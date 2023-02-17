</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-md-23-score-predictions-10-bets-from-11-2-to-13-1-160223-200.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-md-23-score-predictions-10-bets-from-11-2-to-13-1-160223-200.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; Premier League MD 23 Score Predictions: 10 Correct Score bets ranging from 11/2 to 13/1
Mike Norman
17 February 2023
3:00 min read "datePublished": "2023-02-17T10:20:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-02-17T11:29:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/bruno-manutd-1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "A correct score bet is a popular way of trying to make a nice profit for small stakes on football, and by no means easy to predict they're certainly worth a try. Mike Norman has a stab at this weekend's 10 Premier League games... Arsenal to drop more points Chelsea to finally get a few goals Toffees can win huge six-pointer Magpies set for another stalemate Expect more goals featuring Leicester Aston Villa v Arsenal Scoreline Prediction 1-1 Aston Villa were well beaten at the Etihad last week which wasn't entirely a surprise, but what perhaps is a bit surprising is Arsenal's current run of four games without a win (three in the leage and one in the FA Cup). True, two defeats to Man City in that spell isn't a huge shock, but a defeat to Everton and a home draw with Brentford - albeit one that probably should have been a win - doesn't make for great reading and it will be interesting to see how the Gunners react. I can see the points being shared here. Back the 1-1 @ 11/2 Brentford v Crystal Palace Scoreline Prediction 3-1 It's scarcely believable that Brentford haven't lost a Premier League game since 23 October. True, the World Cup break makes that stat sound better than it actually is but it's still 10 games since the Bees last tasted a league defeat. As I said last week, Palace perform well but don't take the points they deserve sometimes, and it's now a worrying run of seven games without a win for the Eagles following last Saturday's 1-1 draw with Brighton. This should be a comfortable home win on current form. Back the 3-1 @ 13/1 Brighton v Fulham Scoreline Prediction 2-0 Brighton will be disappointed to only have drawn last week's game at Crystal Palace but it's still seven games without defeat (W5, D2) for the Seagulls in all competitons. Fulham ended their winless and goalless run with a 2-0 victory over Forest last week but I fancy they'll be on the wrong end of the same scoreline this week. Back the 2-0 @ 7/1 Chelsea v Southampton Scoreline Prediction 3-0 Chelsea are really sturggling in front of goal (just three scored in their last eight games) but you sense that this is a great opportunity to put that right, especially given the amount of chances they've created in recent weeks. It will be no surprise to anyone who read my words last week that Nathan Jones was sacked following a home defeat to Wolves and the only hope for Saints fans this week is that they play better now that he is gone. I can't see it myself. Back the 3-0 @ 15/2 Everton v Leeds Scoreline Prediction 1-0 Everton didn't really turn up in the Merseyside derby, which is a big surprise, and I'm sure Sean Dyche will have gone to town on his players. That could be bad news for Leeds who are still searching for a new manager. This is probably the game of the weekend in terms of relevance, it's a massive game at the foot of the table, and I wouldn't be surprised one bit if a single goal decided the outcome. It could go either way, but we have to make a prediction one way or another and if pushed, I'd go for the home win. Back the 1-0 @ 7/1 Nottm Forest v Man City Scoreline Prediction 0-3 Man City thrashed Forest at the Etihad earlier in the season, and the bad news for Steve Cooper's men is that in the last week the Citizens have looked very close to being back to their best, with convincing victories over Aston Villa and Arsenal, scoring six goals in the process. Forest's unbeaten run came to an end last week when they lost 2-0 at Fulham, losing two central defenders within the space of a few seconds! They can ill-afford to host the Premier League champions with a weakened backline and I fear a heavy defeat is on the cards. Back the 0-3 @ 13/2 Wolves v Bournemouth Scoreline Prediction 2-0 It's fair to say that the appointment of Julen Lopetegui has so far been a successful one. Wolves are upwardly mobile under their new boss with three wins in their last four Premier League games, easily beating Liverpool the last time they were a Molineux. I expect Wolves' good run to continue when they host struggling Bournemouth on Saturday. The Cherries have fallen into the relegation zone after taking just two points from the last 21 available, and away from home they've failed to score a single goal in any competition for over three months! Back the 2-0 @ 6/1 Newcastle v Liverpool Scoreline Prediction 0-0 It's amazing how one game can change the way you