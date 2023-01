Southampton 4/7 to be relegated on Betfair Sportsbook

Cherries chopped into 4/11 after Man United defeat

Everton are EVS to finish in the bottom three

Nottingham Forest 11/10 after first away victory

Rejuvenated Forest sink Southampton

Nathan Jones is under heavy pressure as Southampton slipped to a sixth consecutive defeat on Wednesday evening against Nottingham Forest.

A 1-0 defeat to Steve Cooper's side, which was Forest's first away win of the season, cemented the Saints position at the bottom of the table on 12 points, three adrift of West Ham in 17th.

As a result of their latest defeat, Southampton are 4/7 to be relegated back to the Championship after an 11 year stint in the top flight.

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest have continued their good form pre-World Cup, collecting four points from a possible 12 since returning from the break.

Two home wins against Liverpool and Crystal Palace, as well as two draws against Brentford and Chelsea has shown their mettle on the banks of the Trent, but their first away goal since August and three points on the road lifts the Reds into 15th place.

Forest are now odds-against to be relegated, who next face Leicester, Bournemouth and Leeds in the Premier League.

Jones under the cosh, but not next

Nathan Jones signed a three-and-a-half-year deal in November 2022, but with just one Premier League win against Bournemouth to his name, fans are starting to turn on the former Luton boss.

However, despite the chorus of boos ringing around St Mary's at full time, Nathan Jones is 12/1 to be the next manager to vacate his post.

This is largely due to the fact Frank Lampard is 1/3 after Everton's 4-1 humiliation to the hands of Brighton on Tuesday night. Positive results for Forest and West Ham since has seen Everton slide into the bottom three, who are now evens to be relegated.

Frank Lampard appears to be on borrowed time with Everton, which makes it rather fitting that their next league opponents are Southampton on 14th January at Goodison Park.

Will either manager survive that fixture? Time will tell.

Moyes hanging on

Sandwiched either side of Lampard and Jones in the next Premier League manager to be sacked is West Ham's David Moyes at 7/2.

The Hammers were able to salvage a draw against Leeds at Elland Road on Wednesday evening, although Moyes has not tasted victory in the league in six matches.

West Ham are currently out of the relegation zone, but only by the skin of their teeth - they occupy 17th place thanks to scoring one more goal than Everton.

Despite their current position, the East London side are 11/2 to be relegated, suggesting they have the quality to pull themselves away from the drop.

Their next Premier League match is against Wolves at Molineux on 14th January, before another crucial match against Everton at home on the 21st.

Wolves working towards positive results

Since the appointment of Julen Lopetegui, Wolves have picked up vital points on their quest for Premier League survival.

Thanks to Rayan Ait Nouri's 95th minute winner against Everton, Wolves managed to pick up a precious point away to Aston Villa after a frustrating 1-0 defeat to Manchester United.

The four points appears to have done wonders for Wolves and their confidence, who are benefiting from the new manager syndrome.

However, they are far from out the woods yet, and are amongst the favourites at 5/4 to be relegated.

Tough fixtures against Man City and Liverpool follow, before all important clashes against Southampton and Bournemouth early February may just define their season.

Bournemouth bang in trouble

After Bournemouth's 9-0 battering against Liverpool, which saw the end of Scott Parker's time in charge, many expected the Cherries to fold.

However, a six game unbeaten run followed under Gary O'Neil, which included a well earned draw against Newcastle as well as a brilliant 3-2 comeback against relegation rivals Nottingham Forest.

But six defeats have followed, with one win over Everton in between, putting Bournemouth 16th in the table, one point above the relegation zone.

Working with a limited budget, O'Neil has his work cut out to avoid a quick return to the Championship. Currently priced at 4/11, Bournemouth are the clear favourites to be relegated, despite being four points clear of Southampton.

Cherries fans can take some positives from the fact they have outscored six other teams so far, but having failed to hit the back of the net in their last three matches, a return to earlier season form is a must.

A trip to Brentford is next for Bournemouth, before a huge game at home to Forest.