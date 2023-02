Crucial wins likely for struggling Leeds and West Ham

Leicester and Arsenal to be involved in 18/1 thriller

No clean sheets but Man City and Liverpool can both win

Super Sunday game could be a dull affair

Fulham v Wolves Scoreline Prediction 1-2

Fulham have won three on the spin in all competitions but they certainly rode their luck last week at Brighton before executing the perfect smash and grab victory.

I'm not convinced the Cottagers are in great form though, and while Wolves suffered a shock defeat to Bournemouth last week, I just feel that they've been playing the better of the two teams of late, and I wouldn't be surprised if they pinched the points on Friday night.

Back the 1-2 @ 10/1

Everton v Aston Villa Scoreline Prediction 1-0

It's two wins from two at Goodison Park for Everton under new boss Sean Dyche, and not surprisingly both were achieved by keeping a clean sheet. There was a period when around 80-90% of Burnley's victories under Dyche were achieved by winning to nil and I can see something similar happening at Everton under his guidance.

Villa will arrive in poor form having lost their last three and conceding a whopping 11 goals in the process. I can see Unai Emery setting his team up not to concede, concentrating more on defence than attack, and if that's the case then expect another dogfight that Dyche's men might just win without conceding.

Back the 1-0 @ 13/2

Leeds v Southampton Scoreline Prediction 2-0

The 'new manager bounce' will be put to the test here for a game that Leeds simply cannot afford to lose. They've played quite well in spells without getting their rewards of late, but a home game against the team rock bottom of the table, with new boss Javi Gracia in charge, will surely elicit an improved performance in front of goal and a much-needed three points.

Back the 2-0 @ 8/1

Leicester v Arsenal Scoreline Prediction 2-3

How Leicester didn't score at Old Trafford last Sunday I'll never know - they had chances galore and not surprisingly the game was the highest this season for number of shots in a game - 45 in total, 19 for the Foxes.

Games involving Leicester continue to be end-to-end high-scoring affairs, with 14 goals in their last three matches and nine in their last two at the King Power Stadium.

League leaders Arsenal will be licking their lips then at the prospect of getting among the goals, but having gone six games without keeping a clean sheet themselves we should expect another highly-entertaining encounter.

Back the 2-3 @ 18/1

West Ham v Nottm Forest Scoreline Prediction 2-0

With so many teams separated by just a handful of points at the bottom end of the table, it's inevitable that we're going to get one or two relegation six-pointers each week.

Forest have been excellent of late at the City Ground, but they haven't been quite as good on the road, and a win for the Hammers here will drag their opponents firmly back into the relegation mix.

I really do feel West Ham are playing okay, they're just struggling to convert some of the clear chances that they're creating. But with injury-hit Forest their opponents this weekend it presents David Moyes' men with a great chance to claim a vital three points.

Back the 2-0 @ 13/2

Bournemouth v Man City Scoreline Prediction 1-4

I'll keep this simple. I expect Man City to beat Bournemouth easily. If they perform like they did at Nottm Forest last week, and are just slightly more clinical in front of goal, then they'll score three or four, if not more.

The problem for City is that they're struggling to prevent the opposition from scoring. They've gone five games in all competitions without keeping a clean sheet, and they've kept just once clean sheet on the road since October.

Back the 1-4 @ 14/1

Crystal Palace v Liverpool Scoreline Prediction 1-3

A few weeks ago Jurgen Klopp said something had to change - when referring to his defence - immediately. They then won two games without conceding. But if truth be told they were extremely lucky to not concede at least a few against 10-man Newcastle last week, and then in midweek they were torn apart by Real Madrid when conceding five at Anfield.

It's just impossible to have any confidence in Liverpool's defence currently so don't be surprised if they concede at Selhurst Park on Saturday evening. But with the Eagles being pretty toothless right now I don't see anything other than a Liverpool win, especially given the likes of Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez have performed much better of late.

Back the 1-3 @ 12/1

Tottenham v Chelsea Scoreline Prediction 0-0

There's been a 0 in the scoreline to one of the teams in nine of Tottenham's last 11 games, so don't be surprised if they either fail to score, or don't concede when they host Chelsea on Sunday.

The Blues have failed to score in six of their last nine games, they've scored just once in their last five games, and during that time they've had two goalless draws.

The recent trends suggest this really will be a low-scoring affair, and I expect the points to be shared in another goalless draw on Sunday.

Back the 0-0 @ 8/1