think about a team. Last week I couldn't have been more downbeat about Liverpool, but after their peformance against Everton, and the fact that they are starting to get some of their star players back to full fitness, it's a lot easier to be positive about the Reds. That said, their away form of late has been dreadful. They've lost three on the spin away from home in the league, conceding nine goals in the process to teams not considered as good as Newcastle. So I'm finding this game very tough to call as the Magpies haven't exactly been winning for fun of late either. In fact they've won just one of their last six in the league, drawing the other five with three of those finishing 0-0 and two of them ending 1-1. With Newcastle defensively sound and tough to beat, and Liverpool struggling for goals on the road, let's play the goalless draw. Back the 0-0 @ 10/1 Manchester United v Leicester Scoreline Prediction 3-1 Scorelines this season of 2-2, 4-2, 5-2, 6-2, 4-0, 0-4, 2-4 and last week's 4-1 win over Tottenham tell you everything you need to know about Leicester. They can score for fun, concede for fun, and no scoreline is off the menu in games featuring the Foxes. I wouldn't be surprised one bit if this was another barmy scoreline given that Man United are in such good form, are scoring plenty, and have both scored and conceded in quite a lot of recent games at Old Trafford. I can see Leicester scoring, and I can see United scoring a few and winning the game, so I'll back the 3-1. But don't be surprised if this is another very high-scoring game involving the Foxes. Back the 3-1 @ 10/1 Tottenham v West Ham Scoreline Prediction 2-0 Tottenham had a shocker last week when losing heavily to Leicester but they performed much better in their midweek loss in Milan, and I can see them bouncing back here against a Hammers team who are steadily improving but remain without an away league win since August! Back the 2-0 @ 15/2 Read more Premier League tipping columns here ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/bruno-manutd-1280.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Mike Norman" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/bruno-manutd-1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/bruno-manutd-1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/bruno-manutd-1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/bruno-manutd-1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Bruno Fernandes of Man Utd"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Will Bruno and his teammates be among the goals against Leicester on Sunday?</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/tottenham-v-west-ham/32084588" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"English Premier League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/football\/english-premier-league\/tottenham-v-west-ham\/32084588","entry_title":"Premier League MD 23 Score Predictions: 10 Correct Score bets ranging from 11\/2 to 13\/1"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/tottenham-v-west-ham/32084588">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Premier%20League%20MD%2023%20Score%20Predictions%3A%20%2010%20Correct%20Score%20bets%20ranging%20from%2011%2F2%20to%2013%2F1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-md-23-score-predictions-10-bets-from-11-2-to-13-1-160223-200.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-md-23-score-predictions-10-bets-from-11-2-to-13-1-160223-200.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-md-23-score-predictions-10-bets-from-11-2-to-13-1-160223-200.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-md-23-score-predictions-10-bets-from-11-2-to-13-1-160223-200.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-md-23-score-predictions-10-bets-from-11-2-to-13-1-160223-200.html&text=Premier%20League%20MD%2023%20Score%20Predictions%3A%20%2010%20Correct%20Score%20bets%20ranging%20from%2011%2F2%20to%2013%2F1" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>A correct score bet is a popular way of trying to make a nice profit for small stakes on football, and by no means easy to predict they're certainly worth a try. Mike Norman has a stab at this weekend's 10 Premier League games...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Arsenal to drop more points</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Chelsea to finally get a few goals</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Toffees can win huge six-pointer</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Magpies set for another stalemate</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Expect more goals featuring Leicester</h3> </li> <hr><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Aston Villa v Arsenal</h3> <h4>Scoreline Prediction 1-1</h4> </div><p>Aston Villa were well beaten at the Etihad last week which wasn't entirely a surprise, but what perhaps is a bit surprising is <strong>Arsenal's current run of four games without a win</strong> (three in the leage and one in the FA Cup).