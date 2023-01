Gunners open up seven point lead at the top

Man City on the drift after dropping more home points

United into top four and go odds-on to finish there

Five defeats on the spin for Hammers and Saints

Arsenal are 2.466/4 on the Betfair Exchange in the Premier League Winner market after extending their lead at the top of the table to seven points on Saturday evening.

The Gunners won 4-2 at Brighton just hours after title favourites Manchester City - available to back at 1.8810/11 - dropped more points after drawing 1-1 at home to Everton.

109/1 Gunners look genuine contenders

Arsenal went as low as 2.47/5 to win the title on Saturday evening, the lowest price they've been matched at all season, before drifting slightly again to their current price of 2.466/4.

But before a ball was even kicked in the current Premier League campaign, Mikel Arteta's men were matched at a high of 110.0109/1 on the Exchange with layers having little confidence that the Gunners could go all the way.





Arsenal are 7 points clear of Man City as it stands.



At 2.44 (7/5) do you back or lay them? pic.twitter.com/SLGlHmeoxB -- Betfair Exchange (@BetfairExchange) December 31, 2022

But after securing 14 wins from their opening 16 games (W14, D1, L1) with an average of exactly 2.5 goals scored per game, Arsenal look set to challenge for the title for the first time since they finished runners-up to Leicester in the 2015/16 season.

On the flip side, Manchester City's matched price of 1.9420/21 on Saturday evening was the highest price Pep Guardiola's men have been matched at all season.

The Citizens have been matched at a low of 1.21/5 to win the Premier League title but their recent home form - losing to Brentford and drawing with Everton - has allowed Arsenal to steal an early march on them.

United go odds-on for Top 4 Finish

Manchester United ended 2022 inside the top four for the first time this season thanks to a 1-0 win at Wolves on Saturday afternoon, resulting in Erik Ten Hag's men trading at 1.9420/21 for a Top 4 Finish.

The Red Devils were matched at a high of 12.5 in the same market back in August after losing 4-0 to Brentford, but they've steadily improved of late, winning eight of their last nine games in all competitions.

Surprise package Newcastle are out to 2.466/4 to finish in the top four after being held 0-0 at home to Leeds. Eddie Howe's men - who have been matched at a high of 21.020/1 to record a Top 4 Finish - remain third in the table however, four points ahead of Tottenham in fifth.

Liverpool are also odds-on to finish in the top four, now available to back at 1.664/6 after narrowly beating Leicester 2-1 on Friday evening.

Worrying times for Cherries, Hammers and Saints

Bournemouth are the new favourites in the Relegation market after losing 0-2 at home to Crystal Palace, dropping them to 15th in the table, just three points above the drop zone.

The Cherries are trading at 1.564/7 to go down, just ahead of Nottingham Forest (before Sunday's games) at 1.654/6 and Southampton at 1.910/11.

The Saints lost their fifth Premier League game on the spin when losing 2-1 to Fulham on Saturday meaning Nathan Jones' men sit rock bottom of the table, two points adrift of safety.

Another team losing five consecutive league games was West Ham, who went down 0-2 at home to Brentford on Friday night. David Moyes' men, currently 17th in the table, can be backed at 8.07/1 to be relegated.

Everton and Wolves are the other teams in relegation trouble according to the market, currently trading at 2.789/5 and 2.8815/8 respectively.