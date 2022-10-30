</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a Premier League on Betfair: Liverpool Evens to finish in top four after defeat to Leeds
Mike Norman
30 October 2022 Liverpool are on the drift in the Top 4 Finish market after Saturday's defeat to Leeds. Mike Norman has all the latest odds updates after Matchday 13 in the Premier League... Liverpool eight points adrift of top four Newcastle and Spurs cement top four berths Potter's Brighton return ends in heavy defeat Arsenal return to top 24 hours after City displaced them Having been matched at a low of [1.11] Liverpool can now be backed at [1.98] to record a Top 4 Finish after suffering a shock home defeat to Leeds on Saturday night. The Reds gifted the visitors an early lead but bounced back quickly to level matters up, but they couldn't find a way past Illan Meslier in the second half before conceding an 89th minute Crysencio Summerville winner for Leeds. After back-to-back wins over Manchester City and West Ham Jurgen Klopp's men have lost to rock-bottom Nottingham Forest and second bottom (at the time) Leeds in their last two games. The defeat leaves Liverpool ninth in the table, fully eight points behind Newcastle in fourth. They are 15 points behind leaders Arsenal and can be backed at [90.0] in the Premier League Winner market. Newcastle thrash Villa and Spurs fight back Newcastle and Tottenham are both firmly in the top four picture after wins over Aston Villa and Bournemouth respectively on Saturday afternoon. The Magpies are the Premier League's most in-form team after taking 16 points from the last 18 available, scoring 16 goals in their last five wins. Eddie Howe's men are up to fourth in the table following their 4-0 thrashing of Villa, and are currently trading at around [3.5] to record a Top 4 Finish. Spurs can be backed at [2.16] in the same market after their superb come-from-behind win at Bournemouth. The Cherries held a 2-0 advantage early in the second half but goals from Ryan Sessegnon, Ben Davies and Rodrigo Bentancur - the latter coming in the 92nd minute - sealed a dramatic comeback for Antonio Conte's men. Tottenham remain third in the table and have a cruch home game against Liverpool next Sunday. Seagulls spoil Potter's return Brighton produced a brilliant display to beat Chelsea 4-1, and in doing so, ruined Graham Potter's return to the Amex Stadium. The Seagulls had taken just two points from their previous five games since Potter's departure but Roberto De Zerbi's men raced into a first-half 3-0 lead thanks to an early Leandro Trossard strike and two Chelsea own-goals. Kai Havertz scored early in the second half but the Blues only briefly threatened to get back into the game before Pascal Gross sealed the victory for Brighton late on. The Seagulls are eighth in the table and can be backed at [5.2] to record a Top 6 Finish. Chelsea are out to [2.6] to finish in the top four. City go top before Gunners return to summit Manchester City went top of the Premier League table on Saturday afternoon thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Leicester City. Without the injured Erling Haaland and with Phil Foden on the bench, Pep Guardiola's men weren't at their fluent best but they took the points thanks to a scintillating Kevin De Bruyne free-kick early in the second half. City's stay at the top of the table lasted not much longer than 24 hours however thanks to Arsenal's 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon. The Gunners flew out of the blocks, soring inside five minutes through Gabriel Martinelli, before goals from substitute Reiss Nelson (two) and Thomas Partey sealed the points for Mikel Arteta's men. In the Premier League Winner market Man City are strong favourites at [1.21] with Arsenal the only other team trading at less than 50/1, available to back at [9.0]. Forest stay rock bottom Following the defeat at the Emirates Nottingham Forest remain bottom of the table and can be backed at [1.48] in the Relegation market. Bournemouth dropped to 14th in the table after their defeat to Tottenham, just two points above the drop zone, while Wolves remain second bottom despite a 1-1 draw at Brentford on Saturday afternoon. The Cherries are trading at [1.7] to go down with Wolves available to back at [2.54]. Southampton are next in the market following a 1-0 loss at Crystal Palace. The Saints can be backed at [3.2] to drop down to the Championship. Mike Norman has all the latest odds updates after Matchday 13 in the Premier League...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><blockquote> <ul> <li><strong>Liverpool eight points adrift of top four</strong></li> <li><strong>Newcastle and Spurs cement top four berths</strong></li> <li><strong>Potter's Brighton return ends in heavy defeat</strong></li> <li><strong>Arsenal return to top 24 hours after City displaced them </strong></li> </ul> </blockquote><hr><p>Having been matched at a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="1/9"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.11</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/9</span></b> <strong>Liverpool</strong> can now be backed at <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.98</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b> to record a <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545792">Top 4 Finish</a> after suffering a shock home defeat to <strong>Leeds</strong> on Saturday night.</p><p>The Reds gifted the visitors an early lead but bounced back quickly to level matters up, but they couldn't find a way past <strong>Illan Meslier</strong> in the second half before conceding an 89th minute <span><strong>Crysencio Summerville</strong> winner for Leeds.</span></p><p><span>After back-to-back wins over Manchester City and West Ham <strong>Jurgen Klopp</strong>'s men have lost to <strong>rock-bottom</strong> Nottingham Forest and <strong>second bottom</strong> (at the time) Leeds in their last two games.