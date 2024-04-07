Premier League Tips

Premier League on Betfair: Man City back as favourites for the title

Man City boss Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola's men are back as title favourites

The Premier League Winner market has been turned on its head after Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon. Mike Norman updates the latest odds...

  • Liverpool held 2-2 at Manchester United

  • Arsenal record impressive win at Brighton

  • Man City back as favs for title after win over Eagles

    • Manchester City have returned to the top of the Premier League winner market following Liverpool dropping two points in a 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

    The Citizens can be backed at 2.588/5 to retain their title following their win at Crystal Palace on Saturday, and they are now just one point behind leaders Arsenal who beat Brighton 3-0 at the Amex Stadium.

    Pep Guardiola's men had to come from a goal down at Selhurst Park, but eventually won 4-2 against the Eagles thanks to a player of the match performance from Kevin de Bruyne.

    The win for City put them above Arsenal in the table for a few hours, but the Gunners returned to the summit with an impressive win against the Seagulls.

    Mikel Arteta's men have a slender advantage at the top of the table, leading Liverpool only on goal difference, and they can be backed at 2.9215/8 to win the title.

    # TEAM P W D L GF GA PTS xGF xGA xGD EXP FCST
    1 Arsenal
    		31 22 5 4 75 24 71 0 0 0
    2 Liverpool
    		31 21 8 2 72 30 71 0 0 0
    3 Man City
    		31 21 7 3 71 31 70 0 0 0
    4 Aston Villa
    		32 18 6 8 66 49 60 0 0 0
    5 Tottenham
    		30 17 6 7 62 44 57 0 0 0
    6 Man Utd
    		31 15 4 12 45 46 49 0 0 0
    7 West Ham
    		32 13 9 10 52 56 48 0 0 0
    8 Newcastle
    		31 14 5 12 65 52 47 0 0 0
    9 Chelsea
    		29 12 7 10 53 50 43 0 0 0
    10 Brighton
    		31 11 10 10 51 49 43 0 0 0
    11 Wolves
    		31 12 6 13 44 49 42 0 0 0
    12 Bournemouth
    		31 11 8 12 45 55 41 0 0 0
    13 Fulham
    		32 11 6 15 47 51 39 0 0 0
    14 Crystal Palace
    		31 7 9 15 36 54 30 0 0 0
    15 Everton
    		31 9 8 14 32 42 29 0 0 0
    16 Brentford
    		32 7 8 17 45 58 29 0 0 0
    17 Nottm Forest
    		31 7 8 16 39 53 25 0 0 0
    18 Luton
    		32 6 7 19 45 65 25 0 0 0
    19 Burnley
    		32 4 7 21 32 67 19 0 0 0
    20 Sheff Utd
    		30 3 6 21 28 80 15 0 0 0
    Show more Show less

    Powered by

    Opta

    Liverpool left frustrated

    Liverpool, who just seven days ago went favourites for the title themselves, are now the third favourites in the market in what is shaping up to be a fascinating race to win the Premier League.

    Jurgen Klopp's men looked in complete control at Old Trafford, leading the Red Devils 1-0 at the break thanks to a Luis Diaz goal.

    United failed to register a single shot in the first half and could have trailed the Reds by at least a few goals at the break, but early in the second half they were gifted an equaliser when an errant Jarell Quansah pass fell to Bruno Fernandes who lifted the ball home from distance.

    Kobbie Mainoo then put United in front midway through the second half thanks to a brilliant finish form just outside the box, but they couldn't hang on for the victory, Mo Salah equalising from the penalty spot approaching full-time.

    Liverpool are out to 3.613/5 on the Betfair Exchange in the Premier League Winner market.

    Now read more Football tips and previews here.

