Brentford v Liverpool Jota lot we can say about superb Diogo The Opta Stat: "Liverpool have both scored and conceded in all seven of their away league games against Brentford. The Reds' Diogo Jota has scored nine Premier League goals this season, and is looking to hit double figures in a single campaign for just a second time in the competition (15 in 2021-22). The Portuguese forward has scored five goals in his last six league matches, and was on the scoresheet in his only previous appearance at the Brentford Community Stadium in the top-flight (September 2021)." The Betfair Bet: Back BTTS - Yes, Liverpool Win & Jota to score @ 9/2



Burnley v Arsenal Gunners scoring for fun The Opta Stat: "Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 10 away league games against Burnley (W5 D5). Eight of these have come in the Premier League. Arsenal are one of only two sides with a 100% Premier League record in 2024 so far, winning all four games and scoring 16 goals. Burnley have taken just five points in their 12 home Premier League matches this season (W1 D2 L9), the fewest of any side." The Betfair Bet: Back Arsenal HT/Arsenal FT & Over 3.5 Goals @ 11/4



Fulham v Aston Villa Cottagers score, Cottagers win The Opta Stat: "Fulham have won six of their last nine home Premier League matches (D1 L2), scoring three or more goals in five of those wins. Indeed, the Cottagers have won all seven home Premier League games this season

when scoring. Fulham have won three of their last four Premier League home games against Aston Villa." The Betfair Bet: Back Fulham to Win & Over 2.5 Goals @ 10/3

Newcastle v Bournemouth Entertainment guaranteed The Opta Stat: "Newcastle United have shipped 10 goals in their last three home Premier League games, conceding at least three times in each game. Newcastle have scored 51 Premier League goals in 24 matches this season - the earliest into a top-flight season they've hit 50+ goals since 1960-61." The Betfair Bet: Back Over 4.5 goals at St James' Park @ 3/1



Nottingham Forest v West Ham Pressure to crank up on Moyes The Opta Stat: "West Ham have lost both of their last two league games, conceding nine goals in the process. The Hammers also failed to score in those two defeats. Anthony Elanga has been directly involved in 11 goals in 23 Premier League appearances for Nottingham Forest (5 goals, 6 assists) - no player has ever been involved in more goals aged 21 or younger for Forest in the Premier League (Brennan Johnson, also 11)." The Betfair Bet: Back Nottm Forest to Win & Elanga to Score or Assist @ 10/3



Tottenham v Wolves Son to shine in entertaining game The Opta Stat: "Wolves have netted eight goals in their last three on the road, having

only scored 10 goals in their previous 12 away games. Tottenham have scored in each of their last 36 Premier League matches and at least two goals in each of their last nine. Son Heung-min has been directly involved in nine goals in his last eight Premier League appearances (4

goals, 5 assists), assisting Brennan Johnson's winner for Tottenham against Brighton last time out on his return from the Asian Cup." The Betfair Bet: Back Spurs Win, Son to Score & Assist & BTTS - Yes @ 8/1



Manchester City v Chelsea It's all about Kevin The Opta Stat: "Man City are on the longest scoring run on home soil in the Premier League, scoring in their last 44 games at the Etihad and netting 135 goals in these games. Kevin De Bruyne has assisted a goal in all four of Manchester City's league games in 2024, despite only starting two of them. The Belgian could become the 11th different player to assist a goal in 5+ successive Premier League appearances and the first to do so for the Citizens." The Betfair Bet: Keep it simple and back KDB to assist in a City win @ 6/5



Sheffield United v Brighton More hopes revived for Blades The Opta Stat: "Sheffield United are unbeaten in their last seven league games against Brighton (W4 D3), since a 2-1 home defeat in the Championship in January 2005. Brighton are winless in all five of their Premier League meetings with Sheffield United (D3 L2). The Seagulls are winless in their last six away Premier League matches (D2 L4), their longest run without a victory on the road since a seven game run under Graham Potter between September and December 2021." The Betfair Bet: Back Sheffield United to Win @ 4/1



Luton Town v Manchester United Young gun to maintain scoring streak The Opta Stat: "Erik ten Hag has won all nine of his Premier League games against newly promoted clubs, the best 100% win ratio against those sides of any manager in Premier League history. After failing to score in his first 14 Premier League appearances, Man Utd's Rasmus Højlund has scored one goal in each of his last five matches." The Betfair Bet: Back Hojlund to Score in a Man Utd win @ 9/4



Everton v Crystal Palace Toffees to leave Hodgson facing sticky end The Opta Stat: "Crystal Palace have lost their last three away Premier League matches, shipping 11 goals in these games. The Eagles haven't lost more consecutively since losing their final four away games in the 2019-20 season. Everton's only win in their last 11 games (D5 L5) was at home against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup in January, having already beaten them in the Premier League this season." The Betfair Bet: Back Everton to Win to Nil @ 7/4



