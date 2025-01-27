Premier League: Tottenham 16/1 for relegation with Postecoglou 2/11 to be sacked next
It's been another desperately disappointing day for Tottenham who threw away a one-goal lead in a home defeat to struggling Leicester, leaving both the club and Ange Postecoglou in a perilous position...
-
Tottenham trading at 16/117.00 to be relegated
-
Seven games without a win leaves them 15th in table
-
Postecoglou shortens to 1.171/6 in Sack Race betting
-
Read our Ultimate Guide to Champions League Matchday 8 permutations
Spurs looking over their shoulders
Tottenham are now as short as 17.016/1 in the Betfair Exchange's Relegation market after a home defeat to Leicester on Sunday afternoon left the club 15th in the table, eight points above the drop zone.
Matched at 1000, Tottenham are now 17.0 to be relegated.-- Betfair Exchange (@BetfairExchange) January 26, 2025
Despite taking a first half lead, Spurs fell to defeat thanks to two Leicester goals at the start of the second period. Ange Postecoglou's men tried in vain to get back level, but they never really looked like scoring and at the full time whistle they had registered a lower xG (1.1) than their relegation-threatened rivals (1.5).
The Foxes had lost their previous seven Premier League outings and started the day in the relegation zone, but the victory moved them up to 17th in the table, while the two goals they scored at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was equal to what they had scored in all of their previous seven league matches put together.
Ruud van Nistelrooy's men are just one point above Wolves and available to back at 1.384/11 to be relegated.
To be Relegated:
- Southampton 1.021/50
- Leicester 1.384/11
- Ipswich 1.625/8
- Wolves 2.265/4
- Everton 9.28/1
- Crystal Palace 12.011/1
- Tottenham 16.015/1
*odds correct as of 16:30 Sunday 26 January
Postecoglou 2/11 in Sack Race betting
The defeat for Tottenham means they have now gone seven Premier League games on the spin without a victory, and it prompted Postecoglou's price in the Next Manager to Leave market to shorten to around 1.171/6 immediately after the game.
Just last week the Spurs boss became the hot favourite in the Sack Race betting after a poor performance at Goodison Park resulted in a 3-2 loss to Everton.
Despite the win for Van Nistelrooy he remains the second favourite to be the next manager to leave at around 4.03/1
❌ Seven league games without a win-- Betfair (@Betfair) January 26, 2025
📉 15th in the Premier League
Time up for Ange Postecoglou? ⏱️
Perhaps one reason that the Tottenham board my stay faithful with Postecoglou is the fact that they are still in three cup competitions.
Spurs hold a one-goal lead going into the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final against Liverpool, while they are also in a good position to qualify for the Round of 16 of the Europa League. They are also into the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Tottenham can be backed at 5/16.00 to win the EFL Cup, 5/16.00 to win the Europa League, and at 14/115.00 to win the FA Cup.
Now read more Football tips and previews here.
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Opta Predicts Chelsea v Liverpool Tips: Back Mac Allister to strike in 68-1 Bet Builder on Sunday
-
Football Betting Tips
Arsenal v Bournemouth: Distracted Gunners are vulnerable
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Premier League Tips: Back Liverpool at 7/1 with Betfair Exchange
-
Football Betting Tips
Coventry v Middlesbrough: Sky Blues to win a shoot-out at 13/5
-
Football Betting Tips
Build Ups Tipsheet: Player vs player match-ups to watch out for this weekend