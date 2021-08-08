Tottenham Hotspur Season Preview: The post-Mourinho era begins

Spurs fans will hope a managerial change brings an upturn in results.

Pre-season results

Pre-season has provided an opportunity for those Spurs players not involved with their countries over the summer, and goals from Son Heung-min, Dele Alli and Lucas Moura in a win at Colchester demonstrated what that means in real terms. Plenty of players will be keen to impress new manager Nuno Espirito Santo in the remaining fixtures as the new season draws ever closer, and a pre-season draw with Chelsea featured a goal for Steven Bergwijn, a man with a point to prove after starting just seven league games in 2021 and missing out on a spot in the Netherlands squad for Euro 2020.

Going into a new season which could represent a fresh start, Dele said "I'm learning from all the good things that have happened and all the bad things at the same time, trying to take it all in and build myself up to perform as well as I can and be the best person and player I can be."

The England international is still just 25, but hasn't started more than 25 league games in a season since 2017/18, so will hope this year can be a time for rebirth. With Spurs playing in the inaugural season of the Europa Conference League, the manager will have decisions to make regarding how strong a side he uses for his continental games and who gets more of a chance domestically.

Transfer business

Erik Lamela's eight-year stay in north London came to an end as the Argentine moved to Sevilla, but the same deal saw talented youngster and Spain Olympic international Bryan Gil clinch a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Defenders Toby Alderweireld and Juan Foyth have also moved on, as have backup goalkeepers Joe Hart and Paulo Gazzaniga, with Atalanta's Pierlugi Gollini joining on loan to provide competition to Hugo Lloris.

Another Atalanta man, defender Cristian Romero, is on the verge of signing at the time of writing. However, his involvement in the Copa América means he might end up waiting for a debut. The Argentina defender helped Atalanta pip his former club Juventus to third place in Serie A last term, and the team from Bergamo are poised to make a big profit after exercising an option to turn their loan into a permanent deal.

The big question, however, concerns Harry Kane's future, and only a move to Manchester City or the closing of the transfer window will be enough for talk to quiet down.

Kane finished last season as the league leader for goals and assists, with 21.19 xG and 7.40 xA producing 23 goals and 14 assists in reality, and much of the team's good attacking work went through the England man. Wherever he begins the campaign, there's a reason why he's the favourite to retain his league golden boot. The appointment of Nuno could play a part in helping Matt Doherty improve on his first season in north London, as the right-back is reunited with a man who got the best out of him at Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, one player who Spurs won't be able to call upon this term is Gareth Bale, following the Welshman's return to parent club Real Madrid.

What the odds tell us

Despite never winning the title in the Premier League era, Spurs' 65.064/1 odds on the Betfair Exchange are shorter than Leicester City and level with Arsenal. Leicester are considered more likely to end the season in the top four, though, with Spurs at 6.20, while they're 1.282/7 to finish in the top 10 - even at their lowest points in the second half of last season under José Mourinho, the club never dipped below ninth.

While Nuno's Wolves side struggled at times last season, he isn't expected to have Spurs in any serious relegation trouble, and this is reflected by their 66/1 odds (with Betfair Sportsbook) of dropping into the Championship.