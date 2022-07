For the upcoming 2022/23 Premier League campaign Betfair have a new goalscoring market that allows users to bet on multiple players at once to create a Bet-Builder that's all about those end-of-season goals tallies.



While ordinarily users can only bet on the Golden Boot winner, now there are a wide range of players from across the 20 Premier League clubs whose final number can be predicted. Here, we take a look at two of the best three-way accumulators from this market, both available to back at 9.08/1.

Son (14), Haaland (24), Jesus (15) to flourish

Much has been written about Erling Haaland's capacity to settle at Manchester City, and it is fair to say there are question marks over his suitability to Pep Guardiola's football. He is very much a penalty-box striker who prefers to play on the shoulder of the last defender and struggles to link the play in deeper areas - which dramatically contrasts with Guardiola's usual preference.

But the Man City manager most likely hopes to change the team's tactical style this year. Too many times last season they looked a little flat when up against a deep defence, and consequently they will benefit greatly from Haaland's sharp runs and distracting movement; it isn't so much about signing a striker to finish chances, but signing one who demands the ball urgently in the box.

What's more, Man City crossed the ball in open play more than any other team last season (608) and Haaland is brilliant in the air. Plus he averaged 0.81 non-penalty goals per game at Dortmund.

Even if he only gets the same number of chances with City (and surely he'll get more), then he'd only have to play 30 games to hit 24 goals - and that's before you consider penalties.

The other forward most likely to flourish this season is Heung-Min Son. Antonio Conte's world-class training methods should come into effect over a long gruelling summer, and that can only improve Son's output alongside Harry Kane - especially given Tottenham Hotspur's excellent summer signings.

Ivan Perisic and Lucas Moura are their two new wing-backs, adding a lot more creativity out wide, while Yves Bissouma will allow Spurs to build through the lines faster, releasing Son and Kane into the attacking spaces they love. Son scored 23 goals last season despite Tottenham struggling for half the campaign; he should comfortably hit 14 this year.

Gabriel Jesus is a very astute signing by Mikel Arteta. He is a far more effective finisher than he is given credit for, and Arsenal should create a lot more chances in the box now they have an appropriate link-up striker to lay the ball off to the advancing Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and Emile Smith Rowe.

Jesus has never hit 15 league goals in a season before, but he has never been the main man. He scored 14 and 13 in two of his seasons at Man City when he was largely just an impact player, or starting off the right, which suggests he has plenty of goals in him when given a real chance.

If that wasn't enough, his experience under Pep Guardiola means he should adapt quickly to the demands of Guardiola's protégé Arteta.

Grealish (9), Coutinho (7), Sancho (8) ones to watch

Although friendly matches aren't usually much of an indicator for what is to come, Manchester United have looked surprisingly together in their first games under Erik ten Hag. They look fit and sharp, but more importantly it appears they have bought into his demanding tactical methods and are willing to work hard for the team.

Jadon Sancho has particularly impressed, benefitting from playing in his favourite right wing position - and from being partnered with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in a fluid, rotating, and quick-fire front three.

It looks as though Ten Hag is looking to build a Liverpool-esque front line of confrontational dribbling and runs on the shoulder of the last defender.

This should help Sancho hit at least eight goals, considering he managed 12, 17, and eight in his final three Bundesliga seasons at Dortmund.

Jack Grealish has never hit those sorts of numbers, but it looks like this could be a breakthrough year for him. Most Man City signings need a year under Guardiola before things click, and the sale of Raheem Sterling to Chelsea suggests the manager is going to put a lot more faith in Grealish on that left side.

One thing he has been learning, as Sterling did under Guardiola, is to arrive at the far post for tap-ins. Pretty much all Man City wide men hit double figures in the Premier League through this simple action and Grealish should be no different, especially with Haaland drawing fearful defenders away from Grealish.

Aston Villa could be this season's dark horses. They ended last year poorly but have changed assistant manager since and should benefit from the in-depth tactical coaching of Neil Critchley. The former Blackpool manager will restore some balance, finding a more natural fit for the likes of Leon Bailey and Philippe Coutinho.

Coutinho only needs seven goals for this bet to come in, and he managed that in four of the last six full seasons he has played. But an even bigger indicator of his likely success is that he managed five in half a campaign at Villa Park; his long-range shooting should get him towards double figures.

***

