<h1 class="entry_header__title">Premier League Predictions: City to keep it clean</h1>
<ul class="entry_header__meta">
<li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/jake-osgathorpe/">Jake Osgathorpe</a></li>
<li><time datetime="2022-08-17">17 August 2022</time></li>
<li>5:00 min read</li>
</ul> "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-predictions-and-xg-tips-city-to-keep-it-clean-170822-829.html", "datePublished": "2022-08-17T20:30:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-08-17T20:21:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/EdersonFriendly1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Sporting Life Infogol's Jake Osgathorpe uses the Infogol expected goals (xG) model to highlight key trends and a few bets as he brings us his latest Hot or Cold preview... Two games is still a small sample size, so for again this week (and probably until gameweek 6), I will be leaning on last season's data for this piece. Last week we landed a win thanks to Arsenal -1.0 AH, a half win thanks to Leeds +0.25 AH and were denied a winner after a late flurry of goals in Aston Villa v Everton. HOT trends? HOT-Spurs at home Tottenham were second best on the eye test last weekend, but based on chances created in the game, a draw was a fair result at Chelsea. They return home on a high, and since Antonio Conte took charge only Liverpool and Manchester City picked up more expected points (xP). In that time Spurs have averaged 2.26 xGF and 0.91 xGA per game, so it is no surprise to see that goals have flowed at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Across those 15 games, Over 2.5 Goals has landed 11 times. This weekend they host a Wolves team winless in nine league games, and one that has allowed a whopping 2.15 xGA per game across their last 11 matches under Bruno Lage. Goals are expected to flow again, making Over 2.5 Goals appeal at around 1.80 on the Exchange. Slick City defence City's defensive abilities have been well discussed on this column already, and it is worth reitorating again. Pep's side allowed just 0.78 xGA per game across last season, and so far this term have allowed 0.58 and 0.17 xGA in their two matches. That doesn't bode well for a Newcastle team who have had major issues against the league's best. If City continue in the same manner, Pep's side will win comfortably again here and likely with an accompanying clean sheet. While Win to Nil appeals, backing Both Teams to Score 'No' seems the smarter play at a very backable 2.00 on the Exchange. No need to panic for Liverpool Two draws in two games is not a great way for Liverpool to start the season, but performances have deserved more. They have won the xG battle in both games (FUL 1.26-2.39 LIV and LIV 2.36-1.52 CRY), and despite not looking as good as we have seen in recent years, they continue to create chances at a high rate. The Reds have in fact racked up the most xGF of any Premier League team through two games, and though they are missing Darwin Nunez for Monday night's game with Manchester United, Klopp's side will cause all kinds of issues. After all, their opponents on MNF have looked one of the most vulnerable defensive teams in the league, shipping 3.53 xGA so far. Liverpool will be without key players, but their starting XI come matchday will still be strong enough to add another heavy defeat on United, with Liverpool -1.0 on the Asian Handicap looking a solid play at 2.01. COLD trends? Toffees attack is stuck Everton have lost their opening two games, with issues remaining at both ends of the pitch for Frank Lampard's side. They return home to Goodison Park where limiting chances at both ends has been their MO and the main reason for their survival last term. Lampard's side have averaged 1.12 xGF and 1.13 xGA per home game since he took charge, and on Saturday they host a well-organised Nottingham Forest side. I expect Forest to play more withdrawn on their travels than at the City Ground, so Under 2.5 Goals makes a lot of sense at 1.88 on the Exchange. Hammers need to tighten up West Ham have a defensive issue. They have been light on bodies at centre-back which could be seen as the main cause, and the signing of Thilo Kehrer could solve that, but even so it's worth highlighting. David Moyes' side have allowed 2.23 and 2.19 xGA in their opening two games, but if we look at their last 13 league games, the Hammers have averaged a lofty 