Premier League on Betfair: All square in title battle, big wins for Spurs and Everton

Honours even in battle of title rivals

It's as you were at the top of the Premier League table after title rivals Mancheter City and Liverpool played out an exciting 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Kevin de Bruyne's recent hot form continued when he gave City the lead inside the opening five minutes, but shortly after Diego Jota equalised for the Reds.

City restored the lead before the interval thanks to Gabriel Jesus but Sadio Mane's equaliser less than a minute into the second half restored parity for a second time.

Both teams had chances to win, none more so than Riyad Mahrez in stoppage time, but the draw means City remain one point clear of Liverpool at the top of the table with both teams having seven games remaining.

In the Premier League Winner market, City can be backed at 1.444/9 with the Reds trading at 3.259/4.

Super Spurs in Top 4 Finish driving seat

Tottenham arguably enjoyed the best weekend of all Premier League clubs as they took another massive step towards Champions League qualification with a 4-0 win at Aston Villa while top four rivals Arsenal, Manchester United, West Ham and Wolves all lost.

Bruno Lage was the first manager to see his side's tiny hopes of finishing in the top four dashed when Wolves lost 1-0 at Newcastle on Friday night.

In the early Saturday kick-off it was Manchester United's turn to slip up, putting in yet another drab performance as they lost 1-0 to out-of-form and relegation-threatened Everton 1-0 at Goodison Park.

And just a few hours later it was Arsenal's turn to suffer defeat. After losing heavily at Crystal Palace last Monday, the Gunners were expected to bounce back but they suffered a shock 1-2 home loss to out-of-form Brighton.

So up stepped Tottenham, who went to Villa Park and recorded another high-scoring win thanks to a hat-trick from Son Heung-min and another goal from Dejan Kulusevski.

Antonio Conte's men have now won four on the spin in the Premier League, scoring 14 goals in the process.

The icing on the cake for Spurs came on Sunday when West Ham lost 2-0 at Brentford meaning the Lilywhites are now three points ahead of Arsenal with a much better goal difference, however they have played one game more than their North London rivals.

Tottenham can be backed at 1.4640/85 in the Top 4 Finish market, ahead of Arsenal at 3.412/5, West Ham at 21.020/1 and Man Utd at 25.024/1. The size of Wolves' task is summed up in their odds of 110.0109/1.

A rare good weekend for Toffees

Struggling Everton moved four points above the drop zone thanks to that 1-0 win over United, courtesy of a first-half Anthony Gordon goal, but their weekend got much better on Sunday when relegation rivals Burnley lost 2-0 at rock bottom Norwich.

Watford had already lost at home to Leeds on Saturday meaning that with the Canaries and Hornets looking destined for the drop - trading at 1.021/50 and 1.071/14 respectively in the Relegaton market - it now looks like a straight fight between the Toffees and the Clarets to avoid going down.

Sean Dyche's men - four points behind Everton having played the same number of games - are trading at 1.364/11 to be relegated with Frank Lampard's men being available to back at 3.7511/4.