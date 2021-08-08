Everton Season Preview: Benitez taking over at a challenging time

Another side with a new manager, Everton will hope they can improve on last season's 10th place finish.

Pre-season results

One of the stand-out moments from pre-season was the victory over Blackburn Rovers, notable for the winning goal scored by Jean-Philippe Gbamin. If the midfielder can put his injury troubles behind him and get a run of games, it will be a real boost for the Toffees, and his availability could help reduce the pressure on the likes of Abdoulaye Doucouré and Allan in the middle of the park. Moise Kean is also back from his loan spell at PSG, where he scored a career-best 17 goals in all competitions, and fans may hope a winner over UNAM is the precursor to the Italian being welcomed back into the fold.

Regular front two Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have been given an extended break after their international exploits over the summer, as have Jordan Pickford and Yerry Mina, so there may be question marks over how quickly they're able to get back into the swing of things. Niels Nkounkou could also be a doubt for the start of the campaign, having been away with France's Olympic squad.

Transfer business

The biggest change comes in the dugout, with Rafa Benitez moving to Goodison Park after Carlo Ancelotti's departure, and the Spanish coach has added experience to the squad on a budget as he attempts to carve a path on his own terms and ensure his past on the red side of the city is quickly forgotten.

Asmir Begovic will keep Jordan Pickford on his toes, while Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend provide Premier League know-how. The two incoming wingers should make up for the loss of Theo Walcott and Bernard, while Yannick Bolasie and Muhamed Besić have also left after being nowhere near the first team for a while.

One longer-serving player who will be sticking around for a while is Seamus Coleman, with the right-back extending his deal until 2023, and Benitez said "Since my first day here, after all my conversations with him, you can see he is an inspiration for young players." Club captain Coleman has been an Everton player since back in 2009, and his next Premier League game will be his 300th: only five players have made more Premier League appearances for the club since the competition began in 1992.

What the odds tell us

You can find Betfair Exchange odds of 280.00 on a first Everton title win of the Premier League era, but a top-four finish - something Benitez achieved with neighbours Liverpool, is a far shorter 16.50. The Merseyside club were in the top half for every single matchday of the 2020/21 season, only hitting their low point of 10th on the final day, and you can get 1.63 on them ending the new campaign in 10th or higher.

Everton have never been relegated from the Premier League, and indeed they haven't been in the bottom six for the better part of two decades, but if you think this is the season they drop down then you can get 20/1 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

