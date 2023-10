Fulham and Chelsea set for feisty Cottage derby

Diop will struggle against tricky Blues stars

Fernandez completes the booking double at 12/1 13.00

Leg 1 - Issa Diop to be booked

French centre back Diop has become a regular starter for Fulham over the last couple of seasons and has played every fixture this season. He is expected to start against a struggling Chelsea side on Monday night football.

Diop hasn't always historically been a man picking up regular bookings, with only two in last year's campaign, but he is already sitting on two yellow cards this season. Diop is averaging at least a tackle per 90 minutes this year and has committed five fouls.

Monday night's derby is bound to be hard-fought, both sides are in the bottom half of the table and will be desperate to pick up points.

Chelsea have attacking threats in Mykhail Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Cole Palmer, and Enzo Fernandez, and we expect them to cause trouble for Diop.

We are expecting a busy night for Diop who may just find himself in the referee's book for one too many strong challenges on the Chelsea frontmen.

Leg 2 - Enzo Fernandez to be booked

The 22-year-old Argentinian Enzo Fernandez has started each of Chelsea's Premier League fixtures this season and we expect that to continue at Craven Cottage.

Fernandez has picked up two yellow cards so far this season during his six Premier League starts. We're expecting midfield duels galore in the battle for possession in Monday's derby.

Fulham have found success with moving the ball from central midfield to their wide players Willian and Iwobi and the Chelsea midfield will be under instruction to try and contain that.

Fernandez is averaging over one tackle per game and over one foul per game so far this year. He has had 47 ground duels, of which he has won 22. He has also been dribbled past nine times this year, ranking him in the worst 4% for this statistic. That could be crucial on Monday night.

Fulham's typical midfield of Cairney, Alves and Wilson is not without pace and Fernandez could well be booked for one too many late challenges as the Fulham midfielders take the ball past him.

The match official - Tim Robinson

Over the last 269 games, referee Tim Robinson has averaged just over 3.5 yellow cards per game, but this West London derby has a history of being feisty with an average of seven yellow cards per game.

In his last match refereeing a Chelsea fixture on 2 September, Robinson gave out seven yellow cards. In his last three fixtures combined, he has given out 13 yellow cards and awarded one penalty.

