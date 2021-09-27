Premier League Round-up: Man City reassert top-flight dominance

Presented with what was, on paper, their toughest challenge of the new season so far, the real Manchester City stood up and re-asserted their status as the Premier League's most dominant force in their 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues' flying start to the campaign had seen them rush to the top of the table and squeeze reigning champions City's upper-hand as the betting favourites to retain their crown this term. But, with their most complete and composed performance of 2021-22, Pep Guardiola's side reminded the watching world that, while Stamford Bridge is Chelsea's home, the Premier League is still their yard.

The scoreline was narrow, but it flattered Chelsea. City pressed and harassed their hosts, never allowing them to settle into the game, and with chances for Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne, only wayward finishing and an inspired display from Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy meant Gabriel Jesus' deflected strike remained the game's lone goal.

The impressive win means City have tightened their grip on the mantle of title favourites. They are now available to back at 2.0811/10 in the Betfair Exchange Premier League Winner market. Chelsea, still second favourites, can be backed at 3.9.

Neither side are currently top of the pile, though. That distinction belongs, for now, to Liverpool, despite Jurgen Klopp's men dropping points against newly promoted Brentford in a 3-3 thriller. The Reds are available to back at 5.69/2 on the Exchange to reclaim Premier League supremacy.

And with Manchester United also slipping up over the weekend, losing 1-0 at home to Aston Villa as Bruno Fernandes smashed a stoppage-time penalty over the bar, there is something of a logjam at the top of the table.

Liverpool sit just a single point clear of City, Chelsea, United - available to back at 16.015/1 in the Betfair Exchange Premier League Winner market - and Everton, who each have 13 points from six games.

The club who possibly stand to benefit most from this weekend of missteps for most of the title contenders is Brighton.

The Seagulls' exceptional start to the season will reach giddy heights should they defeat rivals Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday night, with a win enough to see them leapfrog Liverpool into top spot. So impressive have Graham Potter's side been so far in 2021-22 that they are available to back at just 4.84/1 on the Exchange in the Top 6 Finish market.

Mike Norman expects Brighton to get the win they want tonight.

Demolition derby

Even the most optimistic Arsenal fan couldn't have foreseen the Gunners' stunning first-half humiliation of Tottenham in Sunday's north-London derby at the Emirates.

Arsenal's form had improved in recent weeks, with back-to-back wins arresting the alarming slide that had seen them start the season with three defeats on the bounce. But a pair of 1-0 victories over modest opposition in the shape of Norwich and Burnley hardly signalled a return to the glory days.

Against Spurs, though, Mikel Arteta's side played with a level of energy, incision and attacking intent comparable with any of the club's great teams of years past.

Finding space wherever they sought it, Arsenal cut through Spurs with ease as they raced to a 3-0 lead at the break, with goals from Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka. Son Heung-min pulled one back for Tottenham with 11 minutes to play, but it was scant consolation for the well-beaten visitors.

The Gunners are now available to back at just 2.265/4 on the Exchange in the Top 6 finish market.

What's more, Arteta - who had led the sack race after overseeing three losses on the bounce at the beginning of the campaign - is now available to back at 6.25/1 on the Betfair Exchange Next manager to Leave Position market, while his opposite number in north London, Nuno Espirito Santo, is available to back at just 5.14/1.

Second-season struggles

A 2-1 loss to West Ham at Elland Road on Saturday means Marcelo Bielsa's side are still searching for their first league win of the new campaign and the dreaded second-season syndrome is threatening to take grip of Leeds United.

They started brightly against David Moyes' high-flying hammers, with Raphinha firing them ahead after 19 minutes. But only bottom-placed Norwich possess a more porous defence than Leeds this season. The away side levelled through an own goal from Junior Firpo before the irrepressible Michail Antonio provided a last-minute West Ham winner.

Leeds can now be backed at 7.87/1 in the Betfair Exchange Relegation market, where Norwich - beaten 2-0 by Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday - can be backed at just 1.282/7 for a swift return to the second flight.

