Premier League on Betfair: Man City back as favourites for the title

Liverpool held 2-2 at Manchester United

Arsenal record impressive win at Brighton

Man City back as favs for title after win over Eagles

Manchester City have returned to the top of the Premier League winner market following Liverpool dropping two points in a 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The Citizens can be backed at 2.588/5 to retain their title following their win at Crystal Palace on Saturday, and they are now just one point behind leaders Arsenal who beat Brighton 3-0 at the Amex Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's men had to come from a goal down at Selhurst Park, but eventually won 4-2 against the Eagles thanks to a player of the match performance from Kevin de Bruyne.

The win for City put them above Arsenal in the table for a few hours, but the Gunners returned to the summit with an impressive win against the Seagulls.

Mikel Arteta's men have a slender advantage at the top of the table, leading Liverpool only on goal difference, and they can be backed at 2.9215/8 to win the title.

Show more Show less Powered by

Liverpool left frustrated

Liverpool, who just seven days ago went favourites for the title themselves, are now the third favourites in the market in what is shaping up to be a fascinating race to win the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's men looked in complete control at Old Trafford, leading the Red Devils 1-0 at the break thanks to a Luis Diaz goal.

United failed to register a single shot in the first half and could have trailed the Reds by at least a few goals at the break, but early in the second half they were gifted an equaliser when an errant Jarell Quansah pass fell to Bruno Fernandes who lifted the ball home from distance.

Kobbie Mainoo then put United in front midway through the second half thanks to a brilliant finish form just outside the box, but they couldn't hang on for the victory, Mo Salah equalising from the penalty spot approaching full-time.

Liverpool are out to 3.613/5 on the Betfair Exchange in the Premier League Winner market.

Now read more Football tips and previews here.