</span></p><p><span>The defeat leaves Liverpool ninth in the table, fully <strong>eight points behind Newcastle in fourth</strong>. They are 15 points behind leaders Arsenal and can be backed at <b class="inline_odds" title="89/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">90.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">89/1</span></b> in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934">Premier League Winner</a> market.</span></p><h2><span>Newcastle thrash Villa and Spurs fight back</span></h2><p><span></span></p><p><span><strong>Newcastle</strong> and <strong>Tottenham</strong> are both firmly in the top four picture after wins over Aston Villa and Bournemouth respectively on Saturday afternoon.</span></p><p><span>The Magpies are the Premier League's <strong>most in-form team</strong> after taking 16 points from the last 18 available, scoring 16 goals in their last five wins.</span></p><p><span><strong>Eddie Howe</strong>'s men are up to fourth in the table following their 4-0 thrashing of Villa, and are currently trading at around <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b> to record a <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545792">Top 4 Finish</a>.</span></p><p><span><img alt="Howe.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/0f30e200c125027818c99078fa9a9cff691a49e9.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></span></p><p><span>Spurs can be backed at <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.16</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b> in the same market after their superb <strong>come-from-behind win</strong> at Bournemouth.</span></p><p><span>The Cherries held a 2-0 advantage early in the second half but goals from Ryan Sessegnon, Ben Davies and <strong>Rodrigo Bentancur</strong> - the latter coming in the 92nd minute - sealed a dramatic comeback for <strong>Antonio Conte</strong>'s men.</span></p><p><span>Tottenham remain <strong>third in the table</strong> and have a cruch home game against Liverpool next Sunday.</span></p><h2><span>Seagulls spoil Potter's return</span></h2><p><span></span></p><p><span><strong>Brighton</strong> produced a brilliant display to beat Chelsea 4-1, and in doing so, ruined <strong>Graham Potter</strong>'s return to the Amex Stadium.</span></p><p><span>The Seagulls had taken just two points from their previous five games since Potter's departure but <strong>Roberto De Zerbi</strong>'s men raced into a first-half 3-0 lead thanks to an early <strong>Leandro Trossard</strong> strike and two Chelsea own-goals.</span></p><p><span><strong>Kai Havertz</strong> scored early in the second half but the Blues only briefly threatened to get back into the game before <strong>Pascal Gross</strong> sealed the victory for Brighton late on.</span></p><p><span>The Seagulls are eighth in the table and can be backed at <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b> to record a <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199748028">Top 6 Finish</a>. <strong>Chelsea</strong> are out to <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b> to finish in the top four.</span></p><h2><span>City go top before Gunners return to summit</span></h2><p><span></span></p><p><span><strong>Manchester City</strong> went top of the Premier League table on Saturday afternoon thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 win over <strong>Leicester City</strong>.</span></p><p><span>Without the injured <strong>Erling Haaland</strong> and with Phil Foden on the bench, Pep Guardiola's men weren't at their fluent best but they took the points thanks to a scintillating <strong>Kevin De Bruyne</strong> free-kick early in the second half.</span></p><p><span>City's stay at the top of the table lasted not much longer than 24 hours however thanks to <strong>Arsenal's 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest</strong> on Sunday afternoon.</span></p><p><span><img alt="MikelArtetaPointing1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/MikelArtetaPointing1280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></span></p><p><span>The Gunners flew out of the blocks, soring inside five minutes through <strong>Gabriel Martinelli</strong>, before goals from substitute <strong>Reiss Nelson</strong> (two) and Thomas Partey sealed the points for <strong>Mikel Arteta</strong>'s men.</span></p><p><span>In the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934">Premier League Winner</a> market Man City are strong favourites at <b class="inline_odds" title="1/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.21</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/5</span></b> with Arsenal the only other team trading at <strong>less than 50/1</strong>, available to back at <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b>.</span></p><h2><span>Forest stay rock bottom</span></h2><p><span></span></p><p><span>Following the defeat at the Emirates <strong>Nottingham Forest</strong> remain bottom of the table and can be backed at <b class="inline_odds" title="40/85"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.48</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">40/85</span></b> in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545841">Relegation</a> market.</span></p><p><span><strong>Bournemouth</strong> dropped to 14th in the table after their defeat to Tottenham, just two points above the drop zone, while <strong>Wolves</strong> remain second bottom despite a 1-1 draw at Brentford on Saturday afternoon.</span></p><blockquote> <p><span>The Cherries are trading at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/7"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/7</span></b> to go down with Wolves available to back at <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.54</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b>.</span></p> </blockquote><p><span><strong>Southampton</strong> are next in the market following a 1-0 loss at <strong>Crystal Palace</strong>. 