Dalot fancied to add to his eight-card haul

Udogie's Destiny likely to be the referee's notebook

Betfair Traders boosted the double to 14/1 15.00

Manchester United v Tottenham

Sunday, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports Football



Leg 1: Diogo Dalot to be booked @ 11/4 3.75

Manchester United and Portuguese defender Diego Dalot is arguably Manchester United's best and most consistent player this season who has been played in multiple positions utilising his versatility as United continue to struggle with injuries.

Dalot has featured in 18 Premier League games so far this this, picking up six yellow cards and one red card in bizarre circumstances for dissent. This is already a record-breaking season for Dalot as far as cards go, with eight cards received in total in all competitions.

Dalot is only averaging just shy of one foul per game, which tells us that his cards are for more cynical fouls or dissent.



Leg 2: Destiny Udogie to be booked @ 11/4 3.75

Italy and Tottenham youngster Destiny Udogie has impressed hugely so far this campaign. He has found himself a regular starter for Spurs in his first season, only missing out due to suspensions or injuries.

He is ball carrying, aggressive, confident, and strong, thus making him a nightmare to play against. Udogie's foul statistics support this, he is averaging 1.8 fouls per game committed, and 1.5 fouls against him per game.

Udogie has received seven cards already in just 17 Premier League appearances, and one red card. It could be argued that he has been very lucky to not receive more cards too.

It is likely that Udogie will be up against the very tricky and in-form Garnacho who is fouled 2.3 times per game on average and commits 1.2. Udogie was shown a yellow card last time these sides met in August.

Back the boosted card double here @ 14/115.00 Bet now

The match official - John Brooks

The man in the middle of Sunday's exciting Premier League game is John Brooks.

Brooks is averaging 4.75 cards shown per game so far this season in the Premier League, awarding 57 yellow cards in his 12 games. Brooks has also shown four red cards, with a league high average of 0.33 red cards shown per game.

The sides are averaging 5.6 cards per game too which is substantially above the league average. We could be in for an exciting game here and we believe this double has a huge chance.

This Booking Double tip has been provided by Tipman Tips. Tipmantips are the UK's Largest subscription-based tipping service with over 2,000 subscribers across their services. Tipman provide their members with daily tips on Racing & Football. The Premium Tipsters boast an impressive record averaging 63 points profit per month and all the tips are tracked live on their website www.tipmantips.com. You can claim a completely free month trial here: https://www.tipmantips.com/em-opt-in.

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now...