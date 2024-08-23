Premier League MD2: Jimmy The Punts' Sunday best bets featuring a 15/4 bet

Goals expected on the South Coast

Wandering towards a Blue Sunday

All Buzz no sting at Anfield

Claim your completely free Acca or Bet Builder here

Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Listen here!

Bournemouth vs Newcastle

Sunday 14:00, Sky Sports Premier League

Goals are expected at the Vitality where Bournemouth host Newcastle. Overs is 1.618/13 on the Exchange and both teams to score is 1.548/15, so a 64.9% chance of goals according to the latter.

Against sides that finished above them last season, the Cherries only kept six clean sheets in 22 games (27.3%) and shipped a total of 42 goals (3.80 per game).

It is why I think it is worth dipping into the goalscorer market where Alexander Isak is priced at 2.56/4 to find the net anytime.

The big Swede has netted 31 goals in 52 Premier League appearances. Last season's tally of 21 translates to a goals per 90 average of 0.84 and based on that alone anything close to even money is worth taking, obviously there are other factors at stake but let's not get bogged down with those...

Recommended Bet Back Alexander Isak to score anytime EXC 2.5

Wolves vs Chelsea

Sunday 14:00

In seven home games against the top seven Wolves only lost twice last season, Liverpool beat them 3-1 and Arsenal won 2-0. Other than that, Gary O'Neil's side chopped it up against the division's very best sides. Manchester City, Tottenham and Sunday's opponents Chelsea were all beaten and the spoils were shared when Newcastle and Aston Villa were in town.

The Wanderers actually completed the double over Chelsea, scoring six in the process so at 4.94/1 on the Exchange, I can't resist siding with the hosts on Sunday.

Not a lot can be made of either side's opening games. Wolves lost 2-0 at the Emirates and the Blues lost by the same scoreline against Manchester City. It is turning into a bit of a circus of the pitch at Stamford Bridge though.

Raheem Sterling became the latest player to be shunned by Enzo Maresca, joining Ben Chillwell and Trevoh Chalobah in the bomb squad as the Blues boss looks to distance himself from his club's scattergun transfer policy.

Maresca said this week that he is only working with a squad of 21, the other 20 or so players are training elsewhere. Yikes.

The Blues were in Europa Conference qualifying action on Thursday beating Servette 2-0 but it was not exactly routine.

Barring some wasteful finishing, the Swiss sides could have drawn the game but the worst thing about the clash at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea fans would have been seeing starman Cole Palmer walking down the tunnel with a grimace on his face clutching the back of his thigh.

I certainly wouldn't want to be getting a Palmer-less Chelsea onside at the Molineux.

Recommended Bet Back Wolves to beat Chelsea EXC 4.7

Liverpool vs Brentford

Sunday 16:30, Sky Sports Premier League

These sides enjoyed some ding-dong affairs not too long ago.

Six goals were split equally in the first Premier League meeting, Liverpool put three past Brentford at Anfield and then Bee's returned the favour the next time the sides met.

Thomas Franks side have not beaten the Reds since, who put seven past them last term, which goes a little way to explaining the Reds odds on price of 1.271/4.

Arne Slot passed his first test with flying colours; a trip to Premier League new-boys Ipswich.

Portman Road hadn't hosted a top flight fixture for 22 years, so was predictably tumultuous on Saturday afternoon.

Slot had to navigate a plucky first half display before unleashing an onslaught in the second half to put the game to bed. After the interval, Liverpool had:

66% possession

15 shots

5 shots on target

6 'big chances'

2.56 xG

There is certainly a case to be made that the scoreline flattered Ipswich.

The Reds did have some issues in defence with Jarell Quansah hooked at half time for Ibrahima Konate. Despite this, the Reds only shipped 0.45 xGA and two shots on target.

It is hard to see Brentford causing them too many issues which is why siding with the hosts to win to nil appeals here.