around their fortunes already. The Toffees were able to register a goal this week after drawing a blank against Chelsea, but they had to rely on former Blue Lucas Digne, who scored an own goal in the 87th minute. Next up for Everton is a home match against relegation rivals Nottingham Forest, in what looks to be a crucial six pointer early on in the season. Frank Lampard is just [4.5] to be the first manager to leave his post. Jesus pleases plenty of FPL players... Arsenal put in a strong performance as they defeated Leicester City 4-2 to make it six points from six - and it was their new star striker who made the headlines with his first half brace, as well as assisting Xhaka. Martinelli wrapped up the points in the 76th minute after James Maddison looked to make it a nervy final 20 minutes but Arsenal kept on pushing and got their reward.As a result of their convincing victory at the Emirates, the Gunners are still available to back at [24.0] on the Exchange to lift the Premier League trophy. It may be unlikely that Arteta's side will challenge both Man City and Liverpool come the end of the season, but it's the perfect start as they look to return to the Champions League. Arsenal are [1.8] to finish in the top four. Brighton v Newcastle After impressive victories over Man United and Nottingham Forest respectively, both Brighton and Newcastle had to settle for a point apiece at the Amex Stadium. Newcastle are expected to compete for a European spot this season and another hard earned point on the board could prove valuable for Eddie Howe's side come the end of the season. The Magpies are [3.25] on the Exchange to finish in the Top Six.Brighton will feel a little frustrated they couldn't squeeze a winner against Newcastle after another solid performance from Graham Potter's team, who are [6.2] on the Exchange to claim a Europa League spot of their own. De Bruyne masterclass as City hit four Kevin De Bruyne's goal will very much be the talking point on Match Of The Day on Saturday evening but it was very much the dominant performance and result everyone expected as Pep's side rolled over new boys Bournemouth.With the result expected, Man City's price hasn't moved in the Premier League winners market, as they are still available at just [1.50] to retain their title.A trip to St. James' Park to face Newcastle next week should prove to be a much sterner test for the Champions. Saints fight back to earn a point Southampton had a point to prove after their spineless 4-1 defeat to Spurs last weekend but they showed great character to come back and earn a point after falling 2-0 down to Leeds at St. Mary's on Saturday afternoon.New signing Joe Aribo began the comeback in the 72nd minute before Kyle Walker-Peters secured the point nine minutes from time. However, despite the comeback, Southampton have now shipped six goals in their opening two matches and with rumours players aren't buying in to Ralph Hasenhutti's tactics, a relegation battle is very much expected this campaign.The Saints are currently just [2.28] to be relegated this season, and with a trip to Old Trafford as well as a home fixture against Chelsea in August, their price may well shorten by the time September comes round. Costly penalty miss for Mitrovic and Fulham After Fulham's impressive 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Craven Cottage last weekend, a point away to Wolves doesn't look like a bad point at first glance. However, a late penalty miss from key man Mitrovic will have disappointed the Scott Parker and the travelling fans.However, Fulham are unbeaten after their opening two games and as a result they have drifted to [2.88] on the Exchange to be relegated.After losing to Leeds on the opening weekend, Wolves are very much in the same conversation when it comes to the drop and with a trip to Spurs next weekend, followed by a home match against Newcastle, Bruno Lage's team could be forced to make moves in the transfer window in order to survive. After Saturday's draw with Premier League newboys, Wolves are [2.82] on the Exchange to be relegated to the Championship. ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Gabriel%20Jesus%20Arsenal%20celebration.jpg", "height": 538, "width": 956 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Nathan Joyes" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Gabriel Jesus Arsenal celebration.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Gabriel Jesus Arsenal celebration.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Gabriel Jesus Arsenal celebration.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Gabriel Jesus Arsenal celebration.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Premier League"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Gabriel Jesus bags a brace on his home PL debut</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"English Premier League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.199506934","entry_title":"Premier League Results and Betting: Jesus leads the way with home debut brace"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Premier%20League%20Results%20and%20Betting%3A%20Jesus%20leads%20the%20way%20with%20home%20debut%20brace&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-results-and-betting-jesus-leads-the-way-with-home-debut-brace-120822-1057.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-results-and-betting-jesus-leads-the-way-with-home-debut-brace-120822-1057.