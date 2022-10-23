</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a Premier League on Betfair: Liverpool 4/5 for Top 4 Finish after defeat at Forest
Mike Norman
23 October 2022 Mike Norman has all the...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-on-betfair-liverpool-4-5-for-top-4-finish-after-defeat-at-forest-231022-200.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-on-betfair-liverpool-4-5-for-top-4-finish-after-defeat-at-forest-231022-200.html", "datePublished": "2022-10-23T17:48:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-10-23T16:15:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/JurgenKloppDownbeat1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Liverpool suffered a shock defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, while the title race is beginning to turn into a two-team battle. Mike Norman has all the latest odds updates... Liverpool have taken just two points from 15 on the road Reds five points adrift of top four Arsenal still top despite draw at St Mary's Market believes title race concerns just two teams Reds' away form continues to desert them Liverpool are available to back at [1.82] to record a Top 4 Finish after they suffered a shock defeat to rock bottom Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon. Jurgen Klopp's men were heavy odds-on favourites to take all three points at the City Ground but they never really found their rhythm, though they should have taken the lead late in the first half when Virgil van Dijk wasted a great opportunity with a point-blank header. Liverpool were no better in the second half and fell behind just before the hour mark when Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi scored the only goal of the game, slotting home after his initial shot rebounded back to him off the post. The defeat for the Reds means Klopp's men have taken just two points from a possible 15 away from home this term, and they now sit eighth in the table, five points adrift of Chelsea in fourth. Despite the win Forest remain bottom of the table and can be backed at [1.52] in the Relegation market. Bournemouth - who travel to West Ham on Monday night - are the only other team trading at odds-on, available to back at [1.82]. Man City win but Arsenel held At the top end of the table Manchester City remain the [1.25] favourites in the Premier League Winner market after Saturday's 3-1 win against Brighton, while on Sunday Arsenal drew 1-1 at Southampton to lead the standing by two points. Erling Haaland - who else - put the Citizens in the driving seat with a first half brace, taking his tally to an incredible 17 goals in 11 Premier League games, and Kevin De Bruyne scored a sensational goal to wrap up the points after Leandro Trossard briefly brought the Seagulls back into the game. Haaland can be backed at just [1.14] in the Premier League Top Goalscorer market. Arsenal are the only other team trading at single figures to win the Premier League title, available to back at [9.6] after their draw at St Mary's. The Gunners started the game on the front foot and deservedly took the lead when Granit Xhaka fired home a Ben White cross in the 11th minute But Mikel Arteta's men failed to make their superior first half dominence pay and were pegged bag after the interval when Stuart Armstrong fired across goal and into the far corner. Late drama as Chelsea and Man Utd share the spoils Chelsea can be backed at [38.0] to win the title and Manchester United at [80.0] following a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening. The game looked destined to finish 0-0 when both managers made defensive substitutions as the game wore on, but Jorginho scored an 87th minute penalty to seemingly give the Blues all three points. But deep into stoppage time Casemiro scored a tremendous header that crept just inches over the line to rescut a point for the Red Devils. Chelsea can be backed at [2.12] to record a Top 4 Finish with United available to back at [2.5]. Leeds and Wolves in drop zone after Sunday defeats Both Leeds and Wolves were met with a chorus of boos at the full-time whistle as they suffered home defeats to Fulham and Leicester respectively. Jesse Marsch's men lost 2-3 to the Cottagers and fell to 18th in the table, while Wolves were thrashed 0-4 by the Foxes in a game where they had 21 attempts at goal without scoring, while Leicester scored with all four of their shots on target. Leeds can be backed at [3.0] in the Relegation market while Wolves, who fell to 19th in the table, are even shorter at [2.4]. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool failed to win on the road for the fifth time this season Mike Norman has all the latest odds updates...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><blockquote> <ul> <li><strong>Liverpool have taken just two points from 15 on the road</strong></li> <li><strong>Reds five points adrift of top four</strong></li> <li><strong>Arsenal still top despite draw at St Mary's</strong></li> <li><strong>Market believes title race concerns just two teams</strong></li> </ul> </blockquote><h2>Reds' away form continues to desert them</h2><p></p><p><strong>Liverpool</strong> are available to back at <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.82</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b> to record a <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545792">Top 4 Finish</a> after they suffered a shock defeat to rock bottom <strong>Nottingham Forest</strong> on Saturday afternoon.