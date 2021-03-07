Premier League on Betfair: Fulham edge closer to safety with 33/1 win at Liverpool

Having been matched at a low of 1.251/4 in the Relegation market Fulham are now trading at 2.8415/8 to go down following their superb 1-0 win over Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, a scoreline that was matched at 34.033/1 in-play.

Following Brighton's defeat to Leicester on Saturday evening Scott Parker went to Anfield knowing that a victory would move his side level on points with the Seagulls, who sit 17th in the table.

And the Cottagers received a huge boost before kick-off with the news that Jurgen Klopp had made seven changes to his starting XI, leaving out the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Thiago, Sadio Mane and Firmino, no doubt with one eye on their Champions League second leg tie with RB Leipzig in midweek.

But take nothing away from Fulham who were good value for their victory, their only goal coming at the end of an excellent first half display when Mario Lemina - matched at a high of 110.0 109/1 in the First Goalscorer market - fired home from the edge of the box into the far corner.

Next up for Fulham is champions elect Manchester City, but with a trio of games against Leeds, Villa and Wolves after that, hopes will be high that they can move away from the drop zone before we go into the final few weeks of the season.

Two from five to join the Blades

With Sheffield United losing again on Saturday and looking almost certain to be relegated (available to back at just 1.011/100) it looks like two teams from a possible five will be playing Championship football next season.

West Brom are trading at 1.071/14 to go down following their 1-1 draw with Newcastle, a result that left Sam Allardyce's men eight points from safety, while it's the Magpies themselves who are third favourites to go down, available to back at 2.166/5.

Despite being labelled 'too good to go down' in many quarters Brighton are trading at 6.05/1 for the drop following their third successive league defeat, while Burnley are the final team in the conundrum, currently four points above the drop zone and available to back at 7.06/1 following their 1-1 draw with Arsenal on Saturday.

Top 4 Finish hopes fading fast for Reds

Liverpool's home defeat to Fulham was their sixth consecutive loss at Anfield, a quite incredible statistic considering before then they'd gone a club record 66 home games without defeat in the league.

The result leaves Klopp's men seventh in the table - they'll drop to eighth if Spurs avoid defeat at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday evening - four points from the Champions League qualification places having played at least one game more than the teams immediately above them.

The Reds are now available to back at 3.55/2 in the Top 4 Finish market, perhaps surprisingly a shorter price than both Everton and West Ham - both trading at 5.59/2 - who are above them in the table, while Chelsea can be backed at 1.444/9, Leicester at 1.75/7, and Tottenham at 4.57/2.