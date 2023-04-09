</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: <header class="entry_header">
<h1 class="entry_header__title">Premier League Odds: City 8/11 favourites with title in both side's hands</h1>
</header> <ul class="entry_header__meta">
<li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/alexander-boyes/">Alexander Boyes</a></li>
<li><time datetime="2023-04-09">09 April 2023</time></li>
<li>2:00 min read</li>
</ul> Alex Boyes is here to round up the weekend's action with the latest odds in...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-relegation-odds-title-winner-and-top-four-finish-betting-090423-1171.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-relegation-odds-title-winner-and-top-four-finish-betting-090423-1171.html", "datePublished": "2023-04-09T19:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-04-09T18:51:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Has Arsenal's title charge somewhat stagnated with Liverpool's fighting 2-2 draw? Alex Boyes is here to round up the weekend's action with the latest odds in the title, top 4 and relegation markets... Arsenal drop points in Premier League title race City win 4-1 at Southampton and are now 8/11 for title Newcastle, Man Utd &amp; Spurs all win in top four race Palace stun Leeds 5-1 in hunt for survival; now 150/1 to go down Leicester odds-on to be relegated for first time this season Anfield comeback means title in City hands Arsenal let a two-goal lead slip at Anfield with goals from Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino clawing back a point for Liverpool. Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus had given the Gunners a 2-0 lead in the first half, but that does not go any way to doing the match justice. Cards, corners, penalty misses and linesman elbows all played their part in a pulsating Premier League tie. One thing for sure is that City have made up ground in the title race with the Gunners now 11/10 to win the crown - out from 10/11 before the match. Manchester City, though, did what they had to do also with a resounding 4-1 win away from home at Southampton. Erling Haaland netted another two - now 30 for the season in the league - as he moves closer to a Golden Boot (seven ahead of Harry Kane on 23). Kevin De Buryne registered his 100th Premier League assist, too. Pep Guardiola's team are now the 8/11 odds-on favourites for the title. The top two meet at the Etihad on April 26th. Newcastle, Man Utd strengthen their grip on top-4 The current top four in the Premier League may not change for the rest of the season. Arsenal and City will fight to the death for the title, and Newcastle and Manchester United should go on to seal their Champions League fate. They are both priced at 1/5 to finish in the top four, with Newcastle holding onto third spot despite falling behind at Brentford. Quickfire goals from David Raya (OG) and Aleksandar Isak turned the game on its head. Man Utd meanwhile kicked off the Premier League weekend with a routine 2-0 win at home to Everton with goals from Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial doing the business. Spurs, after their 2-1 win, over Brighton, are currently 11/4 to gatecrash the current crop. Villa are now sixth after an amazing run of form, registering their sixth win in seven over Nottingham Forest, but it looks to be two from three for the top four. Liverpool's fightbacks leaves the Reds 17/2 to finish in the top four, though they are now 12 points behind Manchester United. Huge wins for West Ham, Bournemouth &amp; Palace Bournemouth were the big winners (again) in the fight for survival as they beat Leicester in the battle of the bottom three, winning 1-0 away from home to move up to 15th in the table. The Cherries are 2/1 to go down; their price has shifted from heavy odds-on last month. Leicester though are 8/11 to be relegated, the first time this season the Foxes have moved to odds on to be playing in the Championship next season. They look to be set to appoint Jesse Marsch as their new manager, too. West Ham earned a huge three points in a London derby away at Fulham in a result that may have kept David Moyes in a job for the rest of the season. The Hammers are now as long as 10/1 to go down this season. Leeds' week ends in despair Some may say Crystal Palace are out of the equation altogether following their thumping of Leeds at Elland Road. They had trailed 1-0 before winning 5-1. It leaves Leeds just two points above the drop zone on 29 points, and their 11/2 price before the game is now 11/4 to be relegated. They sit just above Forest who lost again - now 2/5 in the relegation market - with Everton between the two sides. The Toffees are 9/5 to be relegated for the first time in Premier League history. <div class="entry_img">
<img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Pep Guardiola Mikel Arteta.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Pep Guardiola Mikel Arteta.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Pep Guardiola Mikel Arteta.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Pep Guardiola Mikel Arteta.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta">
<figcaption class="entry_img__caption">City are now the 8/11 title favourites</figcaption>
</div> Alex Boyes is here to round up the weekend's action with the latest odds in the title, top 4 and relegation markets...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Arsenal drop points in Premier League title race</h3> </li> <li> <h3>City win 4-1 at Southampton and are now 8/11 for title</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Newcastle, Man Utd & Spurs all win in top four race</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Palace stun Leeds 5-1 in hunt for survival; now 150/1 to go down</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Leicester odds-on to be relegated for first time this season</h3> </li> <hr><h2>Anfield comeback means title in City hands</h2><p></p><p><strong>Arsenal let a two-goal lead slip </strong>at Anfield with goals from Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino clawing back a point for Liverpool.</p><p><strong>Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus</strong> had given the Gunners a 2-0 lead in the first half, but that does not go any way to doing the match justice.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Cards, corners, penalty misses and linesman elbows all played their part in a pulsating Premier League tie.</strong></p> </blockquote><p>One thing for sure is that City have made up ground in the title race with the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/winner-2022-23/924.308471284">Gunners now <strong><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;">11/10</span></strong> to win the crown</a> - out from <strong><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;">10/11</span> before the match.</strong></p><p><strong>Manchester City</strong>, though, did what they had to do also with a resounding <strong>4-1 win away from home at Southampton.</strong></p><p><strong>Erling Haaland</strong> netted another two - now <strong>30 for the season</strong> in the league - as he moves closer to a Golden Boot (seven ahead of Harry Kane on 23).