</p><p>True, two defeats to Man City in that spell isn't a huge shock, but a defeat to Everton and a home draw with Brentford - albeit one that probably should have been a win - doesn't make for great reading and <strong>it will be interesting to see how the Gunners react</strong>. I can see the points being shared here.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/aston-villa-v-arsenal/32084578">Back the 1-1 @ 11/2</a></p><hr><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Brentford v Crystal Palace</h3> <h4>Scoreline Prediction 3-1<span style="background-color: #fbfbfb;"></span></h4> </div><p>It's scarcely believable that Brentford haven't lost a Premier League game since 23 October. True, the World Cup break makes that stat sound better than it actually is but it's still <strong>10 games since the Bees last tasted a league defeat</strong>.</p><p>As I said last week, Palace perform well but don't take the points they deserve sometimes, and it's now a worrying run of <strong>seven games without a win</strong> for the Eagles following last Saturday's 1-1 draw with Brighton. This should be a comfortable home win on current form.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/brentford-v-crystal-palace/32084581">Back the 3-1 @ 13/1</a></p><hr><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Brighton v Fulham</h3> <h4>Scoreline Prediction 2-0</h4> </div><p>Brighton will be disappointed to only have drawn last week's game at Crystal Palace but it's still <strong>seven games without defeat</strong> (W5, D2) for the Seagulls in all competitons. Fulham ended their winless and goalless run with a 2-0 victory over Forest last week but I fancy they'll be on the wrong end of the same scoreline this week.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/brighton-v-fulham/32084580">Back the 2-0 @ 7/1</a></p><hr><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Chelsea v Southampton</h3> <h4>Scoreline Prediction 3-0<span style="background-color: #fbfbfb;"></span></h4> </div><p>Chelsea are really sturggling in front of goal (just three scored in their last eight games) but you sense that this is <strong>a great opportunity to put that right</strong>, especially given the amount of chances they've created in recent weeks.</p><p><img alt="graham-potter-chelsea.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/graham-potter-chelsea.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>It will be no surprise to anyone who read my words last week that <strong>Nathan Jones</strong> was sacked following a home defeat to Wolves and the only hope for Saints fans this week is that they play better now that he is gone. I can't see it myself.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/chelsea-v-southampton/32084579">Back the 3-0 @ 15/2</a></p><hr><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Everton v Leeds</h3> <h4>Scoreline Prediction 1-0</h4> </div><p>Everton didn't really turn up in the Merseyside derby, which is a big surprise, and I'm sure <strong>Sean Dyche</strong> will have gone to town on his players. That could be bad news for Leeds who are still searching for a new manager.</p><p>This is probably the <strong>game of the weekend</strong> in terms of relevance, it's a massive game at the foot of the table, and I wouldn't be surprised one bit if <strong>a single goal decided the outcome</strong>. It could go either way, but we have to make a prediction one way or another and if pushed, I'd go for the home win.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/everton-v-leeds/32084577">Back the 1-0 @ 7/1</a></p><hr><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Nottm Forest v Man City</h3> <h4>Scoreline Prediction 0-3<span style="background-color: #fbfbfb;"></span></h4> </div><p>Man City thrashed Forest at the Etihad earlier in the season, and the bad news for Steve Cooper's men is that in the last week the Citizens have <strong>looked very close to being back to their best</strong>, with convincing victories over Aston Villa and Arsenal, scoring six goals in the process.</p><p>Forest's unbeaten run came to an end last week when they lost 2-0 at Fulham, losing two central defenders within the space of a few seconds! They can ill-afford to host the Premier League champions <strong>with a weakened backline</strong> and I fear a heavy defeat is on the cards.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/nottm-forest-v-man-city/32084587">Back the 0-3 @ 13/2</a></p><hr><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Wolves v Bournemouth</h3> <h4>Scoreline Prediction 2-0<span style="background-color: #fbfbfb;"></span></h4> </div><p>It's fair to say that the appointment of <strong>Julen Lopetegui</strong> has so far been a successful one. Wolves are upwardly mobile under their new boss with <strong>three wins</strong> in their last four Premier League games, easily beating Liverpool the last time they were a Molineux.</p><p><img alt="Lopetegui150221.