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-results-and-betting-jesus-leads-the-way-with-home-debut-brace-120822-1057.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-results-and-betting-jesus-leads-the-way-with-home-debut-brace-120822-1057.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-results-and-betting-jesus-leads-the-way-with-home-debut-brace-120822-1057.html&text=Premier%20League%20Results%20and%20Betting%3A%20Jesus%20leads%20the%20way%20with%20home%20debut%20brace" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>The second round of fixtures has concluded in the new Premier League season, and here to report on the results and update the significant market changes is Nathan Joyes...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote>"Arsenal put in a strong performance as they defeated Leicester City 4-2 to make it six points from six."</blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <h3>Premier League Results - Game Week 2<h4></h4><h4>Everton lose again, Man City breeze past Bournemouth, Jesus on fire</h4><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>Saturday</strong></p><p>Aston Villa - Everton<br>Arsenal - Leicester<br>Brighton - Newcastle<br>Man City - Bournemouth<br>Southampton - Leeds<br>Wolves - Fulham<br>Brentford - Man Utd</p><ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934">Exchange PL Winner Odds</a></li> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545841">Exchange Relegation Odds</a></li> </ul><p></p><h2>More blues as Everton suffer second defeat</h2><p></p><p><strong>Everton </strong>fell to a second straight Premier League defeat at the hands of Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon. As a result, they are now <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b> in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934">Premier League Relegation</a> market and the pressure is firmly on Frank Lampard to turn around their fortunes already.</p><p>The Toffees were able to register a goal this week after drawing a blank against Chelsea, but they had to rely on <strong>former Blue Lucas Digne</strong>, who scored an own goal in the 87th minute.</p><p>Next up for Everton is a home match against <strong>relegation rivals Nottingham Forest</strong>, in what looks to be a crucial six pointer early on in the season.</p><p><strong>Frank Lampard</strong> is just <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b> to be the first manager to leave his post.</p><p></p><p><img alt="Frank Lampard, Everton boss.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Frank%20Lampard,%20Everton%20boss.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p></p><h2>Jesus pleases plenty of FPL players...</h2><p></p><p><strong>Arsenal</strong> put in a strong performance as they defeated Leicester City 4-2 to make it <strong>six points from six</strong> - and it was their new star striker who made the headlines with his first half brace, as well as assisting Xhaka.</p><p>Martinelli wrapped up the points in the 76th minute after James Maddison looked to make it a nervy final 20 minutes but Arsenal kept on pushing and got their reward.<br><br>As a result of their <strong>convincing victory at the Emirates</strong>, the Gunners are still available to back at <b class="inline_odds" title="23/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">24.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">23/1</span></b> on the Exchange to <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934">lift the Premier League trophy</a>.</p><p>It may be unlikely that Arteta's side will challenge both Man City and Liverpool come the end of the season, but it's the perfect start as they look to return to the <strong>Champions League</strong>. Arsenal are <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b> to <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545792">finish in the top four</a>.</p><h2>Brighton v Newcastle</h2><p></p><p>After impressive victories over Man United and Nottingham Forest respectively, both <strong>Brighton</strong> and <strong>Newcastle</strong> had to settle for a point apiece at the Amex Stadium.</p><p>Newcastle are expected to compete for a European spot this season and another <strong>hard earned point</strong> on the board could prove valuable for Eddie Howe's side come the end of the season. The Magpies are <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b> on the Exchange to finish in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199748028">Top Six</a>.<br><br>Brighton will feel <strong>a little frustrated</strong> they couldn't squeeze a winner against Newcastle after another solid performance from Graham Potter's team, who are <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> on the Exchange to claim a Europa League spot of their own.</p><p><img alt="Graham Potter, Brighton boss.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Graham%20Potter,%20Brighton%20boss.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><h2>De Bruyne masterclass as City hit four</h2><p></p><p><b>Kevin De Bruyne's </b>goal will very much be the talking point on Match Of The Day on Saturday evening but it was very much the <strong>dominant performance</strong> and result everyone expected as Pep's side rolled over new boys Bournemouth.