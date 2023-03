Top two to win comfortably this weekend

Spurs and United have perfect games to bounce back

Likely defeats for most of relegation candidates

Newcastle to resume winning ways

Bournemouth v Liverpool Scoreline Prediction 0-2

Bournemouth nearly pulled off the shock of the season, one of the biggest shocks of any season in fact, when they were two goals up away at Arsenal last week. It was perhaps inevitable that they couldn't hold on to their lead, but to concede in the 98th minute and lose was a massive blow to their survival chances.

I'm struggling to envisage the Cherries raising their game to last week's level again this Saturday when they host a Liverpool team that beat Manchester United 7-0 last week. The Reds have been very poor on the road of late, but on the back of that 7-0 win, and the knowledge of beating Bournemouth 9-0 earlier in the season, I'm expecting a routine win for Jurgen Klopp's men.

Back the 0-2 @ 6/1

Everton v Brentford Scoreline Prediction 1-2

Everton have had two 1-0 home wins since Sean Dyche took over, but they haven't had the uplift in form that I expected. They've lost twice on the road under his management, lost at home to Aston Villa the last time they played at Goodison Park, and twice gave up a lead at Nottingham Forest last week.

Brentford are 12 games unbeaten in the Premier League, a quite astonishing run for a team many - including myself - predicted would suffer from 'second season syndrome'. But the Bees have been magnificent thanks in large to a consistent team selection and huge togetherness in the squad. I fancy they'll be too good for the Toffees.

Back the 1-2 @ 9/1

Leeds v Brighton Scoreline Prediction 0-2

Leeds scored two in their first game after Jesse Marsch was sacked, but since then they've scored just a single goal in five games, losing four of those matches to nil. They did win their last game at Elland Road - under new boss Javi Gracia - but Brighton will pose far more of a threat than Southampton did that day.

The Seagulls have been magnificent this season, especially since Roberto De Zerbi took over, and they rank as one of the top teams in the Premier League for possession and passing.

They've scored plenty of goals since Christmas; five a Middlesbrough, four at Everton, three at Southampton, and just last week they put four past West Ham. It'll take a brave man to predict anything other than an away win here. I'm not one of them.

Back the 0-2 @ 9/1

Leicester v Chelsea Scoreline Prediction 1-2

Chelsea, and more importantly, Graham Potter, have enjoyed a great week, registering a much-needed Premier League win before overturning a one goal deficit against Dortmund in the Champions League in midweek.

To be fair, the Blues have been threatening to win for a while now, regularly creating some excellent chances in games without being clinical enough to put teams to bed. I have a feeling their good week will end with another win, though given Leicester are the opponents we have to go for goals at both ends.

Back the 1-2 @ 7/1

Tottenham v Nottingham Forest Scoreline Prediction 2-0

Another horrible week for Tottenham can end on a high note, thanks in large to the Premier League's worst away team being their next opponents.

Spurs haven't conceded at home for four games, and that's against teams like Man City, Chelsea and Milan, so toothless Forest should present little problems. Steve Cooper's men have scored just three goals on their travels all season, and they have a -26 goal difference away from home.

Back the 2-0 @ 11/2

Crystal Palace v Manchester City Scoreline Prediction 1-3

We correctly predicted that Man City would finally win without conceding last week but I have a feeling that they'll slip back into their usual pattern of conceding when they travel to Crystal Palace.

I think that City will be far too good for an Eagles side in poor form, but with a big Champions League game up next for Pep Guardiola's men I can see the boss tinkering as the game goes on, and perhaps a lack of concentration will see them allow the hosts to score a consolation.

Back the 1-3 @ 10/1

Fulham v Arsenal Scoreline Prediction 1-3

Arsenal got away with one last week but I fancy they'll be too good for Fulham this weekend, who will be very vulnerable defensively without the excellent, but suspended, Joao Palhinha protecting their backline.

Back the 1-3 @ 11/1

Manchester United v Southampton Scoreline Prediction 3-0

Wow. I don't think anyone saw a 7-0 drubbing coming at Anfield last week for Manchester United. However, I did say that if one or two of Rashford, Fernandes or Casemiro had a bad day then so too would United. As it turned out all three had an off day and the Red Devils were thrashed.

Erik Ten Hag's men bounced back well in midweek, winning easily themselves in the Europa League thanks to excellent performances from... you guessed it, Rashford, Fernandes and Casemiro. They should have little problem getting back to winning ways in the league against a poor Southampton side.

Back the 3-0 @ 8/1

West Ham v Aston Villa Scoreline Prediction 2-0

Back-to-back 4-0 scorelines in the Premier League - one in their favour, one against - tells you everything you need to know about West Ham right now. They're struggling for consistency but at least they go into this game on the back of a good away win in Europe on Thursday, and that might just give them the confidence to edge this one.

Back the 2-0 @ 9/1

Newcastle v Wolves Scoreline Prediction 1-0

There aren't any 'big six' clashes this weekend but it's hard to get excited about Sky picking Newcastle v Wolves as their Super Sunday game.

The Magpies have been derailed by their League Cup run, going five league games without a win. And to make matters worse, they also lost the cup final! They've scored just three goals in their last eight Premier League games but there were signs at Man City last weekend that they are starting to find their feet again.

Wolves have been a bit in and out of late but they're comfortably moving away from the drop zone, though with just two goals scored themselves in their last four games I'm not expectig a thriller at St James' Park on Sunday.

Back the 1-0 @ 5/1