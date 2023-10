De Zerbi's fatigued boys are shipping too many goals

Morgan Gibbs-White set for goal involvement glut

Packed schedule, intense fixtures & defensive decline mean it's time to oppose Brighton

The fulcrum of the Brighton success story has been the seamless integration of players when a spot in the first team becomes available. Sell Leandro Trossard, Karou Mitoma is waiting. Lose Yves Bissouma, oh here's Moises Caicedo.

But with the addition of European football this season there was always going to be a pinch point where that strength in reserve was going to be tested due to the added workload and expectation levels now associated with the club.

That time is now.

In the defeat at Manchester City - it's now no wins in five - Solly March and Danny Welbeck joined a lengthening injury list that includes Tariq Lamptey, Pervis Estupinan, Jakub Moder and Julio Enciso.

"We are playing a different sport this season and we are losing too many players. I think we are not ready to compete in this competition," Roberto De Zerbi said before highlighting the importance of Thursday night's clash with Ajax in the Europa League which has quickly become a 'must not lose'.

De Zerbi is still getting a tune out of his players - especially in forward areas - but a lack of cohesion, probably down to a lack of time on the training field under their supreme coach, is making Brighton's high risk-reward football edge towards the riskier edge of the spectrum.

They have shipped 24 goals in their 12 matches across all competitions this season with no clean sheet in their last 16 matches across the summer.

This type of defensive output is quite scary when you asses the strength of their win price in the markets. Despite shipping two goals per game over a healthy sample size, they remain readily available at prices on the Betfair Exchange like 1.594/7 to beat Fulham at home next Sunday.

With that fixture coming just three days after the Ajax encounter - one that De Zerbi will be prioritising - it should prove a profitable strategy to hit the lay button on Brighton, who lost both fixtures against the west Londoners last season and have never beaten them in six Premier League meetings.

Gibbs-White ready to catch fire

If I was a football manager, Morgan Gibbs-White is a player I'd take with me wherever I landed a job. I'm talking Harry Redknapp-Niko Krancjar and Paddy Kenny-Neil Warnock vibes here.

The Forest playmaker is a silky piece of work, full of endeavour and I'm certain he'll become a superstar for a Champions League playing club in the next five seasons once he finds more consistency in his game and surrounds himself with a higher level of teammate.

He's more than talented enough to carry Nottingham Forest up the league, yet his overall output since joining from Wolves has been underwhelming with just 14 goal involvements (assists or goals) in 46 Premier League appearances.

It's the same return as Yoane Wissa and Kieran Trippier - wonderfully fine footballers, but Gibbs-White should be capable of more devastating returns. I'm talking James Maddison and Marcus Rashford levels, who have 24 in the same period of time.

Such spikes in his record could be on the horizon though judging by the clues on offer in his last two performances. A wave of Gibbs-White goal involvements could be set to crash the Premier League.

Since switching to play as part of a marauding forward off the right flank against Crystal Palace, the Forest man has created eight chances in 180 minutes of action - the most of any Premier League player.

His delicious delivery is being utilised from this new role and he's finding more space when in possession which is seeing him venture into more dangerous goalscoring positions - as seen when he struck the post in the 0-0 draw with Palace.

Also, with Brennan Johnson now departed, Gibbs-White will surely be grabbing the ball at any penalty taking opportunities having scored his last two spot kicks for the club. Keep him in your thoughts across the goals and assists markets for Forest's next fixtures against Liverpool, Aston Villa and West Ham. There is money to be made.