<br><br>With the result expected, Man City's price <strong>hasn't moved</strong> in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934">Premier League winners market</a>, as they are still available at just <b class="inline_odds" title="1/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.50</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/2</span></b> to retain their title.<br><br>A trip to <strong>St. James' Park</strong> to face Newcastle next week should prove to be a <strong>much sterner test </strong>for the Champions.</p><p><img alt="Kevin_DeBruyne.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Kevin_DeBruyne.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><h2>Saints fight back to earn a point</h2><p></p><p><b>Southampton</b> had a point to prove after their spineless 4-1 defeat to Spurs last weekend but they showed great character to come back and earn a point after falling 2-0 down to Leeds at St. Mary's on Saturday afternoon.<br><br>New signing <strong>Joe Aribo</strong> began the comeback in the 72nd minute before <strong>Kyle Walker-Peters</strong> secured the point nine minutes from time. However, despite the comeback, Southampton have now shipped six goals in their opening two matches and with rumours players aren't buying in to <strong>Ralph Hasenhutti's</strong> tactics, a relegation battle is very much expected this campaign.<br><br>The Saints are currently just <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.28</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b> to be relegated this season, and with a trip to Old Trafford as well as a home fixture against Chelsea in August, their price may well shorten by the time September comes round.</p><h2>Costly penalty miss for Mitrovic and Fulham</h2><p></p><p>After Fulham's impressive 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Craven Cottage last weekend, a point away to Wolves doesn't look like a bad point at first glance. However, a <strong>late penalty miss </strong>from key man <strong>Mitrovic</strong> will have disappointed the Scott Parker and the travelling fans.<br><br>However, Fulham are <strong>unbeaten after their opening two games</strong> and as a result they have drifted to <b class="inline_odds" title="15/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.88</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/8</span></b> on the Exchange <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545841">to be relegated</a>.<br><br>After losing to Leeds on the opening weekend, Wolves are <strong>very much in the same conversation</strong> when it comes to the drop and with a trip to Spurs next weekend, followed by a home match against Newcastle, Bruno Lage's team could be forced to make moves in the transfer window in order to survive.</p><p>After Saturday's draw with Premier League newboys, Wolves are <b class="inline_odds" title="9/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.82</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/5</span></b> on the Exchange to be relegated to the Championship.</p><p></p><p></p></h3> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <p><span>You can get a<strong> £5 Free Bet</strong> when you place a <strong>£5 Bet Builder</strong> on selected Football matches this season. Discover the latest articles href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-a-51-boost-from-the-premier-league-130822-35.html">The Daily Acca: A 5/1 boost from the Premier League</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Ronaldo knee slide corner flag 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Ronaldo%20knee%20slide%20corner%20flag%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-2022-23-predictions-bet-5-get-5-on-bet-builders-280722-6.html">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders: Aston Villa v Everton</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Steven Gerrard toiuchline shout 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Steven%20Gerrard%20toiuchline%20shout%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea-v-tottenham-hotspur-predictions-betting-tips-how-to-back-a-9-1-chelsea-win-110822-1015.html">Premier League Big Match Focus: How to back a 9/1 Chelsea win</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/sterling-chelsea.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/sterling-chelsea.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-a-92-boost-from-the-championship-bundesliga-and-la-liga-120822-35.html">The Daily Acca: A 9/2 boost from the Championship, Bundesliga and La Liga</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/VincentKompanyBurnley1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/VincentKompanyBurnley1280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-an-112-boost-that-starts-at-the-hawthorns-110822-35.html">The Daily Acca: An 11/2 boost that starts More English Premier League <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/accumulator-betting-tips/" class=" "> Weekend ACCA </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class="active "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/" class=" "> Dimitar Berbatov </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super Home
Football
English Premier League
Premier League Results and Betting: Jesus leads the way with home debut brace Home
Football
English Premier League
Premier League Results and Betting: Jesus leads the way with home debut brace 