</p><p><strong>Kevin De Buryne registered his 100th Premier League assist, too.</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/winner-2022-23/924.308471284">Pep Guardiola's team are now the <strong><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;">8/11</span></strong> odds-on favourites for the title.</a></p><p>The top two <strong>meet at the Etihad on April 26th.</strong></p><h2>Newcastle, Man Utd strengthen their grip on top-4</h2><p></p><p>The current top four in the Premier League may not change for the rest of the season.</p><p>Arsenal and City will fight to the death for the title, and<strong> Newcastle and Manchester United</strong> should go on to seal their Champions League fate.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-4-finish-2022-23/924.309442349">They are both priced at <strong><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;">1/5</span></strong> to finish in the top four</a>, with Newcastle holding onto third spot despite falling behind at Brentford. Quickfire goals from <strong>David Raya (OG) and Aleksandar Isak</strong> turned the game on its head.</p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/11/1280%20Eddie%20Howe%20Newcastle-thumb-1280x720-154123-thumb-1280x720-164902-thumb-1280x720-167488-thumb-1280x720-168568.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Thumbnail image for Thumbnail image for Thumbnail image for Thumbnail image for 1280 Eddie Howe Newcastle.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/03/1280%20Eddie%20Howe%20Newcastle-thumb-1280x720-154123-thumb-1280x720-164902-thumb-1280x720-167488-thumb-1280x720-168568-thumb-1280x720-182370.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p>Man Utd meanwhile kicked off the Premier League weekend with a <strong>routine 2-0 win at home to Everton</strong> with goals from Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial doing the business.</p><p>Spurs, after their 2-1 win, over Brighton, are <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-4-finish-2022-23/924.309442349">currently <strong><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;">11/4</span></strong> to gatecrash the current crop.</a></p><p><strong>Villa are now sixth</strong> after an amazing run of form, registering their sixth win in seven over <strong>Nottingham Forest</strong>, but it looks to be two from three for the top four.</p><p>Liverpool's fightbacks leaves the Reds <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-4-finish-2022-23/924.309442349"><strong><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;">17/2</span></strong> to finish in the top four</a>, though they are now <strong>12 points behind Manchester United.</strong></p><h2>Huge wins for West Ham, Bournemouth & Palace</h2><p></p><p><strong>Bournemouth</strong> were the big winners (again) in the fight for survival as they beat <strong>Leicester </strong>in the battle of the bottom three, winning 1-0 away from home to move up to 15th in the table.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/relegation-2022-23/924.309442115">Cherries are <strong><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;">2/1</span></strong> to go down</a>; their price has shifted from heavy odds-on last month.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/relegation-2022-23/924.309442115">Leicester though are <strong><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;">8/11</span></strong> to be relegated,</a> the <strong>first time this season the Foxes have moved to odds on</strong> to be playing in the Championship next season.</p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/51269b1d10e0adef763ded2c6662ffb78488e35c.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Jesse Marsch.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/01/51269b1d10e0adef763ded2c6662ffb78488e35c-thumb-1280x720-176737.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p>They look to be set to appoint<strong> Jesse Marsch</strong> as their new manager, too.</p><p><strong>West Ham </strong>earned a huge three points in a London derby away at Fulham in a result that may have kept <strong>David Moyes </strong>in a job for the rest of the season. The Hammers are now as<a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/relegation-2022-23/924.309442115"> long as <strong><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;">10/1</span></strong> to go down this season.</a></p><h2>Leeds' week ends in despair</h2><p></p><p>Some may say <strong>Crystal Palace</strong> are out of the equation altogether following their thumping of Leeds at Elland Road. They had trailed 1-0 before winning<strong> 5-1.</strong></p><p>It leaves Leeds just t<strong>wo points above the drop zone</strong> on 29 points, and their 11/2 price before the game is now <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/relegation-2022-23/924.309442115"><strong><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;">11/4</span></strong> to be relegated.</a></p><p>They sit just above <strong>Forest who lost again</strong> - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/relegation-2022-23/924.309442115">now <strong><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;">2/5</span></strong> in the relegation market</a> - with Everton between the two sides. <p>The Toffees are <strong>9/5</strong> to be relegated for the<strong> first time in Premier League history.</strong></p> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3>
<ul class="related_entries">
<li>
<article>
<a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/sunday-premier-league-tipsheet-stats-odds-and-bet-builders-options-to-bet-on-up-to-8-1-050423-204.html">Sunday Premier League Tipsheet: Opta Stats and Bet Builders up to 8/1</a>
</article>
</li>
<li>
<article>
<a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-spoils-to-be-shared-at-anfield-in-this-81-treble-090423-35.html">The Daily Acca: Spoils to be shared at Anfield in this 8/1 treble</a>
</article>
</li>
<li>
<article>
<a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/saturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-the-best-bets-in-one-place-310323-204.html">Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: The best bets in one place</a>
</article>
</li>
</ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3>
<ul class="related_entries">
<li>
<article>
<a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool-v-arsenal-betting-tips---back-gunners-to-get-goals-12-1-anfield-bet-builder-060423-1063.html">Liverpool v Arsenal: Back Gunners to get goals & 12/1 Anfield Bet Builder</a>
</article>
</li>
<li>
<article>
<a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool-v-arsenal-betting-tips-25-1-shot-heads-five-big-game-bet-builders-060423-1063.html">Liverpool v Arsenal: 25/1 shot heads five big game Bet Builders</a>
</article>
</li>
<li>
<article>
<a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool-v-arsenal-tips-how-to-back-a-9-1-bet-builder-in-liverpool-v-arsenal-060423-1015.html">Premier League Big Match Focus: How to back a 9/1 Bet Builder in Liverpool v Arsenal</a>
</article>
</li>
</ul> <div class="entry_category_link">
<a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">More English Premier League</a>
</div> 