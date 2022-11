Arsenal back at the top and 5/1 for the title

Citizens leave it late to beat Fulham

21 goals in just five Super Saturday games

Newcastle third favourites for title after win at Saints

Arsenal are available to back at 6.25/1 in the Premier League Winner market after defeating London rivals Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

The Gunners were easily the better team throughout the game but were unable to make the breakthrough until midway through the second half when Gabriel scored from close-range following a Bukayo Saka corner.

Graham Potter's men offered very little going forward and could muster just one shot on target in front of their own fans throughout the game.

After losing top spot for 24 hours, Mikel Arteta's men returned to the top of the Premier League and have a two-point cushion over Manchester City in second, while they moved 13 points clear of Chelsea who drop down to seventh.

Champions leave it late

Reigning champions Man City needed a 95th minute penalty from substitute Erling Halland to take all three points at home to Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens started the game with both Haaland and Phil Foden on the bench but they took the lead through Julian Alvarez's powerful finish early in the first half, and it looked at that point as though Pep Guardiola's men would record another easy victory.

But the game changed just 10 minutes later when Joao Cancelo was surprisingly given a straight red card for a foul on Harry Wilson just inside the penalty box, before Andreas Pereira converted the spot kick.

It looked like being a game where City would drop valuable points in the title race with the draw trading at 1.162/13 before Haaland's dramatic late winner.

£15,022 was matched at 1.16 on the draw before Man City were awarded a penalty in the 94th minute.#MCIFUL | #ManCity | #FFC -- Betfair Exchange (@BetfairExchange) November 5, 2022

City dropped to second in the table following Arsenal's win on Sunday, with Guardiola's men the red hot 1.261/4 favourites to retain their Premier League crown.

Goals and drama aplenty on Super Saturday

It wasn't just the Etihad Stadium that witnessed drama on Saturday afternoon with 21 goals being scored across just five games.

Leeds United produced the comeback of the day, coming from 3-1 down at home to Bournemouth to win 4-3, the Cherries being matched at 1.21/5 when holding a two=goal lead.

Brentford were matched at a low of just 1.061/18 to beat Nottingham Forest at the City Ground before the home side scored a 96th minute leveller, while Brighton also left it late before recording a 3-2 win at Wolves.

In the later Saturday game, Leicester won 2-0 at Everton thanks to goals from Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes.

The above action mainly had an impact in the Relegation market with Nottm Forest remaining the favourites to go down at 1.454/9, just ahead of Bournemouth at 1.548/15.

Wolves are second bottom of the table and can be backed at 2.466/4, while Southampton also occupy the drop zone and are trading at 3.185/40 to be relegated.

After a dreadful start to the season Leicester have now recorded four clean sheets in five games, winning three of those matches. The Foxes can be backed at 3.55/2 to record a Top 10 Finish.

Magpies win again but misery for United at Villa

Having been matched at the ceiling price of 1000.0 in the Premier League Winner market, quite remarkably, Newcastle are now clear third favourites - available to back at 50.049/1 - following their 4-1 win at Southampton on Sunday afternoon.

The Magpies are the most in-form team in the Premier League with Eddie Howe's men taking 19 points from the last 21 available, scoring a very impressive 20 goals in their six victories.

No midweek European games

Many players have a World Cup break

Money to spend in January



Could they?#SOUNEW | #NUFC | #NewcastleUnited pic.twitter.com/oSnHS1BVfw -- Betfair Exchange (@BetfairExchange) November 6, 2022

Newcastle moved up to third in the table (before Tottenham v Liverpool) and are now trading at 2.89/5 to record a Top 4 Finish having been matched at a high of 26.025/1.

Manchester United have drifted slightly in the same market - now available to back at around 2.26/5 - after they lost 3-1 at Aston Villa on Unai Emery's return to English football.

Villa moved up to 13th in the table with the victory, with Emery's men trading at around 5.59/2 to be relegated.