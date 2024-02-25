Premier League on Betfair: Man City 5/6 for title after narrow Cherries win

City odds-on for title as three-way battle heats up

United lose ground on top four as Villa win

Burnley's survival chances fading fast

City remain odds-on for title

Manchester City are 5/61.84 on the Betfair Sportsbook to retain their Premier League crown after a narrow 1-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola surprised many with his starting XI, electing to commence the game with the likes of Kyle Walker, Kevin de Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Jeremy Doku and Julian Alvarez on the bench.

But it was regular starter Phil Foden who won the game for the Citizens, tapping home midway through the first half after Erling Haaland's shot was saved.

The result keeps Man City second in the table, one point behind leaders Liverpool having played the same amount of games.

Free-scoring Gunners blow away Newcastle

Arsenal remain third in the table, two points behind Liverpool and one behind Man City after thrashing Newcastle 4-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

Sven Botman scored an own goal in the 18th minute and from that moment onwards the result was never in doubt. Further goals from Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka and Jakub Kiwior sealed the victory for Mikel Arteta's men, though Joe Willock scored a late consolation for the Magpies.

Arsenal are third favourites at 16/54.20 to win the Premier League title, just behind Liverpool at 23/103.30.

All three title chasers have now played the same number of games with each having 12 league fixtures remaining.

Villa strengthen grip on Top 4 Finish

Aston Villa moved five points clear of Tottenham in the race to finish in the top four after a relatively comfortable 4-2 win over relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest.

Villa raced into a 3-0 lead in the first half, but on the stroke of half time Forest got one back, and early in the second half they scored again to give the home faithful a few nerves.

But Unai Emery's men wrapped up the victory on the hour mark with the result keeping them fourth in the table, five points ahead of Spurs having played one game more.

Manchester United lost crucial ground on the teams above them when losing 2-1 at home to Fulham.

United were way off the pace from the start and deservedly fell behind when Calvin Bassey smashed the ball home in the 65th minute. Harry Maguire equalised late in the game for the hosts, but deep into stoppage time Alex Iwobi sealed the points for the Cottagers.

Erik ten Hag's men are eight points behind fourth-placed Villa and available to back at 15/28.50 in the Top 4 Finish market. Villa are odds-on at 4/61.67 just ahead of Tottenham at 11/102.11.

Debut win for Eagles boss Glasner

Burnley's survival chances are looking increasingly slim after they lost 3-0 at Crystal Palace, managed by new boss Oliver Glasner.

The defeat for the Clarets leaves Vincent Kompany's men 19th in the table, fully eight points behind Everton in 17th position.

However, the Toffees, who drew 1-1 at Brighton on Saturday, could move further clear of the drop zone should they receive some of the 10 points they were deducted back following an appeal.

Burnley are 1/50 in the Betfair Sportsbook's Relegation market suggesting that along with Sheffield United (1/200) they will be making a swift return to the Championship.

Luton Town, who currently sit 18th in the table, one point behind Everton with a game in hand, can be backed at 4/61.67 for the drop.

The Toffees can be backed at 7/24.50, while on the Betfair Exchange Nottm Forest - four points above the drop zone - are trading at 2.962/1 to be relegated.

