Premier League: Lampard still fancied for the sack with Shevchenko backed to replace him

Frank Lampard is still a well fancied 10/3 third favourite to be the Next Premier League Manager to Leave despite Chelsea's 1-0 win over Fulham on Saturday.

And it's former Blues striker Andriy Shevchenko who has been heavily backed to replace him.

Mount to the rescue

Chelsea had won just one of their previous six Premier League games ahead of their trip to Craven Cottage, resulting in Lampard becoming among the frontrunners to be the second top flight manager to lose his job this season.

And with Fulham playing the whole of the second half with 10 men on Saturday, Lampard was seemingly clinging to his job with his fingers tips as the clocked ticked away with the score at 0-0.

But with just over 10 minutes remaining Mason Mount - the one attacking player Lampard selects more than any other - came to his manager's rescue, smashing the ball home from the edge of the box.

It was a vital three points for Lampard but it was an unconvincing performance and for the second time in as many days the money came in for Shevchenko to become the Next Permanent Chelsea Manager.

On Friday the 44-year-old was slashed from 66/1 to 4/1 after a flurry of bets, and the money continued to come for the current Ukraine boss throughout Saturday, prompting the Betfair Sportsbook to cut his odds again, this time to 7/5 favourite.

Former Ballon d'Or winner Shevchenko scored 22 goals in 77 appearances for the Blues and his reputation as a manager has risen dramatically after he guided Ukraine to Euro 2020 qualification, topping Group B ahead of current European champions Portugal.

Chelsea are currently seventh in the Premier League table, four points adrift of the Champions League qualifying positions, and they are currently trading at 2.285/4 on the Exchange to record a Top 4 Finish.

Next Permanent Chelsea Manager

- Andriy Shevchenko 7/5

- Max Allegri 7/2

- Thomas Tuchel 5/1

- Julian Nagelsmann 15/2

- Brendan Rodgers 15/2

- BAR 10/1

Wilder clear favourite to be second PL manager to go

Having gone into the weekend fixtures as the 5/2 joint favourite in the Next Premier League Manager to Leave market, Chris Wilder was cut to 2/1 clear favourite following Sheffield United's 1-3 home defeat to Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.

The result leaves the Blades 11 points from safety after Brighton had taken three points by winning 1-0 at Leeds 24 hours earlier, while West Brom's 3-2 win at Wolves moved them six points ahead of rock bottom Sheff United.

Wilder's men can be backed at 1.06 1/18 in the Relegation market, ahead of the Baggies at 1.32 1/3 , Fulham at 2.0 1/1 and Burnley at 3.3 9/4 .

Next PL Manager to Leave

- Chris Wilder 2/1

- Steve Bruce 5/2

- Frank Lampard 10/3

- Roy Hodgson 13/2

- Nuno Espirito Santo 15/2

- Graham Potter 9/1

- Mikel Arteta 10/1

- BAR 20/1

*all odds correct as of 3pm Sunday 17 January