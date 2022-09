HOT trends?

Leeds looking the part

Jesse Marsch's Leeds side went into the international break on the back of a 5-2 hammering at Brentford, but I have been impressed with what I've seen from them this term.

That sentence is especially true when they play at Elland Road, with Leeds boasting a W2 D1 record there this term.

Performances in those games have been excellent too, averaging 1.53 xGF and 1.03 xGA per home game, with that second figure highlighting a major improvement defensively.

They welcome Aston Villa this weekend who have lost all three of their road games this term, and it's not a surprise given the displays we've seen.

Steven Gerrard's side have averaged 0.66 xGF and 2.14 xGA per away game and if those levels are repeated at Elland Road, it will be a fourth away defeat in a row.

We can back Leeds to win the game at 2.44 on the Betfair Exchange, and that makes plenty of appeal.

COLD trends?

Palace walls to be breached

I have long been a fan of Patrick Vieira and his Crystal Palace side, and while they have had a tough schedule to start the season, there defensive process is beginning to set alarm bells ringing.

The Eagles have shipped an average of 2.28 xGA per game through six games this term - the worst defensive process in the league.

As mentioned, they have faced Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City in those games, but Palace have shipped 2+ xGA in both games against Brentford and Newcastle.

It doesn't get any easier for the Eagles either, as they welcome a Chelsea team with a new manager at the helm in Graham Potter.

One of Chelsea's issues under Thomas Tuchel was chance creation - that has never been a problem for Potter's Brighton side.

The Seagulls failed to convert the chances created at an expected rate, so perhaps with better quality finishers in forward areas, Potter-ball could improve further.

They will get chances here, and given the defensive solidity of Potter teams, an away win looks like a serious runner at a price of 1.90 on the Exchange.

Attacking woes for Hammers, Wolves

Saturday night football comes from the London Stadium as West Ham welcome Wolves, and it's fair to say it could be a game to avoid watching.

Both sides have look poor this season, particularly in attack.

West Ham have attained results that their performances have warranted (W1, D1, L5), with David Moyes's side looking blunt in forward areas.

They have averaged 1.20 xGF per game and failed to breach the 1.0+ xGF mark in four of seven.

As for Wolves, they have averaged just 1.07 xGF per game this term, meaning both sides sit in the bottom six in terms of attacking process this term.

But, both sit in the top 10 for defensive process, so with their strengths at the back and issues in forward areas, Under 2.5 Goals looks to have a great chance of landing at 1.78.

**

You can download the FREE Infogol app on the IOS and Android stores.