1.80 xGA per game. This tells us that this issue has been ongoing for sometime, and should be music to the ears of Sunday's opponents Brighton. The Seagulls have started the new season impressively, and won't mind the fact they have to travel this weekend, with Graham Potter's side boasting the fifth best away record in the league last season and the fifth best underlying process away from home. If West Ham don't tighten things up the Brighton could have a fruitful trip to London, and the 1.94 available on the Exchange for Brighton +0.25 Asian Handicap seems a smart play. Goals to flow at King Power Two of the worst defensive teams in the league go head to head on Saturday, and we should see plenty of goal-mouth action as a result. Leicester shipped four goals and 3.15 xGA at Arsenal, and that performance meant that Brendan Rodgers' side have lost the xG battle in 12 of their last 16 league games. In that time the Foxes have shipped an average of 1.79 xGA per game, which is a relegation worthy defensive process. Southampton have in fact fared worst, particularly away from home. Saints have shipped an average of 2.41 xGA per game across their last 10 away league outings. <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Manchester City and Ederson can keep another clean sheet on Sunday</figcaption> has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Sporting Life Infogol's Jake Osgathorpe uses the Infogol expected goals (xG) model to highlight key trends and a few bets as he brings us his latest Hot or Cold preview...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p>Two games is still a small sample size, so for again this week (and probably until gameweek 6), I will be leaning on last season's data for this piece.<p>Last week we landed a win thanks to Arsenal -1.0 AH, a half win thanks to Leeds +0.25 AH and were denied a winner after a late flurry of goals in Aston Villa v Everton.</p><p></p><h1>HOT trends?</h1><p></p><h3>HOT-Spurs at home</h3><p></p><p>Tottenham were second best on the eye test last weekend, but based on chances created in the game, a draw was a fair result at Chelsea.</p><p>They return home on a high, and since Antonio Conte took charge only Liverpool and Manchester City picked up more expected points (xP).</p><p>In that time Spurs have averaged <a href="https://www.infogol.net/en/team/tottenham-hotspur/139">2.26 xGF and 0.91 xGA per game</a>, so it is no surprise to see that goals have flowed at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.</p><blockquote> <p>Across those 15 games, Over 2.5 Goals has <strong>landed 11 times</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>This weekend they host a Wolves team winless in nine league games, and one that has allowed a whopping <a href="https://www.infogol.net/en/team/wolverhampton-wanderers/25">2.15 xGA per game</a> across their last 11 matches under Bruno Lage.</p><p>Goals are expected to flow again, making <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201838461">Over 2.5 Goals appeal</a></strong> at around 1.80 on the Exchange.</p><p></p><h3>Slick City defence</h3><p></p><p>City's defensive abilities have been well discussed on this column already, and it is worth reitorating again.</p><blockquote> <p>Pep's side allowed just <strong>0.78 xGA per game</strong> across last season, and so far this term have allowed <a href="https://www.infogol.net/en/team/manchester-city/80">0.58 and 0.17 xGA</a> in their two matches.</p> </blockquote><p>That doesn't bode well for a Newcastle team who have had major issues against the league's best.</p><p>If City continue in the same manner, Pep's side will win comfortably again here and likely with an accompanying clean sheet.</p><p>While Win to Nil appeals, backing <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/english-premier-league/newcastle-v-man-city-betting-31646298">Both Teams to Score 'No' </a>seems the smarter play at a very backable 2.00 on the Exchange.</p><p></p><h3>No need to panic for Liverpool</h3><p></p><p>Two draws in two games is not a great way for Liverpool to start the season, but performances have deserved more.</p><p>They have won the xG battle in both games (<a href="https://www.infogol.net/en/team/liverpool/77">FUL 1.26-2.39 LIV and LIV 2.36-1.52 CRY</a>), and despite not looking as good as we have seen in recent years, they continue to create chances at a high rate.