Brighton v Tottenham has game of the season potential

Joe Gomez shots prices pack a punch on Boxing Day

De Zerbi v Ange - Let them entertain you!

The moment it became apparent that Ange Postecoglou has stamped his attacking ethos all over Tottenham my eyes headed for the fixture list to see when they were locking horns with Brighton. Thursday December 28 is the date - and it's nearly here. No Chrimbo limbo for me, I know exactly where I stand with this fixture.

Postecoglou vs Roberto De Zerbi - my word. Risk-reward football meets risk-reward football. It's going to go off. Those that like to back goals and shots are going to be in clover.

Over a 51 Premier League game sample size, De Zerbi's Brighton have seen an average of 3.48 goals scored per game whilst Postecoglou has overseen an average of 3.39 goals scored per game since taking charge.

I'd be stunned if the goals return at the Amex on Thursday doesn't threaten that average with the over 3.5 goals line priced up surprisingly generously at 6/52.20 with the Betfair Sportsbook.

But there's a way to boost that price towards the 11/2 mark through the Bet Builder. A game that looks to guarantees goals also should see the shots on target numbers follow down the same avenue - and these two teams rank among the best in the league for such metric. Only Manchester City average more shots on target per game than Brighton (6.17) and Tottenham (6.22).

And, surprisingly, adding both teams to hit their average of six shots on target manages to get us to that 11/2 price through the Bet Builder.

I'm counting down the hours until this one. Get the beers in. Make sure the kids are asleep nice and early. It's going to be wild.

Back over 3.5 goals & Brighton & Spurs to both have 6+ shots on target @ 11/26.50 Bet now

Joe Gomez - Liverpool's shooting star

One of my betting inclinations is backing a full-back in the shots market when playing on the wrong side. Kyle Walker-Peters and Joao Cancelo were prime examples of money-making opportunities as the likelihood of shots increases substantially with them liable to cut in towards goal onto their stronger foot.

We might have another player to have fun with. Step forward Joe Gomez. He is likely to be filling in down the left flank for Liverpool with Andy Robertson and now Kostas Tsimikas in the treatment room.

And although he's yet to score for Liverpool, his shots data is spiking, showcasing a clear understanding and liking for playing a more attacking role that swims against what the market expects. In his last 171 minutes of action in all competitions, he's posted five shots from full-back with two of them hitting the target.

With licence to join the attacks playing for an attack-minded manager against Burnley, there is huge potential about the 7/2 with the Betfair Sportsbook on him having two or more shots. His first goalscorer price of 35/1 also is worth a tickle.

Back Joe Gomez +2 shots v Burnley @ 7/24.50 Bet now

