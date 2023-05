Leeds huge odds-on for drop after West Ham defeat

Leicester also long odds-on to be relegated

Everton's survival hopes in their own hands

Leeds United are long odds-on at 1/16 in the Betfair Sportsbook's Relegation market after a 3-1 defeat at West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

The defeat leaves Sam Allardyce's men 18th in the table with just one game remaining, two points behind Everton in 17th who also have just the one game left to play.

Crucially, the Toffees have a superior goal difference (by three) to the Whites meaning a draw at home to Bournemouth on the final day of the season is likely to send Leeds down.

A win and a prayer needed for United

Leeds' final game of the season is a home match against badly out-of-form Tottenham, and a victory in that match will keep them up if Everton lose and Leicester fail to take at least four points from their remaining two games.

Should the Foxes fail to take four points then Leeds can also remain a Premier League club if they beat Tottenham by at least three clear goals and Everton draw with Bournemouth.

Allardyce's men will be relegated to the Championship regardless of their own result if Everton beat the Cherries. With survival in their own hands, the Toffees can be backed at 3/1 to go down.

Foxes survival hopes looking slim

Leicester City are the only other team in the relegation picture - available to back at 1/10 - but they must win both of their remaining games to guarantee survival.

The Foxes face the daunting prospect of a trip to Newcastle on Monday night - previewed here - but should they win that then a victory at home to West Ham next Sunday will see them survive even if Everton win as they have a far superior goal difference.

If Leicester fail to win both their remaining games they will only avoid the drop by securing four points if Everton draw with Bournemouth, or with three points if Everton lose and Leeds fail to beat Tottenham.

To be Relegated:

- Leeds 1/16

- Leicester City 1/10

- Everton 3/1

*Sportsbook odds correct as of 16:30, Sunday 21 May