</p><p><strong>Jurgen Klopp</strong>'s men were heavy odds-on favourites to take all three points at the City Ground but they never really found their rhythm, though they should have taken the lead late in the first half when <strong>Virgil van Dijk</strong> wasted a great opportunity with a point-blank header.</p><p>Liverpool were no better in the second half and fell behind just before the hour mark when Forest striker <span><strong>Taiwo Awoniyi</strong> scored the only goal of the game, slotting home after his initial shot rebounded back to him off the post.</span></p><p><span>The defeat for the Reds means Klopp's men have taken just <strong>two points from a possible 15</strong> away from home this term, and they now sit eighth in the table, five points adrift of Chelsea in fourth.</span></p><p><span>Despite the win Forest remain bottom of the table and can be backed at <b class="inline_odds" title="8/15"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.52</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/15</span></b> in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545841">Relegation</a> market. Bournemouth - who travel to West Ham on <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-v-bournemouth-tips-take-on-the-short-priced-hosts-221022-206.html">Monday night</a> - are the only other team trading at odds-on, available to back at <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.82</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b>.</span></p><h2><span>Man City win but Arsenel held</span></h2><p><span></span></p><p><span>At the top end of the table <strong>Manchester City</strong> remain the <b class="inline_odds" title="1/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/4</span></b> favourites in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199506934">Premier League Winner</a> market after Saturday's 3-1 win against Brighton, while on Sunday <strong>Arsenal</strong> drew 1-1 at Southampton to lead the standing by two points.</span></p><p><span><strong>Erling Haaland</strong> - who else - put the Citizens in the driving seat with a first half brace, taking his tally to an incredible 17 goals in 11 Premier League games, and <strong>Kevin De Bruyne</strong> scored a sensational goal to wrap up the points after Leandro Trossard briefly brought the Seagulls back into the game.</span></p><blockquote> <p><span>Haaland can be backed at just <b class="inline_odds" title="1/7"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.14</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/7</span></b> in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.200468047">Premier League Top Goalscorer</a> market.</span></p> </blockquote><p><span>Arsenal are the only other team trading at single figures <strong>to win the Premier League title</strong>, available to back at <b class="inline_odds" title="17/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">17/2</span></b> after their draw at St Mary's.</span></p><p><span>The Gunners started the game on the front foot and deservedly took the lead when <strong>Granit Xhaka</strong> fired home a Ben White cross in the 11th minute</span></p><p><span>But <strong>Mikel Arteta</strong>'s men failed to make their superior first half dominence pay and were pegged bag after the interval when <strong>Stuart Armstrong</strong> fired across goal and into the far corner.</span></p><h2><span>Late drama as Chelsea and Man Utd share the spoils</span></h2><p><span></span></p><p><span><strong>Chelsea</strong> can be backed at <b class="inline_odds" title="37/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">38.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">37/1</span></b> to win the title and <strong>Manchester United</strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="79/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">80.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">79/1</span></b> following a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.</span></p><p><span>The game looked destined to finish 0-0 when both managers made defensive substitutions as the game wore on, but <strong>Jorginho</strong> scored an 87th minute penalty to seemingly give the Blues all three points.</span></p><p><span>But deep into stoppage time <strong>Casemiro</strong> scored a tremendous header that crept just inches over the line to rescut a point for the Red Devils.</span></p><p><span>Chelsea can be backed at <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.12</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b> to record a <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545792">Top 4 Finish</a> with United available to back at <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b>.</span></p><h2><span>Leeds and Wolves in drop zone after Sunday defeats</span></h2><p><span></span></p><p><span>Both <strong>Leeds</strong> and <strong>Wolves</strong> were met with a chorus of boos at the full-time whistle as they suffered home defeats to <strong>Fulham</strong> and <strong>Leicester</strong> respectively.</span></p><p><span><strong>Jesse Marsch</strong>'s men lost 2-3 to the Cottagers and fell to 18th in the table, while Wolves were thrashed 0-4 by the Foxes in a game where they had <strong>21 attempts at goal without scoring</strong>, while Leicester scored with all four of their shots on target.</span></p><p><span>Leeds can be backed at <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b> in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545841">Relegation</a> market while Wolves, who fell to 19th in the href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/accumulator-betting-tips/" class=" "> Saturday Cross-Sport Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class="active "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span 