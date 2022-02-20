To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League on Betfair: Liverpool 7/2 for title after Man City lose to Spurs

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are firmly back in the title hunt

Manchester City have had their gap at the top of the table reduced following a home defeat to Spurs on Saturday meaning Liverpool are firmly back in the title hunt. Mike Norman has the latest odds...

"Pep Guardiola's men remain the favourites to lift the trophy but now trade at 1.292/7 having been match at a low of 1.081/12 when they were 12 points clear earlier in the season."

Liverpool are trading as the 4.57/2 second favourites on the Betfair Exchange in the Premier League Winner market after they came from behind to beat Norwich on Saturday afternoon while leaders Manchester City suffered a shock home defeat to Tottenham.

The Reds trailed early in the second half at Anfield but a trio of goals from Sadio Mane, Mo Salah, and Luis Diaz saw them run out comfortable 3-1 winners, reducing the gap at the top of the table to just six points.

What Jurgen Klopp and his players probably didn't expect was for Spurs to go to the Etihad Stadium later in the afternoon and secure a shock 3-2 victory.

Tottenham produced an excellent counter-attacking display and were aided by a superb performance from Harry Kane who scored his second goal of the game, and his side's winner, deep into stoppage time.

Harry Kane, Tottenham.jpg

The result leaves Manchester City six points clear at the top of the table but with Liverpool having a game in hand as well as having to play the Citizens, the destiny of the Premier League title is now in both clubs' hands.

Pep Guardiola's men remain the favourites to lift the trophy but now trade at 1.292/7 having been matched at a low of 1.081/12 when they were 12 points clear earlier in the season.

Race to finish fourth still tight

Tottenham's victory in Manchester followed hot on the heels of Arsenal's 2-1 win over Brentford at the Emirates Stadium, meaning both clubs remain in the hunt to finish in the top four this season, though with City, Liverpool and Chelsea - who won 1-0 at Crystal Palace - looking booked to finish in the top three positions, only fourth spot appears likely for the chasing pack.

Manchester United remain fourth on 46 points after their entertaining 4-2 win over Leeds on Sunday, four points clear of West Ham in fifth with both clubs having played 26 games.

But lurking in sixth and seventh in the table are Arsenal (42 points) and Spurs (39 points) respectively, who both have three games in hand on the two Uniteds immediately above them in the table.

In the Top 4 Finish market Arsenal can be backed at 2.226/5, just ahead of United at 2.68/5 and Spurs at 3.613/5. The Hammers are seen as outsiders to finish in the top four and can currently be backed at 25.024/1.

