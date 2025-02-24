Premier League: Liverpool 1/14 for title as punters land 175/1 payout

Liverpool 11 points clear and 1/14 1.07 to win Premier League title

Reds cruise to victory in Manchester

Liverpool are 1/141.07 to win the Premier League title after a comfortable 2-0 win over Manchester City saw them go 11 points clear at the top of the table.

After dropping two points in midweek when they could only manage a 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, there was a chance that their lead at the top of the table would be cut to just five points with Arsenal hosting West Ham on Saturday and the Reds having to travel to the Etihad 24 hours later.

But what was to be the complete opposite set of results to what some people may have imagined, the Gunners surprisingly lost 1-0 at home to the Hammers while Liverpool put in a brilliant performance away to City in a 2-0 victory.

Mo Salah was once again the star of the show for Arne Slot's men, scoring the first goal before assisting the second for Dominik Szoboszlai. who also assisted Salah's goal.

On the Betfair Sportsbook, five punters backed the Salah and Szoboszlai goal/assist double at a whopping 175/1176.00!

It is the 11th time this season in the Premier League alone that the brilliant Egyptian had both scored and assisted in a game. He has now had 41 goal involvements this season (Premier League only) and is way out in front in both the top goalscorer (25) and assists (16) charts. He can be backed at 1/71.14 to finish as the Top Goalscorer this term.

Following Arsenal's defeat to West Ham Mikel Arteta's men drifted out to 12/113.00 to win the Premier League title.

Top Four race looks fascinating

Despite the defeat to Liverpool, Man City clung on to fourth position in the Premier League, largely thanks to defeats for the teams around them including Chelsea and Bournemouth.

Pep Guardiola's men are on 44 points, three behind Nottingham Forest in third and level on points with Newcastle - who beat Forest 4-3 on Sunday - in fifth. Bournemouth and Chelsea are just a point further behind in sixth and seventh respectively with Aston Villa just two points behind in eighth.

# Teams P W D L GF GA PTS xGF xGA xGD EXP FCST 1 Liverpool 38 25 9 4 86 41 84 0 0 0 2 Arsenal 38 20 14 4 69 34 74 0 0 0 3 Man City 38 21 8 9 72 44 71 0 0 0 4 Chelsea 38 20 9 9 64 43 69 0 0 0 5 Newcastle 38 20 6 12 68 47 66 0 0 0 6 Aston Villa 38 19 9 10 58 51 66 0 0 0 7 Nottm Forest 38 19 8 11 58 46 65 0 0 0 8 Brighton 38 16 13 9 66 59 61 0 0 0 9 Bournemouth 38 15 11 12 58 46 56 0 0 0 10 Brentford 38 16 8 14 66 57 56 0 0 0 11 Fulham 38 15 9 14 54 54 54 0 0 0 12 Crystal Palace 38 13 14 11 51 51 53 0 0 0 13 Everton 38 11 15 12 42 44 48 0 0 0 14 West Ham 38 11 10 17 46 62 43 0 0 0 15 Man Utd 38 11 9 18 44 54 42 0 0 0 16 Wolves 38 12 6 20 54 69 42 0 0 0 17 Tottenham 38 11 5 22 64 65 38 0 0 0 18 Leicester 38 6 7 25 33 80 25 0 0 0 19 Ipswich 38 4 10 24 36 82 22 0 0 0 20 Southampton 38 2 6 30 26 86 12 0 0 0 Show more Show less Powered by

In the Top 4 Finish market, Man City are 2/51.40 with Chelsea - who lost 2-1 at Villa on Saturday - at 1/12.00. Newcastle can be backed at 13/82.63, just ahead of Nottm Forest at 9/43.25 and Bournemouth at 13/27.50.

Aston Villa, who have played one more game than all the teams around them, can be backed at 22/123.00 to finish in the top four.

Promoted clubs starting to look doomed

At the bottom end of the table the three promoted clubs - Southampton, Leicester and Ipswich - are in huge danger of going straight back down after all three club conceded four goals each in home defeats over the weekend.

Leicester were thrashed 4-0 at home to Brentford on Friday night and remain 19th in the table on 17 points, the same tally as Ipswich in 18th who lost 4-1 at home to Tottenham.

Southampton were also defeated 4-0 at home, by Brighton, and already look relegated sitting rock bottom of the table on nine points, 13 from safety.

To make matters worse for the three promoted clubs, the team sitting 17th going into the weekend, Wolves, recorded an important 1-0 at Bournemouth to move five points clear of the drop zone.

In the sportsbook's Relegation market the Saints are virtually unbackable at 1/5001.00, while Leicester can be backed at 1/331.03, Ipswich at 1/101.10 and Wolves at 6/17.00.