</p><blockquote> <p>The Reds have in fact <strong>racked up the most xGF of any Premier League team through two games</strong>, and though they are missing Darwin Nunez for Monday night's game with Manchester United, Klopp's side will cause all kinds of issues.</p> </blockquote><p>After all, their opponents on MNF have looked one of the most vulnerable defensive teams in the league, shipping<a href="https://www.infogol.net/en/team/manchester-united/97"> 3.53 xGA so far</a>.</p><p>Liverpool will be without key players, but their starting XI come matchday will still be strong enough to add another heavy defeat on United, with <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201840382">Liverpool -1.0 on the Asian Handicap</a> looking a solid play at 2.01.</p><p></p><h1>COLD trends?</h1><p></p><h3>Toffees attack is stuck</h3><p></p><p>Everton have lost their opening two games, with issues remaining at both ends of the pitch for Frank Lampard's side.</p><blockquote> <p>They return home to Goodison Park where <strong>limiting chances at both ends has been their MO and the main reason for their survival last term</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>Lampard's side have <strong><a href="https://www.infogol.net/en/team/everton/112">averaged 1.12 xGF and 1.13 xGA per home game</a></strong> since he took charge, and on Saturday they host a well-organised Nottingham Forest side.</p><p>I expect Forest to play more withdrawn on their travels than at the City Ground, so <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201840301">Under 2.5 Goals makes a lot of sense</a> at 1.88 on the Exchange.</p><p></p><h3>Hammers need to tighten up</h3><p></p><p>West Ham have a defensive issue. They have been light on bodies at centre-back which could be seen as the main cause, and the signing of Thilo Kehrer could solve that, but even so it's worth highlighting.</p><blockquote> <p>David Moyes' side have allowed <a href="https://www.infogol.net/en/matches/result/english-premier-league/west-ham-vs-man-city-2022-08-07/954105">2.23 and 2.19 xGA</a> in their opening two games, but if we look at their <strong>last 13 league games, the Hammers have averaged a lofty 1.80 xGA per game.</strong></p> </blockquote><p>This tells us that this issue has been ongoing for sometime, and should be music to the ears of Sunday's opponents Brighton.</p><p>The Seagulls have started the new season impressively, and won't mind the fact they have to travel this weekend, with Graham Potter's side boasting the <a href="https://www.infogol.net/en/leagues/english-premier-league-table-2021-22/343">fifth best away record in the league last season</a> and the <strong>fifth best underlying process away from home.</strong></p><p>If West Ham don't tighten things up the Brighton could have a fruitful trip to London, and the 1.94 available on the Exchange for <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.201838957">Brighton +0.25 Asian Handicap</a> seems a smart play.</p><p></p><h3>Goals to flow at King Power</h3><p></p><p>Two of the worst defensive teams in the league go head to head on Saturday, and we should see plenty of goal-mouth action as a result.</p><blockquote> <p>Leicester shipped four goals and <a href="https://www.infogol.net/en/matches/result/english-premier-league/arsenal-vs-leicester-2022-08-13/954106">3.15 xGA at Arsena</a>l, and that performance meant that Brendan Rodgers' side have <strong>lost the xG battle in 12 of their last 16 league games</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>In that time the Foxes have shipped an average of <a href="https://www.infogol.net/en/team/leicester-city/163">1.79 xGA per game</a>, which is a relegation worthy defensive process.</p><p>Southampton have in fact fared worst, particularly away from home. <h2>Bet 10 Get 2</h2>
<p><span>You can get a </span><b data-stringify-type="bold">£2 Free Bet<span> </span></b><span>when you place a £10 worth of</span><b data-stringify-type="bold"><span> </span>Accas or Bet Builders</b><span> on Football this season. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=SBKB10G2160822FB">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3>
<ul class="related_entries">
<li>
<article>
<a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/man-utd-crisis-betting-latest-odds-ronaldo-to-leave-and-ten-hag-to-stay-170822-204.html">Man Utd Crisis Betting: Ronaldo to leave and Ten Hag to stay</a>
</article>
</li>
</ul> 