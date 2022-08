Premier League Results - Game Week 2 Everton lose again, Man City breeze past Bournemouth, Jesus on fire

Saturday

Aston Villa - Everton

Arsenal - Leicester

Brighton - Newcastle

Man City - Bournemouth

Southampton - Leeds

Wolves - Fulham

Brentford - Man Utd

More blues as Everton suffer second defeat

Everton fell to a second straight Premier League defeat at the hands of Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon. As a result, they are now 4.03/1 in the Premier League Relegation market and the pressure is firmly on Frank Lampard to turn around their fortunes already.

The Toffees were able to register a goal this week after drawing a blank against Chelsea, but they had to rely on former Blue Lucas Digne, who scored an own goal in the 87th minute.

Next up for Everton is a home match against relegation rivals Nottingham Forest, in what looks to be a crucial six pointer early on in the season.

Frank Lampard is just 4.57/2 to be the first manager to leave his post.

Jesus pleases plenty of FPL players...

Arsenal put in a strong performance as they defeated Leicester City 4-2 to make it six points from six - and it was their new star striker who made the headlines with his first half brace, as well as assisting Xhaka.

Martinelli wrapped up the points in the 76th minute after James Maddison looked to make it a nervy final 20 minutes but Arsenal kept on pushing and got their reward.



As a result of their convincing victory at the Emirates, the Gunners are still available to back at 24.023/1 on the Exchange to lift the Premier League trophy.

It may be unlikely that Arteta's side will challenge both Man City and Liverpool come the end of the season, but it's the perfect start as they look to return to the Champions League. Arsenal are 1.84/5 to finish in the top four.

Brighton v Newcastle

After impressive victories over Man United and Nottingham Forest respectively, both Brighton and Newcastle had to settle for a point apiece at the Amex Stadium.

Newcastle are expected to compete for a European spot this season and another hard earned point on the board could prove valuable for Eddie Howe's side come the end of the season. The Magpies are 3.259/4 on the Exchange to finish in the Top Six.



Brighton will feel a little frustrated they couldn't squeeze a winner against Newcastle after another solid performance from Graham Potter's team, who are 6.25/1 on the Exchange to claim a Europa League spot of their own.

De Bruyne masterclass as City hit four

Kevin De Bruyne's goal will very much be the talking point on Match Of The Day on Saturday evening but it was very much the dominant performance and result everyone expected as Pep's side rolled over new boys Bournemouth.



With the result expected, Man City's price hasn't moved in the Premier League winners market, as they are still available at just 1.501/2 to retain their title.



A trip to St. James' Park to face Newcastle next week should prove to be a much sterner test for the Champions.

Saints fight back to earn a point

Southampton had a point to prove after their spineless 4-1 defeat to Spurs last weekend but they showed great character to come back and earn a point after falling 2-0 down to Leeds at St. Mary's on Saturday afternoon.



New signing Joe Aribo began the comeback in the 72nd minute before Kyle Walker-Peters secured the point nine minutes from time. However, despite the comeback, Southampton have now shipped six goals in their opening two matches and with rumours players aren't buying in to Ralph Hasenhutti's tactics, a relegation battle is very much expected this campaign.



The Saints are currently just 2.285/4 to be relegated this season, and with a trip to Old Trafford as well as a home fixture against Chelsea in August, their price may well shorten by the time September comes round.

Costly penalty miss for Mitrovic and Fulham

After Fulham's impressive 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Craven Cottage last weekend, a point away to Wolves doesn't look like a bad point at first glance. However, a late penalty miss from key man Mitrovic will have disappointed the Scott Parker and the travelling fans.



However, Fulham are unbeaten after their opening two games and as a result they have drifted to 2.8815/8 on the Exchange to be relegated.



After losing to Leeds on the opening weekend, Wolves are very much in the same conversation when it comes to the drop and with a trip to Spurs next weekend, followed by a home match against Newcastle, Bruno Lage's team could be forced to make moves in the transfer window in order to survive.

After Saturday's draw with Premier League newboys, Wolves are 2.829/5 on the Exchange to be relegated to the Championship.