Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets for the weekend including a Spurs scoring spree



Another Premier League weekend and another 10 games spread across three days with Opta's stats helping us to pick out the 10 best bets.

Let's dive right in.

Back Blues at Brighton

The Opta Stat:

"After a five-game unbeaten run against Chelsea in the Premier League, Brighton have now lost each of their last three against them, while Chelsea have lost just one of their seven Premier League away games against Brighton.

"Having failed to score in five of their first eight Premier League meetings with Chelsea, Brighton have now scored in each of their last seven against them. However, they've only kept one clean sheet in their 15 games against the Blues in the competition."

Back Chelsea to win & both teams to score at 2/13.00

Saturday's Premier League games

Gunners too good for Foxes

The Opta Stat:

"Leicester City have lost each of their last four Premier League home games without scoring. Only Southampton (54) have conceded more Premier League goals this season than Leicester City (53), who haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 17 league matches since beating Bournemouth 1-0 at the King Power Stadium in October."

Back Arsenal to win to nil SBK 11/10

Villa forwards have form

The Opta Stat:

"Ipswich have lost 10 of their last 12 away league games against Aston Villa. Ollie Watkins has been directly involved in 10 goals in his last six Premier League starts against newly promoted opposition, scoring and assisting against Ipswich Town in the reverse fixture. Each of Marcus Rashford's four Premier League goals this season have come against sides starting the day 15th or lower."

Back Villa to win, Watkins & Rashford to score at 7/24.50

Raul raring to bag against Forest

The Opta Stat:

"Fulham's Raul Jimenez is one goal away from reaching double figures in a Premier League campaign for the first time since 2019-20 at Wolves (17), managed then by Nuno Espírito Santo. The Mexican has scored three goals in his two previous Premier League games against Nottingham Forest."

Raul Jimenez to score anytime at 11/53.20

A fast start on the cards for Toon

The Opta Stat:

"Only West Ham United (9) have conceded more goals in the opening 10 minutes of Premier League games this season than Manchester City (7)."

Back Newcastle to lead after 10 minutes at 17/29.50

Cherries duo backed at Saints

The Opta Stat:

"Only Mohamed Salah and Alexader Isak have scored more Premier League goals away from home this season than Justin Kluivert (9), who could become the first Bournemouth player to score in four consecutive away appearances in the competition. Antoine Semenyo has either scored (2) or assisted (2) in each of his last four Premier League away games.

Back Kluivert & Semenyo both to score at 6/17.00

Bees to bag a couple

The Opta Stat:

"Brentford have scored in all seven of their Premier League games against West Ham - it's the most they've faced an opponent with a 100% scoring rate in the competition, while the Hammers have only faced Ipswich more often without ever keeping a clean sheet (9). The Hammers have conceded 2+ goals in seven different home league games in 2024-25."

Brentford to score 2+ goals at 6/52.20

Mateta's the man for Palace

The Opta Stat:

"Jean Philippe-Mateta (34 goals) needs one more goal to move level with Christian Benteke (35) as Crystal Palace's second-top Premier League scorer (Wilfried Zaha top with 68). The Frenchman has scored six goals in five Premier League games in 2025, more than he managed in his first 19 appearances in the competition in 2024-25 before the turn of the year (4)."

Back Mateta to score at 2/13.00

Sunday's Premier League games

Cunha can bag a goal at Anfield

The Opta Stat:

"Liverpool have conceded in each of their last four Premier League home games, shipping six goals in this run - as many as their previous 10 Anfield league games beforehand. Wolves' Matheus Cunha has scored 16 of his 25 Premier League goals in away games (64.0%); among players with as many or more goals in the competition than the Brazilian, only Marcus Bent (67.5%), Roque Santa Cruz (65.4%), and Rod Wallace (64.4%) have scored a higher proportion away from home."

Back Matheus Cunha to score at 4/15.00

Spurs set to score

The Opta Stat:

"Tottenham are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games against Manchester United (W2 D2). United have conceded at least twice in each of their last four Premier League games against Spurs - the last side they conceded multiple goals against in 5+ consecutive league games was Arsenal (5 between 1975 and 1978)."