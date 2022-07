ten Hag factor not to be discounted

Despite the lack of transfer activity at Old Trafford this summer, and despite the clear need for some reinforcements following recording their lowest ever Premier League points tally last season (58), Manchester United have been backed by punters over the last week to knock their neighbours off their perch and lift the title this season.

This time last week, the Red Devils were peppering - a much changed - Liverpool side for four and this has likely given bettors the backing to belive Erik ten Hag can work his magic in his very first season at the club.

Let us not forget the man in question; this is a manager who won five major trophies at previous club Ajax, which included three league titles, and also is a three-time Dutch manager of the season.

He also made serious inroads with the club in the UEFA Champions League, despite having a much smaller budget than most of Europe's elite, steering a wonderfully youthful Ajax team in 2018-19 - boasting the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Donny van de Beek, Frenkie De Jong and Matthijs de Ligt - to the semi-finals, and within seconds of the final. If only it wasn't for Lucas Moura's heroics.

He hasn't being able to replicate that since, but each of the names above all moved on to huge clubs, along with others.

Just because he has not yet managed in England does not mean he cannot thrive early on - just ask Antonio Conte, who won the Premier League with Chelsea in his first campaign in 2016-17.

Along with titles in the cabinet, the Dutchman has proven experience as custodian of a huge club in a huge city with huge expectation, and that too, should go along way with the players at his disposal, the fans on the terraces, and, as shown in the figures below, you, the bettors.

Manchester United remain 26.025/1 to win their first Premier League crown since 2012-13, with last season's top four sides currently ahead of them in the market.

Where's the money going?



In the last 7 days...



Most backed PL winner: Man Utd

Most backed Golden Boot: Gabriel Jesus

Most backed Championship winner: Sunderland

Most backed League 1 winner: Derby County

Most backed League 2 winner: Swindon Town



Fair? pic.twitter.com/GRTg2EG72v -- Betfair (@Betfair) July 18, 2022

Speaking of Antonio Conte

Over the same seven-day timeframe, Spurs (22.5%) have received the next highest voulume of single sportsbook bets to become the champions of England in 2022-23.

Antonio Conte's side - who last won the English top-flight in 1961 - have recruited well so far this summer, with the likes of Yves Bissmouma, Ivan Perisic, Richarlison and Clement Lenglet all joining Dejan Kulusevski. whose loan was, unsurprinsingly, also made permanent.

Bettors may feel that, finally, they've a manager who is being given the keys to go and find the players he wants, as opposed to a public row with owner Daniel Levy, and what better man to be afforded that luxury than Antonio Conte.

The Italian knows what it takes to win this competition, for a side in London, in their first full season in charge. Omens.

Tottenham have managed to deepen their squad with proven quality, whilst still boasting two genuine world class players in Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane, who will be entering their eighth full season together at the club, and are already the most plorific duo the Premier League has ever seen.

37 - Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have combined for a Premier League goal for the 37th time, overtaking Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard (36) as the duo who have assisted one another for the most goals in the competition's history. Partners. pic.twitter.com/BFUzIOL3QM -- OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 26, 2022

Maybe, just maybe, this is the season that Spurs 15.014/1, could etch their name into the competition's history books once and for all.