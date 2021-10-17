Premier League on Betfair: Heat ramps up on Solskjaer... again

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the clear second favourite on the Betfair Sportsbook to be the next Premier League manager to leave after Manchester United suffered another defeat on Saturday afternoon.

Solskjaer, who was heavily backed in the same market two weeks ago before Watford sacked Xisco and the Newcastle takeover was confirmed, can be backed at 15/2 in the Second Premier League Manager to Leave Their Club market having been 33/1 on Saturday morning.

The Norwegian's odds are only as big as they are because of the fact that Steve Bruce is widely expected to be relived of his duties sooner rather than later. The Newcastle boss is the 1/9 favourite to be the next manager to leave.

United's defence in tatters

Leicester may have needed two late goals to get the better of United 4-2 on Saturday but the result was no more than the Foxes deserved, Solskjaer's men were very poor from start to finish and questions over team selection soon arose.

The decision to start Harry Maguire - who was effectively ruled out of the game due to injury just 24 hours prior - backfired on Solskjaer with his centre-back clearly not fully fit and making the error that lead to Leicester's first goal.

The United boss himself later admitting his error, saying "If we concede four, I probably made a bad decision."

"Probably"?



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now into 15/2 to be the next Premier League manager to leave his post having been 33/1 this morning. pic.twitter.com/MUt5jIJqgJ ? Betfair (@Betfair) October 16, 2021

Midfielder Paul Pogba also appeared to point the finger at United's defence and possibly his manager, telling Sky Sports, "We have been having these kind of games for a long time and haven't found the problem. We have conceded easy and stupid goals.

"We need to find the key for this change because we deserved to lose. I don't know if it is the mindset of the players. We need to change something. We need to find the mentality and tactics to win. We have to look as individuals and as a team to fix this."

United have now conceded 10 league goals this term - the joint most of any team in the top half of the table - and they've recorded just once clean sheet in their last 19 games in all competitions, winning just eight of those matches.

Big names fancied to take over

Should Solskjaer be sacked then a trio of high profile managers head the Next Permanent Manchester United Manager market, with current Leicester Boss Brendan Rodgers the 2/1 favourite.

PSG and former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is the 7/2 second favourite to take over at Old Trafford, whit former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte next in at 5/1.

Solskjaer has been in this position before of course, more than once in fact, but every time his position as United manager has came into question previously he's invariably gone on to obtain a good set of results.

But with four of Manchester United's next five league games being against Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester City and Chelsea, plus crucial Champions League games against Atalanta and Villareal, it appears the 48-year-old is under the most pressure he's ever been to achieve another job-saving string of results.

