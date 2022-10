Spurs trading at 34.0 33/1 on Betfair Exchange to win title

on Betfair Exchange to win title Forest long odds-on for relegation after defeat to Wolves

Leicester remain in bottom three after goalless draw

There were only four games in the Premier League on Saturday but they all impacted Betfair's Exchange markets at either the top or bottom end of the table.

Tottenham are 34.033/1 in the Premier League Winner market after securing a dogged 2-0 win at home to Everton.

The Toffees set out to frustrate the hosts from the outset but just before the hour mark Antonio Conte's men made the breakthrough when Harry Kane fired home a penalty after being brought down by Jordan Pickford.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg sealed the victory with a late second meaning Spurs have now made their best start to a league season since the 1963-64 campaign.

Ahead of Sunday's games Conte's men are third in the table, just one point behind leaders Arsenal, and they can be backed at 1.684/6 to record a Top 4 Finish.

Forest hit rock bottom

Nottingham Forest fell to the bottom of the table after they lost 1-0 to Wolves, while Leicester's goalless draw at home to Crystal Palace moved them ahead of Steve Cooper's men on goal difference.

Manager-less Wolves moved out of the relegation zone thanks to a second half Ruben Neves penalty in a game few on chances, but they had goalkeeper Jose Sa to thank for securing the points after he saved a late Brennan Johnson penalty.

The victory takes Wolves up to 17th in the table and trading at 4.77/2 in the Relegation market, while Forest shortened even further and are now just 1.321/3 to go down.

Leicester remain in the drop zone and can be backed at 3.02/1 to be relegated despite picking up a point in a 0-0 draw with the Eagles.

Six unbeaten for Bournemouth

Since losing 9-0 to Liverpool and sacking boss Scott Parker Bournemouth have gone on a six-game unbeaten run that continued with a 2-2 draw away to Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

Under caretaker boss Gary O'Neill the Cherries are in the top half of the table, six points clear of the drop zone, though they are still very much fancied to return to the Championship, trading at 2.0811/10 in the Relegation market.

The Cottagers - also in to top half of the table ahead of Sunday's games - can be backed at 4.3100/30 to go down.