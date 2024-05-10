Premier League MD37 Score Predictions: Ten correct score tips up to 55/1

Man City to go top for 24 hours at least

Gunners can reclaim top spot with win over sorry United

Villa price looks to good to be true to beat Liverpool

10 Correct Score Tips from 15/2 8.50 to 55/1 56.00

Match Odds: Fulham 12/113.00, Draw 6/17.00, Man City 2/91.22

Manchester City didn't have to get out of second gear in order to beat Wolves last weekend and I can honestly see that being the case for the remainder of their games. They have no injuries or suspensions to worry about, they are getting plenty of breaks between games, and it just looks like a stroll to their fourth consecutive title to me.

Recommended Bet Back the 1-3 Correct Score SBK 8/1

Match Odds: Bournemouth 19/201.95, Draw 29/10, Brentford 5/23.50

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola was shortlisted to be the Premier League Manager of the Season on Friday and it's fully deserved, he's done a wonderful job on the south coast since taking over from Gary O'Neil.

The Cherries can still record a top 10 finish this term and I think that will spur them on to victory here against a Brentford side that have absolutely nothing to play for, they won't finish higher than 15th, they won't be relegated.

Recommended Bet Back the 2-1 Correct Score SBK 15/2

Match Odds: Everton 2/51.40, Draw 4/15.00, Sheff United 13/27.50

As I've said a few times in previous weeks it's best to keep your stakes to a minimum in these dead rubber games as, let's be honest, we don't have a clue which players are mentally 100% up for the game and which ones have their minds on getting to the airport in plenty of time for their summer holidays.

But a few quid on a correct score bet keeps these types of matches fun if you fancy a wager, and all we have to go on, knowing that it's a complete dead rubber game, is recent form. And on recent form, it's hard to go for anything other than a routine Everton win.

Recommended Bet Back the 3-0 Correct Score SBK 9/1

Match Odds: Newcastle 3/51.60, Draw 18/5, Brighton 4/15.00

Newcastle are still right in the hunt to qualify for the Europa League courtesy of a top six finish, but they'll need to be on their game to beat a Brighton side who last week showed that even when you have nothing to play for, can still perform to high levels.

I'm not sure the Seagulls will be able to back-up that win over Villa at St James' Park however given how strong the Magpies are on home soil, and I can see Eddie Howe's men winning this quite comfortably.

Recommended Bet Back the 3-0 Correct Score SBK 13/1

Match Odds: Tottenham 13/82.63, Draw 5/23.50, Burnley 13/82.63

Tottenhan have lost four games on the spin, but they've all been against decent opposition. However, it's the amount of goals that they're conceding that is the real worry, and their hopes of finishing in the top four are now all but gone.

Still, while there's hope you have to fancy Spurs to brush aside a Burnley team that were thrashed on home soil last week, meaning they're almost certainly going to be playing Championship football next season.

Recommended Bet Back the 2-0 Correct Score SBK 10/1

Match Odds: West Ham 17/20, Draw 10/34.33, Luton 13/53.60

West Ham's form has fallen off a cliff since they lost in the Europa League. They're going to finish mid table regardless how results go in the last few weeks of the season, so with qualification for European football next season all but gone, and David Moyes announcing he will be leaving the club, don't be surprised if the Hammers underperform here.

This is Luton's last chance of keeping their survival hopes alive, they simply have to win, so I think we're all set for a crazy game that will produce lots of goals. With that in mind, let's also go for a crazy scoreline that rewards at big odds.

Recommended Bet Back the 2-4 Correct Score SBK 55/1

Match Odds: Wolves 9/52.80, Draw 5/23.50, Crystal Palace 29/202.45

A couple of weeks ago Wolves would have been strong favourites to win this game, but their form has dipped of late while Palace have been one of the most in-form teams in the Premier League.

But the reality is that this is another complete dead rubber game that is almost impossible to predict. Palace have been scoring plenty of late so we might be in for an entertaining affair.

Recommended Bet Back the 2-2 Correct Score SBK 10/1

Match Odds: Nottm Forest 13/53.60, Draw 29/10, Chelsea 19/201.95

Unlike some other games this weekend this is far from a dead rubber, with Forest needing a win to secure their Premier League survival and Chelsea now bang in the hunt to finish in the top six and qualify for Europe next season.

The best of Chelsea's recent good form however has come at Stamford Bridge, so I dare say Forest will fancy their chances here. I certainly do.

It's another game that can go either way, but I just fancy the home team will do enough to render the relegation battle done and dusted ahead of the final weekend of the season.

Recommended Bet Back the 2-1 Correct Score SBK 11/1

Match Odds: Man United 6/17.00, Draw 9/25.50, Arsenal 4/111.36

Manchester United are a mess right now. They have a plethora of injuries to deal with, but the players that do turn out just don't look interested. They were shambolic at Crystal Palace on Monday night and if they have the same attitude here then it will be another heavy, painful, defeat.

The only glimmer of hope for United fans is that most of their best results this season have been in the big games, though my head says will they really be up to beating Arsenal, a result that will go a long way to handing Man City the title?

I say no, and to be honest, I wouldn't back this United team, under Erik ten Hag, to beat the Dog n Duck currently.

Recommended Bet Back the 0-3 Correct Score SBK 10/1

Match Odds: Aston Villa 16/54.20, Draw 10/34.33, Liverpool 4/61.67

I genuinely don't get the Match Odds prices here. How on earth are Liverpool odds-on to win away from home to a top four side?

Not ony that, but by the time this game kicks off Liverpool will have absolutely nothing to play for while Villa will need to get a result to help them confirm their top four finishing position. I'm previewing this game in more detail on Sunday, and I think you know already what I'll be tipping!

It's just impossible not to side with Villa at these odds, and that also means we'll be getting a decent price in the Correct Score market. I genuinely had to look twice to see Villa priced so big to win 2-0, so I'll put it up as my selection

Recommended Bet Back the 2-0 Correct Score SBK 25/1

