Arsenal drop points in Premier League title race

City win 4-1 at Southampton and are now 8/11 for title

Newcastle, Man Utd & Spurs all win in top four race

Palace stun Leeds 5-1 in hunt for survival; now 150/1 to go down

Leicester odds-on to be relegated for first time this season

Anfield comeback means title in City hands

Arsenal let a two-goal lead slip at Anfield with goals from Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino clawing back a point for Liverpool.

Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus had given the Gunners a 2-0 lead in the first half, but that does not go any way to doing the match justice.

Cards, corners, penalty misses and linesman elbows all played their part in a pulsating Premier League tie.

One thing for sure is that City have made up ground in the title race with the Gunners now 11/10 to win the crown - out from 10/11 before the match.

Manchester City, though, did what they had to do also with a resounding 4-1 win away from home at Southampton.

Erling Haaland netted another two - now 30 for the season in the league - as he moves closer to a Golden Boot (seven ahead of Harry Kane on 23).

Kevin De Buryne registered his 100th Premier League assist, too.

Pep Guardiola's team are now the 8/11 odds-on favourites for the title.

The top two meet at the Etihad on April 26th.

Newcastle, Man Utd strengthen their grip on top-4

The current top four in the Premier League may not change for the rest of the season.

Arsenal and City will fight to the death for the title, and Newcastle and Manchester United should go on to seal their Champions League fate.

They are both priced at 1/5 to finish in the top four, with Newcastle holding onto third spot despite falling behind at Brentford. Quickfire goals from David Raya (OG) and Aleksandar Isak turned the game on its head.

Man Utd meanwhile kicked off the Premier League weekend with a routine 2-0 win at home to Everton with goals from Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial doing the business.

Spurs, after their 2-1 win, over Brighton, are currently 11/4 to gatecrash the current crop.

Villa are now sixth after an amazing run of form, registering their sixth win in seven over Nottingham Forest, but it looks to be two from three for the top four.

Liverpool's fightbacks leaves the Reds 17/2 to finish in the top four, though they are now 12 points behind Manchester United.

Huge wins for West Ham, Bournemouth & Palace

Bournemouth were the big winners (again) in the fight for survival as they beat Leicester in the battle of the bottom three, winning 1-0 away from home to move up to 15th in the table.

The Cherries are 2/1 to go down; their price has shifted from heavy odds-on last month.

Leicester though are 8/11 to be relegated, the first time this season the Foxes have moved to odds on to be playing in the Championship next season.

They look to be set to appoint Jesse Marsch as their new manager, too.

West Ham earned a huge three points in a London derby away at Fulham in a result that may have kept David Moyes in a job for the rest of the season. The Hammers are now as long as 10/1 to go down this season.

Leeds' week ends in despair

Some may say Crystal Palace are out of the equation altogether following their thumping of Leeds at Elland Road. They had trailed 1-0 before winning 5-1.

It leaves Leeds just two points above the drop zone on 29 points, and their 11/2 price before the game is now 11/4 to be relegated.

They sit just above Forest who lost again - now 2/5 in the relegation market - with Everton between the two sides. The Toffees are 9/5 to be relegated for the first time in Premier League history.