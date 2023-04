Forest set for surprise win

Nottingham Forest v Brighton (19:30) - Wembley scars

Now is the time to back against brilliant Brighton, deflated as they are from their cup exit at the weekend and furthermore fatigued from extra-time.

With that in mind, it would not be a huge surprise if Roberto De Zerbi rested one or two names ahead of a hectic May schedule and that might be a mistake coming up against a Forest side who don't have much to offer on paper but likely will pose a threat via sheer desperation.

Winless in 11 and with the Last Chance Saloon in sight, the Tricky Trees will feel they have little to lose at this juncture and for sure they will have the crowd right behind them, demanding they only cede the bulk of the possession and nothing more.

Their recent loss to United aside, Steve Cooper's men have scored in every one of their home games going back to August and naturally their biggest hope lies with Brennan Johnson. The 21-year-old has scored 88% of his Premier League goals at the City Ground.

Nottm Forest/Under 2.5 goals offers up 10/1

Chelsea v Brentford (19:45) - Weakness and crisis

The Bees have won just one of their last eight and contributing to this unexpected malaise is an inability to close games out. On four occasions in recent weeks, they have taken the lead only to ultimately pick up three points.

Of just as much concern, clean sheets are proving elusive for Thomas Frank's men. Just one in 11 surprises given how well Raya, Pinnock and Mee have individually performed this campaign.

Ordinarily, Chelsea would pounce on such weaknesses but frankly they are so weighed down by problems right now self-preservation is all-consuming.

Should the visitors repeat last season's triumph at the Bridge it will be the first time since 1993 the Blues have lost five competitive games in a row and unquestionably it's in front of goal where their main issue resides.



Between them, Havertz, Sterling, Felix, Pulisic, Aubameyang, and Broja have scored three fewer than Ivan Toney in the league. They do, however, have form on their good days for notching early.

Chelsea ahead at the break and under 2.5 cards for the visitors is a shout @ 9/5

West Ham v Liverpool (19:45) - A capital cracker

Liverpool away to the Hammers tends to produce goals as evidenced by 3.7 per 90 from their last 12 meetings. With both teams having rediscovered their shooting boots in recent weeks there is even more reason to believe this could be a cracker.

Regarding the visitors, it's an obvious point but one worth making that when the Reds front three are firing on all cylinders, the rest takes care of itself and this was demonstrated well in their beating of Forest at the weekend.

Twice Jurgen Klopp's side blundered at the back, and this has been the story of their erratic season, but on this occasion there were no mutterings of crisis as both set-backs were quickly cancelled out by first Jota, then Salah.





Indeed, the Reds have scored 11 in their last three games and all have come from their stable of explosive strikers and wide-men.



Of these, Jota stands out, with four goals in two, but Salah's success rate at the London Stadium is impossible to overlook. The Egyptian has been directly involved in seven in his last five visits.



As for a revitalized West Ham, perhaps the severity of their loss at home to Newcastle at the start of this month was in hindsight a blessing as it's clearly jolted them into life.

Two away wins, to nil, and a two-goal fightback against Arsenal have elevated them to semi-safety and impressively their last nine goals have all be converted by different players.

Back Mo Salah to score anytime @ 13/10

Man City v Arsenal (20:00) - Tight, tense and oh-so-close

This much-anticipated title decider in all-but-name sees the hosts in formidable form, unbeaten since the start of February and having scored 31 in their last eight games.

At the back, they've been breached just four times in well over 16 hours of competitive football. In midfield Rodri and Gundogan each put in weekly masterclasses, only to see De Bruyne grab the headlines. Up front, Erling Haaland is scoring quite a lot of goals.

It's 48 at the last count, a remarkable haul that includes seven braces and five hat-tricks. Oh, and there was that five he scored versus Leipzig.

Yet, as immensely challenging as City will be to the Gunners' title aspirations, the pessimism that is surrounding their chances at the Etihad appears to be somewhat exaggerated.

Yes, they are without Saliba and he has been a rock. Granted, they have drawn three on the spin, topsy-turvy encounters that has led to accusations that Mikel Arteta's men are propelled too much by emotion at present.

Bu this is still an Arsenal who remain the only side yet to lose after taking a lead. This is still an Arsenal with the best chance conversion rate in the top-flight. In Martinelli and Saka they possess two of the most devastating and in-form attackers in the Premier League.

Our own Alex Keble believes the hosts will get a lot of joy down the left-hand side and we're inclined to agree. But it will be tight and tense, and oh-so-close.