South coast clubs to sink in 2022/23

Unsurprisingly, the Premier League's three promoted sides are currently favoured to go straight back down in 2022/23. Of the trio, I'd worry for Bournemouth 1.538/15 most, as they don't look like they have a squad that's equipped for the top flight (more on that later).

The Cherries' local rivals Southampton 4.03/1 could also be in for a tough season and their generous price means we can back a south coast relegation double at just over 6.05/1.

Ralph Hasenhüttl, who isn't referred to as the 'Alpine Klopp' much these days, guided Southampton to a 15th-placed finish last season. But Saints were only two points ahead of 17th-placed Leeds who dramatically survived on the final day at Brentford in May.

There is cause for concern at the streakiness of the Austrian's side, who finished the Premier League season with five defeats in six and only one win in their final 10 league matches (D2 L7).

With England international James Ward Prowse rumoured to be heading for the exit, Saints may well find themselves with a mountain they cannot climb, especially without their club captain's wicked right-foot from dead ball situations.

8 - James Ward-Prowse has scored eight direct free-kick goals in the Premier League since the start of last season, which is twice as many as any other player in Europe's big five leagues and four times as many as any other Premier League player. Prowess. pic.twitter.com/84Efy8RvVq -- OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 24, 2022

Their price will certainly shrink if indeed Ward-Prowse does leave, whilst young striker Armando Broja - the youngest player in Premier League history to score in their first four home starts (20y 123d), is seemingly not looking for a return to the club following the conclusion of his loan spell.

It's worth backing Hasenhüttl 5.59/2 to be the first Premier League manager to leave in 2022/23. Three of Saints' opening five matches - along with Leeds (h) and Leicester (a) - are against sides who finished in the top six last season - Spurs (a), Man Utd (h) and Chelsea (h).

Despite making moves of their own in the market, with the signings of talented youngsters Roméo Lavia and Gavin Bazunu from Man City, consecutive 15th placed finishes for Southampton look ominous.

With Hasenhüttl having been in charge for three-and-a-half seasons, the Saints board may move the Austrian on should they struggle early on. The club have made no real strides since Mark Hughes was replaced in 2018.

Scott Parker and the seven signings

Just over 30 miles down the road at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, Scott Parker and his side are preparing for life back in the top-flight. Parker, who suffered relegation with Fulham in 2020/21, returns to the Premier League with a Cherries side who are back after just two years away from England's elite.

In truth, Bournemouth delivered on their promise in January, in which they signed no less than seven players to drive them towards promotion. Kieffer Moore, one of those men brought in from Cardiff, sealed the deal on a summer's night in May in a high-stakes match against Nottingham Forest.

My worry now, however, is the imbalance this has caused to a squad that's making the step up with some players who have little-to-no Premier League experience. Bournemouth probably need another seven signings (at least), and the cutthroat world of Premier League football leaves no room for sentiment for those who propelled the Cherries to the promise land.

Some promises to those January men may well need to be broken if they are to survive.

Dangerous Dom

Bournemouth do boast a potent goalscorer - at least at Championship level - with top flight experience. Dominic Solanke has netted 44 league goals in 86 appearances since the start of the 2020-21 campaign and, although his current Premier League output is incomparable to those figures, we should see a more confident striker this time around.

History tells us chances may well be more of a premium for a player in a newly-promoted side, and Solanke is going to have to be more clinical in the top-flight this coming season.

Regardless of how Solanke performs, I fear the gulf for Parker's side is too great and, just like their close rivals by the sea, I see them drifting down to the Championship.