Trust Salah to shine on Boxing Day once more

Expect more misery for Ten Hag's United

Son can net in a 3/1 4.00 bet of the week

Brilliant Bowen backed in 9/1 10.00 wager at the Emirates

Newcastle v Nottingham Forest Home comforts for Magpies The Opta Stat: "Newcastle have never lost a Premier League game against Nottingham Forest (W7 D3), winning the last five in a row by an aggregate score of 13-2. Newcastle United have won their last seven Premier League home games, keeping six clean sheets and conceding just one goal in this run. They last had a longer winning run at St. James' Park in the top-flight

between September 2002 and January 2003 (11)." The Betfair Bet: Back Newcastle -1 to Win @ 7/5



Bournemouth v Fulham Solanke's on fire The Opta Stat: "Bournemouth have earned seven points from their last three Premier League home games (W2 D1), two more than they had in their previous 10 at the Vitality Stadium (W1 D2 L7). They've scored six goals in

these three games, just one fewer than in the previous 10 combined. s Dominic Solanke has scored in each of his last four league appearances against Fulham (4 goals) and goes into this game on the back of a hat-trick against Nottm Forest on Saturday." The Betfair Bet: Back Over 2.5 Goals & Solanke to score @ 9/4



Sheffield United v Luton Wilder only wins to nil! The Opta Stat: "There have been 10 previous Boxing Day games between two promoted sides in English top-flight history, with the home side remaining unbeaten in all 10 (W6 D4). The most recent such clash was a 1-0 win for Aston Villa against Norwich City in 2019-20." The Betfair Bet: Back Sheffield United to Win 1-0 @ 13/2

Burnley v Liverpool Salah the Santa who keeps on giving The Opta Stat: "After failing to score in five of seven Premier League away games between January and April, Liverpool have found the net in each of their last 13 on the road, netting 30 goals in the process. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 15 goals in his last 13 away appearances in the Premier League, scoring five and assisting 10. With two goals and four assists, no current Premier League player has been involved in more goals on Boxing Day in the competition than Salah." The Betfair Bet: Back Liverpool Win & Salah to Score & Assist @ 9/2



Manchester United v Aston Villa Terrible Ten Hag likely to come under more pressure The Opta Stat: "In all competitions, Manchester United have lost seven of their last 12 home games (W5). They've had three runs of consecutive defeats in that time (including losing their last two), last losing three in a row at home in October 1962 under Matt Busby. They've conceded 3+ goals in three different Premier League games at home this season. Aston Villa have lost just one of their last six Premier League away games (W3 D2), going down 2-0 at Nottingham Forest in November." The Betfair Bet: Back Aston Villa -1 to Win @ 4/1



Brentford v Wolves Cunha can strike in the capital again The Opta Stat: "Wolves are unbeaten in their last four away league games against Brentford (W2 D2), since a 3-0 defeat in the Championship in February 2016. Brentford have lost five of their last six Premier League games (W1), including each of the last three in a row. They last lost more consecutively in January/February 2022, a run of five in which the fourth game was a home loss against Wolves. Three of Matheus Cunha's four Premier League away goals this season have been against London sides." Back BTTS - Yes & Cunha to score @ 10/3

Chelsea v Crystal Palace Palace just the ticket for Blues The Opta Stat: "Chelsea have won their last 11 Premier League games against Crystal Palace - only against West Brom (12 between 1989-2011) have they had a longer winning run in their league history. Crystal Palace have won just one of their last 13 Premier League London derby matches (D5 L7), beating West Ham 4-3 in April. Away from home they're winless in seven such games (D4 L3), with each of the last three ending level." The Betfair Bet: Back Chelsea HT/Chelsea FT @ 7/5



Everton v Manchester City City to concede again in victory The Opta Stat: "Man City have won their last six away league games against Everton, scoring at least three times in four of those. It's more victories than they'd managed in their previous 26 visits to Goodison Park (W5 D7 L14). Since beating Manchester United 3-0 at the end of October, Manchester City have conceded at least once in each of their last seven Premier League games." The Betfair Bet: Back Man City to Win & BTTS - Yes @ 21/10



Brighton v Tottenham Goals Galore with Son to score The Opta Stat: "Brighton have scored in each of their last 17 Premier League home games since a 1-0 loss against Fulham in February. However, they've also conceded in each of their last 12 at the Amex Stadium since beating Manchester United 1-0 in May. Tottenham's Son Heung-min has been involved in eight goals in his last seven Premier League away

games, scoring seven and assisting one." The Betfair Bet: Back Over 3.5 Goals & Son to score @ 3/1



Arsenal v West Ham Bowen to score in a Hammers defeat The Opta Stat: "Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 12 home London derbies in the Premier League (W8 D4) since a 2-0 loss to Chelsea in August 2021. They've kept just one clean sheet in this run (2-0 v West Ham in December 2021), with both such matches this season finishing 2-2. Jarrod Bowen has scored seven away goals for West Ham in the Premier League this season, with Mike Small in 1991-92 (9) the last player to score more on the road in a top-flight campaign for the Hammers." The Betfair Bet: Back Arsenal to Win & Bowen to score @ over 9/1



