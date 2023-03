De Bruyne can start our weekend off nicely at 9/2

Can Palace defender hand us 22/1 winner?

Back Leeds and their omens at 13/1 at Chelsea

Rashford & Salah drive 19/1 Bet Builder on Super Sunday

Manchester City v Newcastle United De Bruyne's De Man The Opta Stat: "Manchester City have won 14 of their last 16 Premier League home games (D1 L1), with the exceptions in this run coming in consecutive games against Brentford (1-2) and Everton (1-1) this season. Newcastle, meanwhile have since lost both of their last two matches, each by a 2-0 scoreline. Man City's Kevin De Bruyne is two away from 100 Premier League assists. The Belgian has provided seven assists against Newcastle (five of these at the Etihad Stadium), only doing so more against Southampton and Watford (9 each)." The Betfair Bet: Back KDB to assist, Man City to win & BTTS - No in a 9/2 Bet Builder

Arsenal v Bournemouth Gunners to fire four once more The Opta Stat: "Arsenal have won all six of their home games against Bournemouth in all competitions, by an aggregate score of 17-2. Only against Gainsborough Trinity (8/8) do the Gunners have a better 100% win record at home. Indeed, Bournemouth have lost all eight of their Premier League games against teams starting the day top of the table, conceding 27 goals in the process." The Betfair Bet: Back Arsenal to score Over 3.5 Goals @ 11/4

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace Joachim to whack Villa The Opta Stat: "Only Bournemouth (19) have conceded more goals from set piece situations (including penalties) than Aston Villa (15) in the Premier League this season, while a league-high 43% of Crystal Palace's goals so far this term have come from set pieces (9/21)." The Betfair Bet: Back Joachim Andersen to score anytine @ 22/1

Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United Seagulls come out flying The Opta Stat: "No team has scored more goals in the opening 15 minutes of Premier League matches than Brighton this season (9), while West Ham are the only side yet to score in this timeframe so far." The Betfair Bet: Back Brighton to be leading at 20 minutes @ 3/1

Chelsea v Leeds United Gracia to end Potter reign? The Opta Stat: "Following their 3-0 win at Elland Road in August, Leeds are looking to complete their first league double over Chelsea since their title winning campaign of 1991-92, when they won 3-0 at home and 1-0 away. Indeed, this is Javier Gracia's second Premier League game in charge as Leeds boss - his second game in the competition as Watford manager was also against Chelsea, with the Spaniard beating the Blues 4-1 at Vicarage Road. Chelsea, meanwhile, have won just two of their last 15 Premier League games (D6 L7); this after winning their first three under him." The Betfair Bet: Back Leeds to beat Chelsea 1-0 @ 13/1

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham trending upward The Opta Stat: "Of all fixtures to have been played at least 15 times in Premier League history, only Leicester against Manchester City (57%) has been won by the away side a higher share of the time than Tottenham vs Wolves (53% - nine away wins in 17 meetings). Indeed, after a run of 10 games in which they kept one clean sheet and conceded 21 goals, Tottenham have now kept a clean sheet in four of their last five Premier League games (W4 L1). They're looking to record three consecutive shutouts for the first time since their final three games of the 2021-22 season." The Betfair Bet: Back Spurs to win-to-nil @ 11/4

Southampton v Leicester City Who will concede first? The Opta Stat: "Leicester have conceded the first goal in each of their last seven league games (W2 D1 L4) - they've never conceded first in eight consecutive Premier League matches before. However, Southampton have conceded the first goal more than any other Premier League side this season (18). Indeed, Leicester's Premier League away games have seen more goals scored than any other side's this season (49), with the Foxes having the fourth highest goal tally on the road (21), and the third highest goals conceded total (28)." The Betfair Bet: Back Leicester to win, BTTS & Over 3.5 goals @ 8/1

Nottingham Forest v Everton Forest to keep Dyche at arms length The Opta Stat: "Everton are winless in their last eight Premier League games against promoted sides (D3 L5), the longest ever such run by an ever-present side in the competition. The Toffees last had a longer winless run against promoted sides in the top-flight between April 1971 and April 1973 (9 games). Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League home games (W4 D4), with only Manchester United (11) on a longer current run." The Betfair Bet: Back The Draw @ 2/1

Liverpool v Manchester United Salah x Rashford The Opta Stat: "Manchester United have scored in each of their last 15 Premier League games, the longest current run in the competition and the Red Devils' longest since a run of 17 between February and October 2020. In fact, since the start of the 2017-18 season, no player has scored more goals against Liverpool in all competitions than Marcus Rashford (6, level with Harry Kane). Mohamed Salah, on the other hand, is Liverpool's all-time highest goalscorer against Manchester United in all competitions with 10 goals. Nine of those strikes have come in his last five appearances against them, with the Egyptian netting in every match in that run." The Betfair Bet: Back both Salah & Rashford to score and the match to end level @ 19/1