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Lopetegui150221.600x338.jpg" width="956" height="538" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>I expect Wolves' good run to continue when they host struggling Bournemouth on Saturday. The Cherries have <strong>fallen into the relegation zone</strong> after taking just two points from the last 21 available, and away from home they've <strong>failed to score a single goal</strong> in any competition for over three months!</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/wolves-v-bournemouth/32084639">Back the 2-0 @ 6/1</a></p><hr><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Newcastle v Liverpool</h3> <h4>Scoreline Prediction 0-0</h4> </div><p>It's amazing how one game can change the way you think about a team. Last week I couldn't have been more downbeat about Liverpool, but after their peformance against Everton, and the fact that they are <strong>starting to get some of their star players back to full fitness</strong>, it's a lot easier to be positive about the Reds.</p><p>That said, their away form of late has been dreadful. They've lost three on the spin away from home in the league, <strong>conceding nine goals in the process</strong> to teams not considered as good as Newcastle.</p><p>So I'm finding this game very tough to call as the Magpies haven't exactly been winning for fun of late either. In fact they've <strong>won just one of their last six</strong> in the league, drawing the other five with three of those finishing <strong>0-0</strong> and two of them ending <strong>1-1</strong>.</p><p>With Newcastle defensively sound and tough to beat, and Liverpool struggling for goals on the road, let's play the goalless draw.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/newcastle-v-liverpool/32084584">Back the 0-0 @ 10/1</a></p><hr><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Manchester United v Leicester</h3> <h4>Scoreline Prediction 3-1</h4> </div><p>Scorelines this season of 2-2, 4-2, 5-2, 6-2, 4-0, 0-4, 2-4 and last week's 4-1 win over Tottenham tell you everything you need to know about Leicester. They can <strong>score for fun</strong>, <strong>concede for fun</strong>, and no scoreline is off the menu in games featuring the Foxes.</p><p>I wouldn't be surprised one bit if this was another barmy scoreline given that Man United are in such good form, are <strong>scoring plenty</strong>, and have both scored and conceded in quite a lot of recent games at <strong>Old Trafford</strong>.</p><p><img alt="James Maddison Leicester 956.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/James%20Maddison%20Leicester%20956.600x338.jpg" width="956" height="538" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>I can see Leicester scoring, and I can see <strong>United scoring a few and winning the game</strong>, so I'll back the 3-1. But don't be surprised if this is another very high-scoring game involving the Foxes.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/man-utd-v-leicester/32084583">Back the 3-1 @ 10/1</a></p><hr><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Tottenham v West Ham</h3> <h4>Scoreline Prediction 2-0</h4> </div><p>Tottenham had a shocker last week when losing heavily to Leicester but they <strong>performed much better</strong> in their midweek loss in Milan, and I can see them bouncing back here against a Hammers team who are steadily improving but remain <strong>without an away league win since August</strong>!</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/tottenham-v-west-ham/32084588">Back the 2-0 @ 15/2</a></p><hr><blockquote> <p>Read more Premier League tipping columns <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">here</a></strong></p> </blockquote><hr></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <p>You can earn a £5 free bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on Newcastle v Liverpool this weekend. Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders

You can earn a £5 free bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on Newcastle v Liverpool this weekend. You must opt-in. T&Cs apply. window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6721517 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6721517={pID:"6721517",width:"300",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6721517:window.ftClick_6721517,ftExpTrack_6721517:window.ftExpTrack_6721517,ft300x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6721517PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6721517); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6721517PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6721517"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6721517;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairFootballFlipbookBAU300x600/?"+ft6721517PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6721517.GTimeout);ft6721517PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> <div Newcastle v Liverpool: Back Salah to score at St James' Park
Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin has fresh 28/1 and 16/1 plays for Betfair Ascot Chase day
Aston Villa v Arsenal: Gunners price holds plenty of appeal
Premier League Opta Stats MD23: 10 bets to back from 11/5 to a 10/1 Bet Builder
Tottenham v West Ham: Count on Kane to seal derby win 