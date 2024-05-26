Premier League Manager Markets: McKenna new favourite to be next United manager

McKenna prominent in all three markets but favourite to join United

Former Brighton boss De Zerbi supported to move to Stamford Bridge

Graham Potter backed to make a sensational return to the Amex

McKenna fav to join Man United with Ten Hag future unclear

Kieran McKenna has moved to the top of the Next Permanent Manchester United Manager market, though it is unclear whether the newly-crowned FA Cup winners will dispense with the services of current boss Erik ten Hag.

McKenna is the 5/42.25 favourite to replace Ten Hag should United opt for a change.

On Friday it was widely reported that the 54-year-old Dutchman would be sacked by United regardless of the outcome of the FA Cup final against Manchester City. But United's 2-1 victory thanks to arguably their best performance of the season may force new part-owners Ineos into a u-turn.

Mauricio Pochettino, who left Chelsea last weekend, has drifted to 2/13.00 second favourite to be the next United manager, ahead of Thomas Tuchel at 5/16.00.

Next Permanent Manchester United Manager:

- Kieran McKenna 5/42.25

- Mauricio Pochettino 2/13.00

- Thomas Tuchel 5/16.00

- BAR 11/112.00

Support for De Zerbi to join Chelsea

McKenna was the early favourite to become the Next Permanent Chelsea Manager following Pochettino's departure, but the possibility of the Ipswich boss switching Portman Road for Stamford Bridge appears to have decreased in recent days with the 38-year-old Northern Irishman now available to back at 7/18.00.

The new favourite to become Chelsea's next manager is former Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi. The 44-year-old Italian has been steadily supported in the last 48 hours and is now the clear 5/42.25 favourite ahead of Leicester boss Enzo Maresca at 10/34.33.

- Roberto de Zerbi 5/42.25

- Enzo Maresca 10/34.33

- Ruben Amorim 6/17.00

- Kieran McKenna 7/18.00

- Jose Mourinho 15/28.50

- BAR 16/117.00

Potter new favourite to return to Brighton

The final Premier League managerial vacancy still up for grabs is at Brighton, where their former boss Graham Potter has been backed to make a sensational return.

The 49-year-old Englishman left the south coast club to join Chelsea almost two years ago but was sacked in the second half of the season with the Blues underperforming in the Premier League. He has been out of work ever since.

Potter is the new 11/43.75 favourite in the Next Permanent Brighton Manager market just ahead of McKenna at 3/14.00 and Francesco Farioli at 6/17.00.

- Graham Potter 11/43.75

- Kieran McKenna 3/14.00

- Francesco Farioli 6/17.00

- Russell Martin 8/19.00

- Liam Rosenior 9/110.00

- BAR 16/117.00

Now read more Football previews and tips here.