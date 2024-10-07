Premier League on Betfair: Ten Hag still odds-on to be sacked next despite Villa Park draw

Ten Hag odds-on in sack race despite goalless draw at Villa Park

United have made their worst ever start to a Premier League season

Title favourites come from a goal behind while Liverpool remain top

Seven days ago Erik Ten Hag went odds-on favourite - at around 1.84/5 - on the Betfair Exchange to be the Next Premier League Manager to Leave following a humiliating 0-3 home defeat to Tottenham. Seven days later the Manchester United manager remains the same price despite avoiding defeat in two tough away games.

Following a 3-3 draw at Porto in midweek - thanks to a stoppage time equaliser from Harry Maguire - United drew 0-0 at Aston Villa on Sunday which could be enough to save Ten Hag's job for the time being at least.

On the flip side, United failed to win any of their two games this week and today's result means that Ten Hag has overseen the Red Devils' worst start to a Premier League campaign in the club's history.

United remain 14th in the table, behind clubs like Bournemouth, Brentford, Fulham and Nottingham Forest, with just eight points from their opening seven games. Ten Hag's men have scored just five league goals this term. Only Southampton (four) have scored fewer.

In the Betfair Exchange's Top 4 Finish market United can be backed at 8.27/1. Aston Villa, who remain fifth in the table, can be backed at 4.67/2, while Chelsea, who drew 1-1 at home to Nottingham Forest, sit fourth in the table and can be backed at 1.784/5 to finish in the top four.

Scares for title favourites

Both Arsenal and Manchester City had to come from behind to take all three points against Southampton and Fulham respectively on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners registered no fewer than 29 shots against the Saint, but it was the visitors who took a surprise lead early in the second half thanks to a neat finish from Cameron Archer. However, Mikel Arteta's men sprung into life shortly after, and in particular Bukayo Saka who provided assists for Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli before scoring himself to wrap up a 3-1 victory.

Man City fell behind at the Etihad Stadium midway through the first half when former Manchester United player Andreas Pereira scored from close range, but a brace of goals from Mateo Kovacic and a late strike from Jeremy Doku put Pep Guardiola's men in control, though an 88th minute Rodrigo Muniz goal made the final stages a little more uncomfortable than it should have been for the hosts.

City and Arsenal are locked together on 17 points and sit second and third in the table respectively behind impressive leaders Liverpool who have no won nine out of 10 games in all competition for new boss Arne Slot following a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace in the early kick-off.

Despite leading the table the Reds are the 7/24.50 third favourites in the Betfair Sportsbook's Premier League Winner market, just behind Arsenal at 13/102.30 and Man City at 7/42.75.

Winless five become the not so fab four

Leicester City recorded their first win of the season with a 1-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday, though four clubs remain without a single victory to their name after seven league games of the campaign.

Wolves sit rock bottom of the table thanks to a 5-3 defeat at Brentford. Gary O'Neil's men have now conceded 21 goals this term at an average of exactly three per game, and they're now 6/42.50 fourth favourites in the Relegation market.

Southampton - second bottom of the table - are 2/91.22 to be relegated following their defat at the Emirates Stadium, while Ipswich are 4/51.80 for the drop following a heavy 4-1 reversal at West Ham.

The other team without a league win this term are Crystal Palace following their home defeat to Liverpool, though the Eagles are the seventh favourites in the Relegation market at 15/28.50, behind 2/13.00 Everton - who were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Newcastle on Saturday evening - and 6/17.00 Nottingham Forest.

