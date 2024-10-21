Premier League on Betfair: Liverpool 5/2 for title after seeing off Chelsea

Liverpool 5/2 3.50 joint second favs for title after beating Chelsea

Man City 13/10 2.30 to defend crown after last-gasp win at Wolves

Southampton 2/9 1.22 for the drop after heartbreaking defeat

Reds march on

Liverpool are now 5/23.50 joint second favourites in the Premier League Winner market after they beat Chelsea 2-1 in an entertaining affair at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds, who were 7/24.50 third favourites going in to the weekend, went ahead thanks to a Mo Salah penalty after Curtis Jones was fouled in the box. However, the Blues hit back shortly after the interval when Nicolas Jackson broke the offside trap to race clear and finish neatly in the 48th minute.

But Chelsea weren't level for long. Just three minutes later it was Salah and Jones again involved as the Egyptian crossed for the Liverpool midfielder to steal in at the back post and put the home side ahead.

Both teams had chances to add to the scoreline, but Arne Slot's men held on for a statement win that kept them top of the table. The victory continued the excellent start made by Slot at his new club, meaning he has now won 10 of his first 11 games in charge at Liverpool.

The Slot machine keeps rolling 🎰



Liverpool are now 3.9 to win the Premier League

Last gasp City win but Gunners fire a blank at Bournemouth

Manchester City remain the favourites to win the title at 13/102.30 but they were given an almighty scare at Wolves in Sunday's early kick-off.

The home side went ahead in just the seventh minute when Jorgen Strand Larsen slotted home Nelson Semedo's superb low cross, but Gary O'Neil's men failed to get to half time with the lead, Josko Gvardiol scoring a brilliant 25-yard shot that flew into the top corner.

Pep Guardiola's men huffed and puffed in the second half but it wasn't until the very last minute of the game, the fifth minute of stoppage time, that they claimed all three points thanks to John Stones' bullet header from Phil Foden's corner.

The goal had to survive a VAR check, but those who backed the draw on Betfair's Match Odds 90 market were still paid out as all bets are settled on the score at 90 minutes and the result at full time.

Arsenal are 5/23.50 joint second favourites with Liverpool after they lost 2-0 at Bournemouth on Saturday. The Gunners were the architects of their own undoing after a bizare Leandro Trossard back pass resulted in William Saliba tripping Evanilson as he was about to race clear, resulting in a straight red card following a VAR review.

The Cherries made the extra man count in the second half with goals from Ryan Christie and Justin Kluivert securing the three points, a result that keeps Arsenal third in the table but now four points behind Liverpool who they play next week.

79/1 Foxes stun Saints

Southampton are now 1.232/9 on the Betfair Exchange's Relegation market after they threw away a 2-0 lead at home to fellow Premier League newcomers Leicester on Saturday afternoon, eventually losing 3-2.

The Saints looked on course for their first league win of the season when they raced into a 2-0 lead inside half an hour, but they failed to add a third goal and were punished in the second half when the Foxes pulled one back.

Ryan Fraser was then dismissed with just over 15 minutes to go, Jamie Vardy tucked away a penalty to make it 2-2, and in the 98th minute of the game Jordan Ayew sent the away fans wild when he tucked away Harry Winks' cross.

Southampton were matched at a low of 1.081/12 to win the game when leading 2-0 while Leicester were matched at a high of 80.079/1, but as in the Wolves v Man City game, any punter backing the draw still got paid out due to Betfair's 90-minute payout offer.

🦊 Foxes pull off devine comeback at Saints!



Southampton were matched at 1.08 ❌



Southampton were matched at 1.08 ❌
Leicester hit a high of 80 ✅

