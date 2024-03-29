Premier League MD30 Score Predictions: Ten correct score tips up to 14/1

Liverpool to go top with a win over Brighton

City can end Arsenal's impressive league form

Match Odds: Newcastle 4/51.80, Draw 3/14.00, West Ham 29/10

Newcastle continue to suffer with a long injury list but they're generally strong at St James' Park, winning eight and drawing two of their last 12 home league games. The Hammers have lost three of their last four on the road and although I can see this game being quite close, I can see the Magpies pinching it by a single goal.

Match Odds: Bournemouth 11/102.11, Draw 5/23.50, Everton 23/103.30

The Cherries have recovered from a poor spell, taking seven points from the last nine available, and I fancy they'll have a little too much for an Everton side that are on a dreadful run of no league wins from their last 11 games (D6, L5).

Match Odds: Chelsea 1/41.25, Draw 9/25.50, Burnley 17/29.50

It's like putting your hand into a lucky dip with Chelsea, you just don't know what you're going to get from them. But surely, even if the Blues aren't at their best on Saturday afternoon, they will have too much for a Burnley side sitting 19th in the table having won just four league games all season.

Match Odds: Nottm Forest 6/52.20, Draw 9/43.25, Crystal Palace 12/53.40

This is a massive game for Forest following their four-point deduction. They're now in the relegation zone and they can potentially drag Palace into the fight for survival with a win over the Eagles on Saturday. I'm just not convinced they'll achieve it though, so I'll side with an entertaining score draw.

Match Odds: Sheff United 7/24.50, Draw 3/14.00, Fulham 7/101.70

Rock bottom Sheffield United have conceded a staggering 21 goals in their last four home games, so although they've performed okay on the road recently, they must have a real fear of playing in front of their own fans given some of the defeats they've suffered at Bramall Lane this season. Fulham have won four of their last six, and although I don't think they'll thrash the Blades, I do fancy them to claim all three points.

Match Odds: Tottenham 1/51.20, Draw 6/17.00, Luton 10/111.00

Tottenham produced a shocker at Fulham two weeks ago but back on home soil I can see them handing out a heavy defeat to Luton. The Hatters started 2024 by going six games unbeaten in all competitions, but they're now on a run of nine games without a win where they've averaged just over three goals conceded per game.

Match Odds: Aston Villa 8/131.61, Draw 10/34.33, Wolves 18/5

What's happened to Villa's home form? From memory, I think they were something like 15 wins on the spin a Villa Park at one point this season (a run that began last term) but they've now lost three of their last four in front of their own fans. Wolves have been the surprise team of the season for me, they've been magnificent, and I can see them taking a point from this fascinating Midlands derby.

Match Odds: Brentford 2/13.00, Draw 27/103.70, Man United 23/20

Brentford are on a very poor run of form (one point taken from the last 24 available) and are starting to look over their shoulders as the teams below them slowly reel them in. But I've never been convinced by Manchester United at any time this season. I fully admit they can be good enough to win easily if at their best, but I just can't trust them. I'll go for a home win.

Match Odds: Liverpool 1/31.33, Draw 9/25.50, Brighton 6/17.00

Liverpool have a poor recent record against Brighton but I don't see the Seagulls causing the Reds any huge problems at Anfield on Sunday. Players are starting to return from injury for Liverpool and I fancy them to push Man City all the way in the title race. They do concede quite regularly however, so I'll go for Brighton getting on the scoresheet in an away defeat.

Match Odds: Man City 20/231.87, Draw 27/103.70, Arsenal 29/10

A huge clash in the title race, and one in which I think the Citizens will be content on winning without much drama. They might not be at full strength following a few injury setbacks during the international break but City' record at the Etihad is so good that I just don't see them losing here. Arsenal are in great league form, and they're scoring goals for fun, but I fancy that will come to an end on Sunday afternoon.

